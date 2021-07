The Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon? Nature is truly healing. For those who love to follow the tennis and the fashion being worn by spectators at the the two-week event, you'll be pleased to know that we've had our first major spotting of K-Mids at Wimbledon. The royal went for a classic DoC look with an Alessandra Rich skirt in blue with white polka dots, a white tee, blue blazer and a pair of white court shoes—the Romy from Jimmy Choo, to be precise. She accessorised the look with a mini bag from Mulberry.