Toronto Blue Jays vs Miami Marlins 6/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 11 days ago

The Toronto Blue Jays will meet with the Miami Marlins in MLB action in loanDepot park, Miami, FL, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). After dividing their previous six matches, the Blue Jays are looking for a victory. Toronto (35-35, fourth in the AL East) is returning from a 7-4 victory over Baltimore on Sunday, which was their second in a row. On Sunday, the Miami Marlins were defeated 2-0 by the Chicago Cubs, ending their two-game winning run.

www.tonyspicks.com
