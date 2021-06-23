Mississippi State, Ole Miss ADs call state's NIL law a good start

Carter (left) and Cohen

An early 1990s Keith Carter might have attracted sponsorship opportunities for tube socks or a hair product, he says.

The 20ish version of John Cohen might have avoided print or video advertising to try and create an opportunity through social media.

For the athletics directors at Ole Miss and Mississippi State, it’s guesswork looking behind as well as ahead.

Mississippi’s Name, Image and Likeness law (NIL) goes into effect on July 1, along with those in four other states. Five more states have laws that will take effect later in July.

The decades-old NCAA model of no compensation for athletes beyond scholarship, room and board is crumbling in real time.

On Monday, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling to say that the NCAA can no longer limit education-based benefits provided by schools for student-athletes.

The ruling is considered a significant piece in the larger discussion of compensation for student-athletes.

Carter, the Ole Miss athletics director, said he thinks Mississippi athletes could benefit right out of the gate.

“We will see deals done the first week, for sure,” he said.

The laws in each state promote the right for student-athletes to profit from use of their name, image or likeness, but all are distinctly different.

Mississippi’s law says schools are not allowed to create NIL opportunities for athletes, but they are required to be notified when others have done so.

The greatest challenge faced by schools in the short term is educating their staff, fans – and, most importantly, their student-athletes, the ADs say.

To that end, both have contracted with third-party companies which will serve guide athletes not only in compliance with NCAA regulations and state laws but also in how to market themselves to take advantage of new opportunities.

“When I was 20 years old, if I had gone out and done something like this, I’d have had no idea that I would have been taxed and that I’d be responsible for paying my own taxes,” said Cohen, MSU’s athletics director. “If you don’t pay taxes you’re not just breaking state laws, you’re breaking federal laws. That’s a concern because there are 18- and 20-year-olds who might not be totally aware.”

The NCAA has often led investigations of member schools that have lasted years but has moved into speed mode on this topic.

Last week, president Mark Emmert sent an email to schools stating the NCAA is prepared to install “temporary policies” to protect students during this time of transition.

“Schools and athletes following the NIL provisions of their state laws should not be concerned about eligibility issues,” Emmert wrote in an email obtained by the Associated Press. “Nor should student-athletes in states without NIL laws be deprived of the opportunity to engage in appropriate NIL activities. We must not allow such obvious inequity to occur. We need to pass new rules.”

College athletics leaders have encouraged Congress to pass one NIL law for all 50 states.

Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker has been involved in the discussion.

Power Five conference commissioners on June 9 issued a joint statement on NIL: “Only Congress can pass a national solution for student-athlete NIL rights. As leaders in college athletics we support extending NIL rights in a way that supports the educational opportunities for all student-athletes. We will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution for NIL and expand opportunities.”

The Mississippi law allows athletes to hire an agent to assist them with NIL opportunities.

For years, hiring an agent would violate NCAA rules and would cost any athlete his or her eligibility.

Even as individual schools hire additional staff and partner with outside companies for guidance, some athletes may choose more personal representation to navigate murky waters.

“It can be a good thing if the agent is licensed with the state of Mississippi, if the agent has the student-athletes’ best interest at heart. It could be a good thing if they understand taxable income,” Cohen said. “It can be a good thing if they understand the law completely and are willing to abide by every part of the state law.”

Star athletes first come to mind with NIL. It’s easy to see quarterbacks, 3-point shooters and home-run hitters as the first to find a place in the new order, but the opportunity extends to everyone.

Small businesses in small communities could choose to target popular athletes from those communities – athletes who may not have yet blossomed at the college level.

“You’re going to have your Zion Williamsons and your Trevor Lawrences and those type of people that will get some of the larger deals, but I just think every athlete is unique to someone in someplace, some hometown, some unique situation,” Carter said. “Everyone’s going to have an opportunity here.”

It’s unlikely everyone will be able to cash in on that opportunity.

The model has worked in pro sports, but there are unions looking out for the financial interest of all players.

Often there are revenue-sharing plans for players on top of salaries.

“That doesn’t exist for college athletes,” Cohen said.

That possible inequity could leave coaches with the new challenge of managing hurt feelings.

“There could be some emotional scars that could happen, and our coaching staffs are going to have to do a great job with that,” Cohen said.

Both Cohen and Carter praised Mississippi legislators and Gov. Tate Reeves for putting the law on the books.

They call it a good start.

“I could see maybe in the future that as we learn more about NIL and how it works, could the current legislation be amended? It’s very possible,” Carter said.