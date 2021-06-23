An Amazing Financial Fact From Minnesota’s Offseason

Lately, Minnesota Vikings fans have been very happy with Rick Spielman. It’s pretty easy to see why. The offense is in a great position to once again be among the league’s best. The defense looks to be fully reloaded after several shrewd signings. Even without Danielle Hunter, Zim’s defense was likely going to be great. Getting Hunter back into the purple fold, though, gives us a legit shot at being elite. True, some (i.e. myself) may still be worried about the special teams, but there is still an overall sense of optimism.