Alabama Sen. Tuberville bill would give vets with PTSD option for Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy
Senator Tommy Tuberville plans to introduce a new bill today that has the potential to help veterans suffering from traumatic brain injuries or post-traumatic stress disorder. The HBOT Access Act of 2021 would provide another treatment option to veterans who are deemed at high risk of suicide or self-harm. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, or HBOT, involves entering “a special chamber to breathe in pure oxygen in air pressure levels 1.5 to 3 times higher than average,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.www.al.com