Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 6 Hasn’t Premiered on Bravo but Fans Are Already Hooked

By Gina Ragusa
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 dropped on Peacock ahead of the June 28th premiere on Bravo and fans are already invested in the season. Without sharing too many spoilers, viewers who decided to get an early peek at the season took to social media to share that this season is going to be too good to miss. “OMG the first episode of #BelowDeckMed season 6 was sooo good,” one fan teased after previewing the first episode. Another fan, who originally vowed to skip season 6 said the first episode was the hook. “I said I wasn’t going to watch #BelowDeckMed, but then I realized they released the episode 1 sneak peek 22 hours ago and I couldn’t resist,” a fan wrote. Adding, “Halfway through and I’m so glad I caved. This is satisfying. I’m hooked.”

www.cheatsheet.com
Community Policy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

108K+
Followers
64K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Below Deck Sailing Yacht#Med#Peacock#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Fans Loved Season 5's Big Premiere

Rick and Morty fans loved Season 5's big premiere! When the fourth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series wrapped up its final five episodes last year, fans had prepared themselves for the long wait that had become the norm from the previous seasons. That's all changed with Season 5 as not only did it premiere a year later, but the new season is finally here to air its new episodes during the Summer! Season 5 of the series gets off to a great start with some key introductions, so what have fans been saying?
Boats & Watercraftswashingtonnewsday.com

Alli Dore’s ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Dream Crew Includes Kate Chastain and a Few ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Surprises

Alli Dore’s ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Dream Crew Includes Kate Chastain and a Few ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Surprises. Rather than being asked who she would like to work with from the Below Deck brand, Alli Dore of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was recently asked who she would want to be her crew if she were to rent a yacht.
EntertainmentPosted by
E! News

Below Deck Mediterranean's Katie Flood Talks Taking Over for Hannah Ferrier

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Katie Flood is ready to make a splash. In an exclusive chat with E! News, Below Deck Mediterranean's season six chief stewardess opened up about her new gig and addressed taking over for her popular predecessor, Hannah Ferrier. Heading into the new season, which premieres Monday, June 28 on Bravo, the New Zealand yachtie hoped that fans will give her a chance to show her leadership style.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Captain Sandy Yawn Says Mathew Shea Is The Laziest And Has The Biggest Problem With Authority On Below Deck

What is it about Captain Sandy Yawn and Below Deck Mediterranean chefs?  Or chief stews for that matter.  Though, Sandy seems much happier with Katie Flood taking over for Hannah Ferrier this season.  But as for drama in the galley, well it’s either that Bravo sends one incompetent chef after another or Sandy is the […] The post Captain Sandy Yawn Says Mathew Shea Is The Laziest And Has The Biggest Problem With Authority On Below Deck appeared first on Reality Tea.
SpainPosted by
Reality Tea

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 Reunion Part 2 Recap: JL, You…Are The Father?

Part 1 of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion aired last night. And in the quickest turnaround in Bravo history, we got Part 2 just one day later — in lieu of a new Real Housewives of New York City. And after watching an hour of arguing over pita, this is the episode we’ve all […] The post Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 Reunion Part 2 Recap: JL, You…Are The Father? appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Below Deck Med’ Preview: Why There’s Still Hope For A Hannah-Less Season 6

I’m keeping an open mind about this season of Below Deck Mediterranean. I think most would agree that Season 5 wasn’t the best season in the show’s run so far — that goes to Season 3, of course — but there is still promise for Season 6. After all, this Bravo series remains a dependably fun summer show and there are plenty of signs that prove this year could be a reset in the right direction.