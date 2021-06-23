Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Motorcyclist killed in collision with truck in KCMO

By Katelyn Brown
KSHB 41 Action News
 11 days ago
A motorcyclist was killed late Tuesday night in a collision in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at East Blue Ridge Boulevard and Michigan Avenue.

According to KCPD, a Ford pickup was headed west when the driver turned left in front of an eastbound Suzuki motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver was ejected on impact. They were taken to a hospital where they died from the injuries.

That driver has been identified as a 23-year-old Grandview man, but his name has not been released.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

