Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro episode 12 release date and time

Jada Toys, primarily known for manufacturing die-cast collectibles, is getting into the monster game in a Universal way. A new line of fully-articulated, six-inch scale Universal Monster figures that are expected to be hitting store shelves very soon. These new figures include Dracula, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, Frankenstein’s Monster and, the Bride of Frankenstein, all in glorious full colour. Each figure will come housed in a designer window box package with accessories. These monsters made of plastic have a perfect balance of toy-to-collectible ratio with a very decent price tag of $24.99/each. Some accessories include a spear and net (The Creature of the Black Lagoon), two pairs of hands, two head-sculpts, bat (Dracula), restraining posts and chains, two head-sculpts (Bride of Frankenstein), and two pairs of hands, chains and two head-sculpts (Frankenstein’s Monster). Look for these painted, plastic protagonists to ship this September 2021.