Ohio House committee advances bill allowing public corruption cases to be tried in politicians’ home counties: Capitol Letter
Home-court option? Legislation to allow Ohio politicians accused of corruption the choice of being tried in their home counties instead of Columbus cleared an Ohio House panel on Tuesday. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, the GOP-backed House Bill 286 – which now potentially heads for a House floor vote – comes after a Democrat was elected Franklin County prosecutor for the first time since the 1950s.www.cleveland.com