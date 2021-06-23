Cancel
Louisville, KY

Woman hit, killed while trying to help driver in crash on Dixie Highway

By WLKY Digital Team
WLKY.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman trying to help someone in a crash was hit and killed on Dixie Highway Monday night. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff says the crash happened after a truck made an abrupt U-turn on Dixie Highway near the Gene Snyder around 11 p.m. Another driver swerved out of the way before flipping into a ditch. Ruoff says Angela Cecil, 50, stopped and tried to help, she was hit and killed by an oncoming vehicle.

www.wlky.com
