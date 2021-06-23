‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 6 Hasn’t Premiered on Bravo but Fans Are Already Hooked

The first episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 dropped on Peacock ahead of the June 28th premiere on Bravo and fans are already invested in the season. Without sharing too many spoilers, viewers who decided to get an early peek at the season took to social media to share that this season is going to be too good to miss. “OMG the first episode of #BelowDeckMed season 6 was sooo good,” one fan teased after previewing the first episode. Another fan, who originally vowed to skip season 6 said the first episode was the hook. “I said I wasn’t going to watch #BelowDeckMed, but then I realized they released the episode 1 sneak peek 22 hours ago and I couldn’t resist,” a fan wrote. Adding, “Halfway through and I’m so glad I caved. This is satisfying. I’m hooked.”