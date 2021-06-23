Cancel
Alabama State

Alabama Sen. Tuberville bill would give vets with PTSD option for Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

By Mary Helene Hall
AL.com
 11 days ago
Senator Tommy Tuberville plans to introduce a new bill today that has the potential to help veterans suffering from traumatic brain injuries or post-traumatic stress disorder. The HBOT Access Act of 2021 would provide another treatment option to veterans who are deemed at high risk of suicide or self-harm. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, or HBOT, involves entering “a special chamber to breathe in pure oxygen in air pressure levels 1.5 to 3 times higher than average,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

