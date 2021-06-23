Pell Grants Should Cover Good Short-Term Worker Training Programs

American philanthropy is often an innovator in social policy, but the recent announcement that Santa Fe Community College will be participating in a guaranteed-income project for 100 low-income students, using a $500,000 grant from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, raises many questions. Certainly, poor students warrant attention with respect to their low graduation rate: Nationally, of students from the top quartile of family income, 60 percent will graduate from college, but only 12 percent of those from the bottom quartile will receive a diploma. New Mexico college students, including those at Santa Fe Community College, struggle with low and erratic income, deal with expense shocks and have family obligations, which can impede degree completion. So, what’s wrong with providing a monthly bonus of up to $500 for a low-income student?