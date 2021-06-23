Cancel
NBA

Pair of Bucks make Olympics commitment

By Tanner Bickford
doorcountydailynews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Milwaukee Bucks are primarily focused on Wednesday’s game one against the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals, two players have made commitments for once the season concludes. Both Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton committed to play for Team USA in the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The games were set to take place last year, but were postponed as a result of the pandemic. Their Olympic preparation will take a backseat however to Milwaukee’s game one on Wednesday that starts at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee at 7:30 PM.

Khris Middleton
#Summer Olympics#Pair Of Bucks#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Atlanta Hawks#Team Usa
