Journey Share Clip of New Single ‘The Way We Used to Be’

We are one more day closer to BTS' new song "Permission To Dance," and the guys have officially shared a teaser for the track in a new music video trailer. "Permission To Dance" is co-written by Ed Sheeran, and follows their hit song "Butter." In the teaser, fans can first see Suga in front of a laundromat reading a newspaper, and on the front cover reads the headline: "2022 The beginning of A New Era Goodbye COVID-19." He then joins the rest of his BTS bandmates dressed in country western-inspired outfits as the dance-worthy song begins — because as the group sings in the song: "Cause we don't need permission to dance."