Motorcyclist killed in collision with truck in KCMO
A motorcyclist was killed late Tuesday night in a collision in Kansas City, Missouri.
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at East Blue Ridge Boulevard and Michigan Avenue.
According to KCPD, a Ford pickup was headed west when the driver turned left in front of an eastbound Suzuki motorcycle.
The motorcycle driver was ejected on impact. They were taken to a hospital where they died from the injuries.
That driver has been identified as a 23-year-old Grandview man, but his name has not been released.
The driver of the pickup was not injured.