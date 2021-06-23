Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

An Amazing Financial Fact From Minnesota’s Offseason

By K. Joudry
Posted by 
VikingsTerritory
VikingsTerritory
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lately, Minnesota Vikings fans have been very happy with Rick Spielman. It’s pretty easy to see why. The offense is in a great position to once again be among the league’s best. The defense looks to be fully reloaded after several shrewd signings. Even without Danielle Hunter, Zim’s defense was likely going to be great. Getting Hunter back into the purple fold, though, gives us a legit shot at being elite. True, some (i.e. myself) may still be worried about the special teams, but there is still an overall sense of optimism.

vikingsterritory.com
Community Policy
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
693
Followers
1K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalvin Tomlinson
Person
Xavier Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Reiff W Darrisaw#The Vikings Gazette#Vikingsgazette#Vikingsgazette Com#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Facebook
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings QB raising a few eyebrows over in Washington

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke is apparently keeping himself in the running to be the starting signal-caller for the Washington Football Team. In 2016, current Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke was heading into his second season with the Minnesota Vikings. At the time, some felt Heinicke could have beat out Shaun Hill in training camp to earn the Vikings‘ backup quarterback job behind Teddy Bridgewater.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears S Eddie Jackson was happy to see the organization promote Sean Desai to defensive coordinator after spending 2013-2018 as a quality control coach and 2019-2020 as defensive backs coach. “I was very excited,” said Jackson, via Larry Mayer of the team’s official site. “He’s been a guy behind the...
NFLvikings.com

Lunchbreak: ESPN's Cronin Picks Surprise Standout from Vikings Offseason Program

The Vikings offseason program is in the rearview mirror as the team completed mandatory minicamp last week. Minnesota's players and coaches will now get some much-deserved time off before returning to town in late July for U.S. Bank Vikings Training Camp. And with offseason practices in the book, ESPN Vikings...
NFLvikingsgazette.com

Even After Talent Infusion, Minnesota Vikings in Good Position Financially

The finances have been a regular topic at TVG over the past couple weeks. The reason should be somewhat obvious: even with the Covid Cap and Kirk Cousins’ supposedly crippling cap number, Minnesota keeps adding impact free agents. Financially, the Minnesota Vikings are still in a good position. According to...
NFLPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Stefon Diggs’ Tweet Makes Buffalo Bills Fans Laugh: Makes Vikings Fans Angry

It won't be long now Bills Mafia. Training camp starts in less than four weeks and it's safe to say that 2021 is one of the most anticipated seasons in Buffalo Bills' history. Stefon Diggs was arguably the best trade acquisition in Buffalo sports history. He led the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) as he and quarterback Josh Allen led one of the best offenses in the NFL; on the way to an AFC East division title and a trip to the AFC Championship game.
NFLvikings.com

Lunchbreak: ESPN Ranks Vikings Roster Among NFL's Top 10 Strongest

The Vikings have done plenty of work since a disappointing 7-9 finish to the 2020 season. Minnesota bolstered its offense, largely through the NFL Draft, while aggressively attacking the defensive side of the ball through free agency. There are returning faces and fresh faces alike, and ESPN's Ben Linsey likes...
NFLYardbarker

Everson Griffen Still Wants to Return to the Vikings, But Should They Sign Him?

The Vikings' biggest remaining need heading into the 2021 season — certainly on the defensive side of the ball and arguably on the entire roster — is a proven defensive end who can get after the quarterback and complement Danielle Hunter. As it happens, there's a veteran player on the market who spent a decade in Minnesota racking up sacks and still has some gas left in the tank at 33 years old.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

What is the Most Realistic Option for Vikings at WR3?

Olabisi Johnson, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Chad Beebe, K.J. Osborn, Dan Chisena, Blake Proehl, Myron Mitchell, and Whop Philyor – these are the Minnesota Vikings current on-roster options to fill the WR3 position for 2021. Beyond the shadow of a doubt, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen hold the titles of WR1 and WR2 interchangeably, forming one of the NFL’s top receiving tandems – probably only surpassed by the new supergroup for the Tennessee Titans (A.J. Brown, Julio Jones) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 underrated moves from the Vikings 2021 offseason

What are some underrated moves from another eventful 2021 offseason for the Minnesota Vikings?. It came as a surprise to absolutely nobody that the Minnesota Vikings undertook some substantial changes to their roster this offseason. A failure to make the playoffs will do that to a team, but considering the difficulties that awaited the organization this spring, what they’ve managed to accomplish has been incredibly pleasing.
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings' move to keep Danielle Hunter stands as a low-key success

The NFL has become a push notification. Think it's the offseason and nothing is happening? The NFL will remind you, incessantly, of the combine, draft, rookie workouts, organized workouts, presumably disorganized workouts, OTAs (organized team attention-getters), league meetings, free agency, trades, rumors, front-office shake-ups and schedule releases. For someone who...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Still Listed as Possible Destination for DT Geno Atkins

The Minnesota Vikings do not have a dire need at the three-technique defensive tackle position. General Manager Rick Spielman unexpectedly signed Dalvin Tomlinson from the New York Giants in March, filling a 3DT hole experienced by the Viking since Sheldon Richardson left the organization. Tomlinson is an apt run-stuffer with...
NFLchatsports.com

A Theory on Vikings RDE Position Not Yet Widely Presented

What pass rushers can the Minnesota Vikings sign with their remaining cap space?. That’s the hot-topic question at this juncture of the offseason, theorizing players to be paired with Danielle Hunter in 2021 to inspire a pass rush. In 2020 – a maligned campaign for Minnesota – the Vikings finished with the NFL’s worst pass rush per Pro Football Focus. Stuff happens – but this dubious distinction is terribly incongruent with the ways head coach Mike Zimmer conducts business. Resultantly, fans yearn for an additional pass-rushing presence like Justin Houston, Melvin Ingram, or Everson Griffen.
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings Rumors: Everson Griffen is desperate to return to Minnesota

(Photo by Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports) Everson Griffen. A recent batch of Minnesota Vikings rumors features some apparent interest from former defensive end Everson Griffen to return to the purple and gold. Early July usually isn’t a time where Minnesota Vikings rumors are popping up at a frequent rate. However,...
NFLzonecoverage.com

How Will Ryan Ramczyk's Contract Impact Brian O'Neill and the Vikings?

The Minnesota Vikings spent their offseason throwing money at the defensive side of the ball. While the new-look unit figures to be the key to a return to the playoffs, there’s unfinished business for the offense, especially when it comes to Brian O’Neill. The soon-to-be 26-year-old will enter the final...
NFLvikingsgazette.com

Minnesota Vikings Schedule Prediction: Part II

Last Saturday, I published an optimistic first installment in this year’s Minnesota Vikings schedule prediction. It’s now time to turn our attention to Part II. Keep in mind that after four weeks, I’ve got our friends in purple at a very respectable 3-1. Heck, I even included a win against the Seahawks, a prediction I’m almost certainly going to regret. Let’s see how the next four games go.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

3 Takeaways from PFF’s Depth Chart Projection for Vikings

A while back, Pro Football Focus projected depth charts for each NFL team, an interesting task pertaining to the Minnesota Vikings as the franchise has oodles of new defensive pieces. The Vikings seek to vastly improve from a 2020 season that capped in a 7-9 finish, far below playoff expectations...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Countdowns: How Many Days Until…

Fireworks occur this weekend nationwide while the Minnesota Vikings offseason hits an event lull. That’s just the way it goes for late-June and early-July operational activities for NFL teams. To date, the Vikings offseason has acted as a conduit for re-tooling. For, what feels like, the sixth consecutive year, Minnesota...