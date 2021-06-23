Toronto Blue Jays vs Miami Marlins 6/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Kansas City Royals (33-38) will battle the New York Yankees (38-34) in Game 2 of a three-game showdown at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. Kansas faced the Boston Red Sox in a three-game face-off and posted a 2-1 standing in the win over the weekend. In Game 1 of a three-game set, the Royals acquired a one-run lead in the victory over the New York Yankees at 6-5 on Tuesday. The Kansas City Royals ended up scoring four runs in the 8th frame to seal their victory with eight base hits against the Yanks. Designated Hitter Ryan O’Hearn led the charge with two runs on two hits and two RBIs while Center Fielder Michael Taylor added one run on two base hits with an RBI in the win. Starter Brady Singer went 3.2 innings of work while giving away five base hits and two earned runs with five free bases awarded but struck out five New York batters in the victory.