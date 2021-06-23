Ohio House committee advances bill allowing public corruption cases to be tried in politicians’ home counties: Capitol Letter

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – The city has created a new full-time city planner position within the Building Department, under an ordinance City Council unanimously passed in May. Councilwoman Joanne Krejci said the city planner will focus, among other things, on contributing to and implementing North Royalton’s master plan, which under the municipal charter must be reviewed every four years. She said the new position is important as the city matures and grows.