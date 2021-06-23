Toronto Blue Jays vs Miami Marlins 6/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Toronto Blue Jays will meet with the Miami Marlins in MLB action in loanDepot park, Miami, FL, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). After dividing their previous six matches, the Blue Jays are looking for a victory. Toronto (35-35, fourth in the AL East) is returning from a 7-4 victory over Baltimore on Sunday, which was their second in a row. On Sunday, the Miami Marlins were defeated 2-0 by the Chicago Cubs, ending their two-game winning run.