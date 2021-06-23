Cancel
Jemele Hill Launches New Podcast Network with Spotify

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJemele Hill’s partnership with Spotify is expanding. The Jemele Hill is Unbothered series will receive season three and Hill will have her own podcast network. Titled The Unbothered Network, the podcast and production company will seek to elevate the voices, stories, agency, and nuance of Black women; an audience she often feels is chronically underserved across all mediums.

thesource.com
