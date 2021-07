Last weekend, we were treated to some awesome photos from the set of The Flash which offered a first look at Sasha Calle's Supergirl and Michael Keaton's older Bruce Wayne. The billionairre's new ride was spotted from afar, but this photo gives us a much closer look at what the Dark Knight will be driving as his public alter-ego. Keaton is in the driver's seat, and this is a Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet concept car; that means it's not available to the public, though it makes sense for someone like Bruce to be racing around the city in a vehicle like this.