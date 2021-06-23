Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

Ohio House committee advances bill allowing public corruption cases to be tried in politicians’ home counties: Capitol Letter

By Andrew J. Tobias, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Home-court option? Legislation to allow Ohio politicians accused of corruption the choice of being tried in their home counties instead of Columbus cleared an Ohio House panel on Tuesday. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, the GOP-backed House Bill 286 – which now potentially heads for a House floor vote – comes after a Democrat was elected Franklin County prosecutor for the first time since the 1950s.

www.cleveland.com
Community Policy
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
42K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
State
Maryland State
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
Columbus, OH
Government
City
Congress, OH
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Seitz
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Bob Cupp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Legislature#Mayors#Capitol Letter#Rotunda Rumblings Home#Gop#Lindey#Cross Over Cross#The Toledo Blade#The American Rescue Plan#The U S Supreme Court#Ohioans#Tears Inc#U S Senate#Republicans#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Should Ohio lawmakers bar schools from allowing transgender athletes to compete?

In early February, two Ohio legislators introduced the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” Ohio House Bill 61. It would require that every Ohio school, school district and public and private institution of higher education that fields competitive interscholastic sports teams create single-sex teams, with the athlete’s sex verified by a signed physician’s statement if challenged. The bill has been mired in committee ever since.
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Chris Ronayne, president of University Circle Inc., intends to run for Cuyahoga County executive

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Chris Ronayne, president of University Circle Inc., revealed on Saturday he intends to run for Cuyahoga County executive in 2022. Ronayne, a Democrat, made public his intentions by appearing at Independence Day events in Parma and Bay Village. He and a crowd of supporters donned T-shirts that read “Chris Ronayne for Cuyahoga County executive” and toted a banner carrying the same message.
North Royalton, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

North Royalton create planner position to champion city’s master plan

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – The city has created a new full-time city planner position within the Building Department, under an ordinance City Council unanimously passed in May. Councilwoman Joanne Krejci said the city planner will focus, among other things, on contributing to and implementing North Royalton’s master plan, which under the municipal charter must be reviewed every four years. She said the new position is important as the city matures and grows.