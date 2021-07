MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- The Bucks take the court tonight without Giannis Antetokounmpo, but fans still believe the team can pull off a win. "I think they're going to be able to do what they did in game 5, dominate in the paint, hit the 3-pointers and I think we're going to be okay," said Joseph Brown, who is watching the game at The Deer District. "And we're going to have a big celebration down here tonight."