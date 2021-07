ALEXANDRIA BAY — More than $538,000 worth of smuggled pull-tab lottery tickets was seized by U.S. customs officers at the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry recently. On June 22, officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 21 skids, or deck pallets, at the port of entry. They inspected a commercial shipment invoiced as “bingo paper” with a country of origin listed as the United States. A further inspection revealed pull-tab tickets with the country of origin marked as the United Kingdom.