Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Pell Grants Should Cover Good Short-Term Worker Training Programs

By Anne Kim
Posted by 
Washington Monthly
Washington Monthly
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At just 22 years old, Christian Couric is already an experienced professional welder. A specialist in pipeline welding, Couric has worked in paper mills, commercial refrigeration facilities, as well as petrochemical plants in Kentucky, Texas and Louisiana. Currently, he’s in Reno, Nevada, helping to build a biofuel plant that will process the city’s garbage into jet fuel. He says he earns between $35 and $50 an hour, often working 60 to 70 hours a week. Industry magazines say skilled pipeline welders like Couric can clear as much as $5,000 weekly.

washingtonmonthly.com
Community Policy
Washington Monthly

Washington Monthly

Washington, DC
521
Followers
1K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

The Washington Monthly was founded in 1969 on the notion that a handful of plucky young writers and editors, armed with an honest desire to make government work and a willingness to ask uncomfortable questions, could tell the story of what really matters in Washington better than a roomful of Beltway insiders at a Georgetown dinner party.

 https://washingtonmonthly.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Tim Kaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Educational Programs#Brcc#Congress#Senate#The Urban Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
China
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
Wisconsin Statewwisradio.com

Wisconsin Worker Shortage May Be Long-Term Problem

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison say the state’s workforce is aging faster than the rest of the country. A new study suggests ending the enhanced federal unemployment benefits may solve Wisconsin’s worker shortage in the short-term, but the state will likely have challenges filling open positions for years to come. An analysis by U-W-Madison economist Noah Williams finds the only way to solve the problem long-term is to get new workers into the pipeline and bring more families into the Badger State.
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

Youngkin releases plan to restore academic excellence in Virginia schools

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin this week outlined the first part of his comprehensive education plan. “This campaign is about making Virginia the best state, the best place to live and work and raise a family, and there is nothing more critical...
JobsWKRC

Paid training programs offer skilled jobs to unskilled workers

ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC)- You have probably noticed “Now hiring” signs all over the place. Trade jobs especially need qualified workers, and because of that need, a local company now has its own paid training program to find good workers who want to learn new skills. Nick Glace is an instructor...
Santa Fe County, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

A better way for low-income college students

American philanthropy is often an innovator in social policy, but the recent announcement that Santa Fe Community College will be participating in a guaranteed-income project for 100 low-income students, using a $500,000 grant from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, raises many questions. Certainly, poor students warrant attention with respect to their low graduation rate: Nationally, of students from the top quartile of family income, 60 percent will graduate from college, but only 12 percent of those from the bottom quartile will receive a diploma. New Mexico college students, including those at Santa Fe Community College, struggle with low and erratic income, deal with expense shocks and have family obligations, which can impede degree completion. So, what’s wrong with providing a monthly bonus of up to $500 for a low-income student?
POTUSCNN

More jobless Americans are suing to get their pandemic unemployment benefits back

(CNN) — Jobless residents of Maryland and Texas have filed lawsuits in state courts seeking to force their governors to reinstate pandemic unemployment benefits. They join an effort begun by out-of-work Indiana residents, who have yet to see their payments restart despite a court ruling last week ordering the state to continue the benefits.
Collegesthunder1320.com

College students receiving Pell Grants eligible for internet service money

College students receiving Pell Grants are eligible for a temporary federal program that provides 50-dollars per month, or 75-dollars in Tribal areas, to pay for internet service. Jessica Rosenworcel of the Federal Communications Commission says too many college students, especially those attending community colleges, lack access to affordable and high-quality internet. She says her organization is working with local partners across the country to make sure people know about the benefit and how to sign up.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico announces wide expansion of child care aid program

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Early Childhood Education Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky had good news Thursday for parents of New Mexico’s youngest children and the workers who care for them. The state is setting aside about $320 million from the American Rescue Plan to widely expand eligibility for child care assistance...
Louisiana StateNew Haven Register

Louisiana state worker insurance to cover obesity surgery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's health insurer for state workers, teachers and retirees will soon cover weight loss surgery for people who are obese, under a bill signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Sen. Regina Barrow, a Baton Rouge Democrat, had previously tried to get the Office...
Iowa StateRadio Iowa

New rule says no Iowa school required to offer instruction online

Under new Iowa Department of Education rules, no public or private school in Iowa will be required to offer remote learning. When the pandemic first hit in March of 2020, Iowa schools shut down, then many transitioned to online instruction or a combination of in-person and internet-only school days. A state law passed in February required all districts to offer 100% in-person classes, but several districts still offered parents the option of online classes for their children.
Collegesdailybruin.com

Graduate Student Writing Center struck by budget cuts, insecure funding sources

Funding for the UCLA Graduate Writing Center was cut in half for the 2022-23 school year, leading to more than 30% of its student staff being laid off. In 2020, the UCLA Student Fee Advisory Committee, which recommends the allocation of student fees to Chancellor Gene Block, reduced funding recommendations for the Graduate Writing Center for the 2021-2022 school year due to a lack of temporary funds available.
Illinois Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

Illinois gets low marks on history, civics standards for schools

(The Center Square) – Illinois receives failing grades in a new report on U.S. history and civics standards in the state. The study recommends a complete revision of the K-12 standards, which are described as completely inadequate. “Illinois is just taking a very, shall I say, brief approach to laying...
Indiana Statecity-countyobserver.com

Hostettler Highlights New Indiana Laws Effective July 1

State Rep. Matt Hostettler (R-Patoka) said Hoosiers should be aware of several new state laws effective July 1, including those expanding broadband access, supporting lawful gun owners and helping small businesses. “Guided by conservative principles, Indiana lawmakers took action on a number of issues ranging from removing carry permit fees...
Congress & CourtsCedar Valley Daily Times

Hinson fights for taxpayers in House Appropriations Committee markup

WASHINGTON, DC – On Tuesday, June 29, Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-01) participated in a House Appropriations Committee markup of the FY 2022 federal funding allocations, the Legislative Branch Appropriations bill, and the Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) Appropriations bill. Key highlights are below. Hinson also serves as a designee to the House Budget Committee.
Cuba, ILpeoriastandard.com

Census Bureau: nobody in Cuba identified as multi-racial in 2019

Of the 1,133 citizens living in Cuba in 2019, everyone said they were only one race, according to U.S. Census Bureau data obtained in January. Of those who said they were one race, the majority identified as white. An agency of the U.S. Federal Statistical System, the Census Bureau is...