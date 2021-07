Turnkey Solutions Provider Genius Avenue Expands its Clients’ Options with Freedom and Flexibility. Genius Avenue, a cutting-edge customer acquisition and management platform and advanced capabilities provider for insurance and benefits, is making payments even more flexible and secure for their partners by now accepting and processing cryptocurrency. There will be no additional charge for this new service. Powered by BitPay, currencies include Bitcoin, Etherium, PAX, USDC, XRP, GUSD, and more, with the option of instant conversion into USD.