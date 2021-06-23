Best running watches 2021
Whether you're a new runner, a budget shopper, a casual runner, or a seasoned expert, there are plenty of smartwatches to choose from. You'll also find that many of the best running watches are also some of the best Android smartwatches you can buy. If you want a well-rounded experience that caters to your affinity for running, you'll have a wide range of options available to you. The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music continues to be the best running watch overall with solid battery life, tons of advanced features, and accurate tracking.www.androidcentral.com