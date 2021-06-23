Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi State, Ole Miss ADs call state's NIL law a good start

By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFArj_0acsVVzp00
Carter (left) and Cohen

An early 1990s Keith Carter might have attracted sponsorship opportunities for tube socks or a hair product, he says.

The 20ish version of John Cohen might have avoided print or video advertising to try and create an opportunity through social media.

For the athletics directors at Ole Miss and Mississippi State, it’s guesswork looking behind as well as ahead.

Mississippi’s Name, Image and Likeness law (NIL) goes into effect on July 1, along with those in four other states. Five more states have laws that will take effect later in July.

The decades-old NCAA model of no compensation for athletes beyond scholarship, room and board is crumbling in real time.

On Monday, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling to say that the NCAA can no longer limit education-based benefits provided by schools for student-athletes.

The ruling is considered a significant piece in the larger discussion of compensation for student-athletes.

Carter, the Ole Miss athletics director, said he thinks Mississippi athletes could benefit right out of the gate.

“We will see deals done the first week, for sure,” he said.

The laws in each state promote the right for student-athletes to profit from use of their name, image or likeness, but all are distinctly different.

Mississippi’s law says schools are not allowed to create NIL opportunities for athletes, but they are required to be notified when others have done so.

The greatest challenge faced by schools in the short term is educating their staff, fans – and, most importantly, their student-athletes, the ADs say.

To that end, both have contracted with third-party companies which will serve guide athletes not only in compliance with NCAA regulations and state laws but also in how to market themselves to take advantage of new opportunities.

“When I was 20 years old, if I had gone out and done something like this, I’d have had no idea that I would have been taxed and that I’d be responsible for paying my own taxes,” said Cohen, MSU’s athletics director. “If you don’t pay taxes you’re not just breaking state laws, you’re breaking federal laws. That’s a concern because there are 18- and 20-year-olds who might not be totally aware.”

The NCAA has often led investigations of member schools that have lasted years but has moved into speed mode on this topic.

Last week, president Mark Emmert sent an email to schools stating the NCAA is prepared to install “temporary policies” to protect students during this time of transition.

“Schools and athletes following the NIL provisions of their state laws should not be concerned about eligibility issues,” Emmert wrote in an email obtained by the Associated Press. “Nor should student-athletes in states without NIL laws be deprived of the opportunity to engage in appropriate NIL activities. We must not allow such obvious inequity to occur. We need to pass new rules.”

College athletics leaders have encouraged Congress to pass one NIL law for all 50 states.

Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker has been involved in the discussion.

Power Five conference commissioners on June 9 issued a joint statement on NIL: “Only Congress can pass a national solution for student-athlete NIL rights. As leaders in college athletics we support extending NIL rights in a way that supports the educational opportunities for all student-athletes. We will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution for NIL and expand opportunities.”

The Mississippi law allows athletes to hire an agent to assist them with NIL opportunities.

For years, hiring an agent would violate NCAA rules and would cost any athlete his or her eligibility.

Even as individual schools hire additional staff and partner with outside companies for guidance, some athletes may choose more personal representation to navigate murky waters.

“It can be a good thing if the agent is licensed with the state of Mississippi, if the agent has the student-athletes’ best interest at heart. It could be a good thing if they understand taxable income,” Cohen said. “It can be a good thing if they understand the law completely and are willing to abide by every part of the state law.”

Star athletes first come to mind with NIL. It’s easy to see quarterbacks, 3-point shooters and home-run hitters as the first to find a place in the new order, but the opportunity extends to everyone.

Small businesses in small communities could choose to target popular athletes from those communities – athletes who may not have yet blossomed at the college level.

“You’re going to have your Zion Williamsons and your Trevor Lawrences and those type of people that will get some of the larger deals, but I just think every athlete is unique to someone in someplace, some hometown, some unique situation,” Carter said. “Everyone’s going to have an opportunity here.”

It’s unlikely everyone will be able to cash in on that opportunity.

The model has worked in pro sports, but there are unions looking out for the financial interest of all players.

Often there are revenue-sharing plans for players on top of salaries.

“That doesn’t exist for college athletes,” Cohen said.

That possible inequity could leave coaches with the new challenge of managing hurt feelings.

“There could be some emotional scars that could happen, and our coaching staffs are going to have to do a great job with that,” Cohen said.

Both Cohen and Carter praised Mississippi legislators and Gov. Tate Reeves for putting the law on the books.

They call it a good start.

“I could see maybe in the future that as we learn more about NIL and how it works, could the current legislation be amended? It’s very possible,” Carter said.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
4K+
Followers
289
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Mark Emmert
Person
Roger Wicker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#State Law#Nil#Ole Miss#The Supreme Court#Msu#The Associated Press#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Politics
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Virginia vs. Mississippi State live stream, College World Series, TV channel, start time, how to watch

Virginia will meet Mississippi State in the College World Series on Tuesday night from TD Ameritrade Park in Ohama. Virginia is coming off a 6-0 win over Tennessee in their last game and they will look to bring some of that momentum to their matchup tonight. As for Mississippi State, they knocked off Texas on Sunday night and will need to bring their bats tonight if they want to compete with the Cavaliers.
Mississippi Statechatsports.com

Trolio Wins Mississippi State Amateur

West Point, MS – LSU's incoming freshman Cohen Trolio won the Mississippi State Amateur, Sunday, at the Mossy Oak Golf Course. Trolio finished each round under par, 65-67-68-69, to finish at 19-under 269 for the tournament. Trolio's final round score of 69 gave him a four-stroke victory over Cameron Clark,...
College Sports247Sports

Ole Miss basketball to host Kansas State in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Ole Miss Athletics Media Relations | The Ole Miss men's basketball team is back in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and will host Kansas State on January 29, 2022. The Rebels and Wildcats will face off in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss as part of the ninth annual battle between the two premier college basketball conferences.
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Asmussen | Historic new law is a good deal for state's athletes

CHAMPAIGN — Historic. That’s the word that got repeated over and over on Tuesday afternoon at State Farm Center. By Gov. J.B. Pritzker. By state Rep. and former Illini football player Kam Buckner, D-Chicago. By Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman and his cohorts from DePaul and Northwestern. At about 12:50...
Mississippi Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State names starting pitcher for pivotal College World Series matchup with Texas

As Mississippi State looks to bounce back from last night’s loss to Texas, the Bulldogs will turn to Will Bednar tonight as their starting pitcher at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Texas late Friday night beat Mississippi State with an 8-5 victory in a game that was delayed by rain, and featured a three-run eighth inning by State. Earlier this week, Bednar struck out a career-high 15 batters in six innings, the most at the College World Series in 25 years, and State held off Texas 2-1 Sunday night.
College Sportswtaw.com

NCAA to allow players in all states to collect on new NIL laws

Thursday is the first day that college athletes can begin reaping the benefits of their Name, Image and Likeness. Several states, including Texas, were already set to implement new legislation, but the NCAA ruled Wednesday that it would allow athletes across the country to cash in. One of the biggest...
College SportsPosted by
Arizona Sports

NCAA clears athletes for NIL compensation as state laws kick in

DALLAS (AP) — A day before legislation becomes law in several states that would allow for athletes to profit off their name, the NCAA on Wednesday cleared the way. The expected approval from the NCAA Board of Directors came a few days after a recommendation from the Division I Council to allow athletes in every state to pursue compensation for their name, image and likeness (NIL) without jeopardizing their college eligibility.
Mississippi Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Better or worse? Previewing Mississippi State’s defense in 2021

Editor’s note: SDS’ annual preview of every SEC team’s defense continues with Mississippi State. Coming Friday: Ole Miss. In what seemed like a bizarro college football world last season, it was the Mississippi State defense, not Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense, that kept the Bulldogs in some games. In 4...
Mississippi State247Sports

Ole Miss jumps out front as NIL law becomes reality with video promoting 'Next Level' program

VIDEO: Ole Miss promotes its name, image and likeness program. Ole Miss wasted no time in getting out front to take advantage of the new law in Mississippi which took effect today, granting athletes the ability to monetarily capitalize off their won name, image and likeness. The Ole Miss athletic department proactively released a video in May proclaiming, "We turn Rebels into stars." It is certainly topical today.
Charlotte, NCsportswar.com

Ole Miss

Who would you like to see as the fourth OOC opponent in 2022? -- WilliamJoseph 06/28/2021 9:10PM. The worst possible FBS team that will take a 1-way payday trip. -- HTrain90 06/30/2021 08:49AM. Some other regional G5 team--Liberty, Charlotte, App State, ECU, Navy, -- JMHoo 06/29/2021 4:16PM. As I suggested...
College Sports247Sports

TE Kyirin Heath makes the call to Ole Miss

Kyirin Heath out of Mansfield (TX) left the Ole Miss visit last week with a good idea where he would be spending his next four to five years. "I pretty much knew after my visit to Ole Miss that is where I was going," Heath said. "I had a visit to Marshall scheduled after my Ole Miss visit. I wanted to go there just to make sure, but I really couldn't ever get Ole Miss out of my mind, so I went ahead and made the call."

Comments / 0

Community Policy