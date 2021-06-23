Gard, Alvarez respond to criticisms over Tuesday controversy

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team was circled with drama that came to public light on Tuesday. After a partial recording of a closed-door meeting between seven seniors in the program as well as coaches, particularly head coach Greg Gard, was made public, both Gard and Barry Alvarez confronted the issue that had many outspoken. While there is no indication of who recorded the meeting without the head coach's knowledge, a portion of the meeting in which the players aired their grievances with the program was released to a media outlet. The meeting is reported to have lasted over two hours, but just a thirty-seven-minute clip was sent out. The situation had enough reaction that the University of Wisconsin Basketball released statements from the Head Coach and outgoing Athletic Director. The statements through the team's Twitter page can be found below.