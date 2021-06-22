Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Journey Share Clip of New Single ‘The Way We Used to Be’

By Corey Irwin
Posted by 
Mega 99.3
Mega 99.3
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Journey has shared a snippet of their new single “The Way We Used to Be.”. The band uploaded a 26 second clip of the song’s animated music video to its various social media pages, with a message declaring that the full track would be “coming this Thursday!”. The brief video...

mega993online.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Valory
Person
Eddie Trunk
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Randy Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Iheart Music#Music Video#Video Clip#Scarab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Celebritiessuperhits1027.com

Ed Sheeran Shares Behind-The-Scenes Clip From New Music Video

Ed Sheeran is back! The singer-songwriter co-produced and co-wrote his new single, “Bad Habits,” along with help from Johnny McDaid and FRED. A video for “Bad Habits” has been released and features Sheeran as a vampire out on a wild night with other ghosts and goblins. “Feels great to be...
Los Angeles, CAgrimygoods.com

Starcrawler share raucous new single “Goodtime Girl”

Los Angeles rockers Starcrawler have shared “Goodtime Girl” a raucous new single that is as much an addicting rollicker as it is a powerful affirmation of female strength. The new track was released as part of the DC Comics “Dark Nights: Death Metal” soundtrack via Loma Vista records and will appear alongside artists like Manchester Orchestra, Rise Against, Mastodon, and more. From the moment the track opens with its whining guitars and thunderous percussion “Goodtime Girl” more than fits the bill with its blistering soundscapes.
MusicNYS Music

Aubrey Haddard Shares New Single “National Tragedy”

Hudson-Valley native and indie-pop singer-songwriter, Aubrey Haddard, shared her new single “National Tragedy” on June 23, along with a music video. “National Tragedy” is the latest of four singles released by Haddard over the course of the last year. Inspired by singer-guitarist Susan Tedeschi, Haddard forged her own path in...
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Royal Wood shares new single “Say You Will”

Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Royal Wood has established himself as a true musical talent. Proclaimed “Songwriter of the Year” by iTunes, the 2-time Canadian Folk Music Award-nominee has earned a #1 added song at Hot AC Radio, multiple JUNO nominations and high profile sync placements on shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Private practice.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Geoffroy shares new single “Cold World”

Geoffroy is an emerging voice in Canadian music. Following two LPs that solidified him as one of Quebec’s most promising artists, the Montreal native prepares to take the next step in his career with the self-release of third full length, Live Slow Die Wise. The journey to the LP’s 2022...
Theater & Dancecanadianbeats.ca

Andrea Ramolo shares new single “DUST”

Earlier this week, singer-songwriter Andrea Ramolo released her new single “DUST”, lead track from her upcoming album Quarantine Dream. DUST is a song scripted in isolation about the fine line between human connection and toxic attachment. It’s about our human longing and addictions… to things… to each other… and about the acceptance that we are truly mirrors for one another in this life. We all have our poison, which I believe must be embraced without judgement. And we all need love.”
MusicJamBase

Pond Announces New Album ‘9’ & Shares Single

Australian rockers Pond will release their ninth studio album, fittingly titled 9, via Spinning Top Records on October 1. The quintet previewed their upcoming record by dropping the single “Toast” along with a lyric video. Pond unveiled the tracks “Pink Lunettes” in March and “America’s Cup” in May. Both songs...
MusicNME

Trampolene share moody new single ‘Shoot The Lights’

Trampolene have shared their new single ‘Shoot The Lights’, the fifth track to be lifted from their forthcoming third album ‘Love No Less Than A Queen’. You can hear the dark, moody new song below, along with visuals juxtaposing close-up footage of frontman Jack Jones with images of a city after dark.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Berlin’s Liam Mour Shares Pulsating New Single "If Only We Had"

Working within the depths of world-famous studio complex and cultural institution Funkhaus Berlin - producer and songwriter Liam Mour has been creating some stunning pieces of electronica. Delving through ambient, to pulsating house music and everything in between - his new single "If Only We Had" sees the rising talent take on the realms of lo-fi house. "If Only We Had" is a track that has the credentials to stand up within the youtube rabbit hole of the lo-fi house world, alongside the likes of Ross From Friends, DJ Boring and DJ Seinfeld.
Sciencecanadianbeats.ca

Ada Lea shares new single and video, “hurt”

Montreal’s Ada Lea (the moniker of Alexandra Levy) presents a new single/video “hurt” — her first new piece of music since 2020’s Woman, Here EP. “hurt” lives in a snowy Montreal winter, a city that Levy calls home and lives and breathes through her music. It thrums with bass and brooding keys, as Levy uses frank language and imagery:
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

The Isaacs Share Portrait of ‘The American Face’ in New Single

It’s not unusual for a song to be written and then take a few years before its finally released into the world. Sometimes it seems like it’s just destined for a certain time. The Isaacs’ new song “The American Face,” which premieres today (7/1), sounds tailormade for these times even though it was written long before the pandemic and political upheaval that have dominated our culture in the last two years.
Musicdoniphanherald.com

Sam Fender teases new music

Sam Fender has teased new music will be out later this week. The 'Play God' hitmaker has confirmed he will be dropping some new music in just two days, thrilling his fans. He wrote on Twitter: "HERE WE GO AGAIN. HOLD TIGHT. 2 DAYS (sic)" It comes after Sam confirmed...
MusicPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Metallica Debut 1990 Rehearsal Recording of ‘Holier Than Thou’

Ahead of the 30th anniversary reissue of 'The Black Album' and a separate, star-studded covers tribute album featuring dozens of artists, Metallica have unfurled another rare track, this time a 1990 pre-production rehearsal recording of "Holier Than Thou." The instrumental version of the song, heard at the bottom of the...
Theater & Danceedm.com

#FreeBritney: Dance Music Artists Weigh In On Britney Spears Conservatorship Battle

After the latest setback in Britney Spears' explosive conservatorship battle, the #FreeBritney movement has mutated into a full-blown crusade. With legions of supporters that seem to be growing by the second, the movement is unafraid of locking horns with a justice system they deem to be wicked. Their fervent support of Spears has remained resolute as she remains ensnared in a 13-year legal arrangement that has given her father, Jamie Spears, complete control of her life.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

HEART's NANCY WILSON Releases Music Video For 'Walk Away'

HEART's Nancy Wilson has released the official music video for the song "Walk Away". The track is taken from her debut solo album, "You And Me", which came out on May 7 via Carry On Music. Nancy recently told Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about the fear and challenges...
Theater & DancePosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

BTS Shares Ed Sheeran-Penned 'Permission To Dance' Teaser

We are one more day closer to BTS' new song "Permission To Dance," and the guys have officially shared a teaser for the track in a new music video trailer. "Permission To Dance" is co-written by Ed Sheeran, and follows their hit song "Butter." In the teaser, fans can first see Suga in front of a laundromat reading a newspaper, and on the front cover reads the headline: "2022 The beginning of A New Era Goodbye COVID-19." He then joins the rest of his BTS bandmates dressed in country western-inspired outfits as the dance-worthy song begins — because as the group sings in the song: "Cause we don't need permission to dance."
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Biffy Clyro, Off! Drop Covers of Metallica's 'Holier Than Thou'

Metallica has released another trio of tracks from their upcoming The Metallica Blacklist, a tribute album celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band’s classic LP The Black Album. Biffy Clyro and Off! each take on “Holier Than Thou,” while the band has also released a version of that song recorded during pre-production rehearsals at Bayview Studios in Richmond, California, in 1990.
Theater & Danceloudersound.com

Steve Vai: 8 songs that changed my life

Steve Vai has a well-deserved reputation as one of the great modern rock guitarists. But the thoughtful New York-born musician is convinced that his magnum opus is still to come. “Over the next year and a half I’m looking to make three records that are different to anything I’ve ever...
CelebritiesVulture

Halsey Is Delivering a Punk-Rock Album to Go With Her Baby

We haven’t been this excited since the premiere of Roadies. Just a year and a half after releasing her most recent album, Manic, Halsey has announced the next era of her discography. Glitter eye shadow for everyone! Days after astute social-media users posted that numerous billboards have been plastered in major cities announcing a new album, Halsey confirmed on June 28 that If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is its official title. A ten-second teaser signifies that Halsey’s sonic direction will be punk rock as opposed to her previous pop earworms, which makes sense, given that spooky cuties Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross served as producers. This fourth album also comes at a fulfilling time in Halsey’s personal life: She’s pregnant with her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin, which comes after she suffered several miscarriages because of endometriosis. Now give us the release date (for both babies), woman!

Comments / 0

Community Policy