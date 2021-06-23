Cancel
RI native Lou Lamoriello wins NHL's GM of the year award again

providencejournal.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders has won the Jim Gregory general manager of the year award for the second straight year. The league announced Tuesday night that Lamoriello finished ahead of fellow finalists Marc Bergevin of the Montreal Canadiens and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers. Colorado's Joe Sakic was fourth and Vegas' Kelly McCrimmon fifth in voting by GMs, league executives and media members after the second round of the playoffs.

Islanders' Lou Lamoriello named NHL's top GM for second straight season

Lou Lamoriello’s entire NHL career has been built on creating team success, not individual success. Yet the Islanders president and general manager received a huge personal accolade on Tuesday as he won the Jim Gregory Award as the NHL’s top GM for the second straight season. He became the first two-time recipient of the award, which was inaugurated in 2010 and renamed in 2019 for Gregory, the late Maple Leafs GM and NHL executive.
Bergeron of Bruins wins Messier NHL Leadership Award

Center honored for leading role in community growing game of hockey. Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron wins the Mark Messier Leadership Award for leading by example on the ice and in the community. 02:58 •. Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award on Wednesday, presented...
Lou Lamoriello’s visions for Islanders success paying off

Lou Lamoriello has spent all 33 of his years as an NHL general manager preaching team success over individual success. That continued Tuesday night when the Islanders boss made NHL history as the first two-time winner of the Jim Gregory GM of the Year award, and the 78-year-old opted to dedicate his acceptance speech to all the people within his organization.
Lamoriello Views Jim Gregory Award as Full-Team Honor

Lou Lamoriello credited all aspects of Islanders organization after winning second-straight GM of the Year award. Lou Lamoriello was humbled to win his second Jim Gregory Award in as many years, but the New York Islanders President and General Manager had an issue with the name being engraved. If it...
Islanders and Lou Lamoriello relishing Game 7 shot

Lou Lamoriello knows how he looks whenever the cameras catch him during these playoff games. Invariably they find him looking calm and stoic, just another executive studying a financial report or a personnel file. All around him, invariably, the madness of playoff hockey is blasting away like a guitar riff...
Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello Proving He Still Got The Magic Touch

New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has been around the game for a long time. Ever since taking over as the president and general manager of the New Jersey Devils back in 1987, Lamoriello has compiled a career that is Hall of Fame worthy. In fact, Lamoriello was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder in 2009. Though towards the end of his tenure with the Devils in 2015, he might have lost his touch especially with drafting players. However, he started to regain his touch with the Toronto Maple Leafs. When he was named general manager and president of hockey operations of the New York Islanders is when the magic fully returned.
GM Lamoriello: Islanders are ‘no fluke’ after 2 deep postseasons

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said that changes will be made to the roster, but he would like to keep the core of the team in place. He addressed the media on Tuesday, days after the team was eliminated in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Semifinal by the Tampa Bay Lightning. He called the past two seasons, which saw deep playoff runs, “no fluke.”
Lou Lamoriello Confirms Jean-Gabriel Pageau Underwent Surgery

Lou Lamoriello confirmed on Tuesday that Jean-Gabriel Pageau had surgery on his hand on Monday to repair an injury he suffered presumably the playoffs. Jean-Gabriel Pageau had hinted that it was a possibility on Sunday when he met with reporters following exit interviews, but did not say what had ailed him during the New York Islanders postseason run. Lamoriello said that Pageau would be ready 100 percent ready for training camp in September.
A Letter From Lou Lamoriello

A note of thanks from Lou Lamoriello to Islanders fans. On behalf of everyone in the Islanders organization, thank you for being the most dedicated, passionate and loyal fanbase in the National Hockey League. Your love for the team played a pivotal role throughout the 2020-21 season. This was another...
Lou Lamoriello thanks Islanders fans for their passionate support

Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello addressed an open letter to the team’s fans praising them for inspiration at Nassau Coliseum and hoping that same enthusiasm is present when the $1.2 billion UBS Arena at Belmont Park opens next season. The Lightning eliminated the Islanders, 1-0, in Game 7...
Lou Lamoriello addresses the state of the Islanders

Bridgeport, Conn., and a long road trip — not the Nassau Coliseum — will be temporary solutions if UBS Arena at Belmont Park is not ready for the start of the 2021-22 season, Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said Tuesday. “I expect us to be on the road...
Here’s How Lou Lamoriello Can Keep the Islanders Core Intact This Offseason

With all exit interviews, including that from team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello, now complete, the focus quickly turns to the offseason, which began the day after the Islanders 1-0 loss in Game 7 to the Tampa Bay Lightning. How will Lamoriello be graded? I’d, personally, give him an...
2021 NHL Awards: PHT’s ballots for the Jim Gregory GM of the Year Award

The NHL will be announcing the winner of the 2020-21 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award during Sunday’s Game 4 of the Canadiens-Golden Knights series (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN / Peacock). The award is given to the GM “who best-excelled in his role during the regular season.”. It...
Hanover native receives NHL Hockey Family of the Year for 2021 award

Hanover native Joanna (Riley) Owen and her husband, Chris Owen, were awarded the NHL Hockey Family of the Year for 2021 sponsored by Mass Mutual. The NHL Most Valuable Hockey Family award is given out annually and is an opportunity to recognize outstanding parents, guardians and mentors in the youth hockey community.
Boston Bruins: Sweeney Got Votes For GM of the Year Award

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: General Manager Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins speaks during Media Day ahead of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 26, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Tuesday night, the National Hockey League continued their announcement of...
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov wins NHL's Calder Trophy

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov was named the winner of the NHL's Calder Trophy on Tuesday night which is awarded to the league's top rookie. Kaprizov had a sensational rookie season for the Wild, scoring 27 goals and recording 51 points in 2021. While his numbers were impressive, the 24-year-old's impact came from more than just the box score.