Tokyo Olympics to hold lottery among ticket holders to reduce spectators

By Emma Steen
Time Out Global
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government has announced that a maximum of 10,000 spectators will be allowed at Olympic events this summer, on the condition that the number of attendees does not exceed 50 percent of venue capacity. Because the number of available tickets will be reduced by roughly 910,000 to 2.72 million, Kyodo News reports that the government will be holding a lottery to determine which existing ticket holders will be able to attend.

#Summer Olympics#Lottery Tickets#Kyodo News#Nhk
Related
SportsThe Independent

Tokyo Olympics confirm cap on spectators for 2021 Games

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympic Games have fixed spectator limits for the event at 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000. The decision was taken following a meeting on Monday morning involving local organisers, the International Olympic and Paralympic Committees, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the national government.
HealthPosted by
Forbes

Domestic Spectators Can Attend Tokyo Olympics, Attendance To Be Capped At 10,000

Domestic fans will be allowed to attend events at the Tokyo Olympic games, but venues will have a spectator limit of 10,000 or up to 50% of capacity to minimize the risk of spreading Covid-19, the event’s organizers announced on Monday—a decision which comes after the Japanese government lifted the state of emergency in Tokyo and eight other prefectures on Monday.
Sportsrock947.com

Olympics: Organisers set to decide on domestic spectators for Tokyo 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Olympic organisers are expected to decide later on Monday whether and to what extent domestic spectators will be allowed into venues in a decision that health experts say has implications for public safety during the coronavirus pandemic. Japan is moving ahead with staging the multi-billion-dollar Games, which...
SportsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Spectators Aren’t Allowed to Booze at Tokyo Olympics

It’s going to be a rather sober Tokyo Olympics. Organizers for the 2020 Games announced Wednesday that the sale and consumption of alcohol at all venues will be prohibited in an effort to keep the coronavirus in check. The organizing committee had considered allowing booze, but that idea was met with sharp criticism as a state of emergency in Tokyo was only recently lifted after an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases. Under the state of emergency, restaurants were unable to sell alcohol. Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said Wednesday that alcohol sales are being banned “to prevent expansion of infection,” a move that was welcomed by Japanese beer giant Asahi Breweries. “We totally understand the decision by the committee,” spokesman Takayuki Tanaka said. “We will keep supporting the Games’ success.” Attendees at the Summer Olympics must reside in Japan, and venues will be limited to 50 percent capacity, organizers also announced this week.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Tokyo Olympics Sets 10,000 Limit for Spectators to Stop Spread of COVID-19

Up to 10,000 Japanese fans will be allowed in the stands at individual Tokyo Olympic events—even though the country’s prime minister has urged them to stay away to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The IOC has insisted that the Tokyo Games go ahead despite fierce local opposition, and foreign fans have already been told to stay away. BBC News reported that crowds would be limited to 10,000 local fans, or a maximum of 50 percent capacity in each venue, meaning that the main Olympic stadium will be around 15 percent full. It said that fans would have to wear face masks at all times and would “not be allowed to shout or speak loudly.”
SportsSporting News

Why gymnastics roster sizes were reduced for 2021 Tokyo Olympics

The U.S. national gymnastics teams are facing tougher roster decisions than usual ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. That's because Olympic gymnastics rosters are contracting for the third time in the last four Olympics. As a result, only four men and four women will qualify for the team competitions at the Summer Games, and that will make for difficult final cuts ahead of the event.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

26 Buckeyes punch ticket to Tokyo Olympics

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will be well represented at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July. Twenty-six former, current and incoming Ohio State athletes will be representing their country when the Olympics kicks-off July 23. Ohio State swimmer Hunter Armstrong was selected to the United States men's...
SportsSeattle Times

Mixed teams to make debut in triathlon at Tokyo Olympics

HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: Gwen Jorgensen gave the United States its first Olympic gold medal in the sport. It was an incredible performance from Jorgensen, who finished 38th at the 2012 London Olympics. Jorgensen stayed near the front in the swim and tied for first as part of the lead group, held her position throughout the bike leg and battled out the 10-kilometer run alongside 2012 gold medalist Nicola Spirig of Switzerland before sprinting away for gold. The British brothers Brownlee — Alistair and Jonathan — took gold and silver in the men’s race. Alistair defended the title he won at the London Games in 2012, when Jonathan took the bronze.
WorldESPN

Sailing stars aim for repeat gold medals in Tokyo Olympics

HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: At age 54, cancer survivor Santiago Lange of Argentina became the oldest medalist at the Rio Games when he and crew Cecilia Carranza Saroli won the gold in the Olympic debut of the Nacra 17 mixed catamaran class. Peter Burling and Blair Tuke of New Zealand, who have since won and defended the Americas Cup, clinched the 49er gold with a race to spare to cap a dominating quadrennium. Giles Scott of Britain lived up to the enormous pressure of being heir apparent to Sir Ben Ainslie, the most-decorated sailing Olympian of all time with four golds and a silver, when he clinched gold in the Finn class before the medal race was sailed.
SportsESPN

Japan's Momota looks for badminton gold at Tokyo Games

TOKYO --  HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: Rio saw a clear end to Chinese dominance in badminton, though there were still reminders of its traditional power. In womens singles Carolina Marin of Spain beat P.V. Sindhu for gold. Chinas Chen Long won gold in mens singles over Malaysias Lee Chong Wei, who took his third straight Olympic silver medal.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics organisers still considering total ban on spectators at Games

Tokyo Olympics organisers are still considering banning spectators altogether if the city’s coronavirus situation worsens.President Hashimoto asked for public understanding over strict rules as the country continues to battle the pandemic, ahead of the Games which start on 23 July. Foreign fans have already been ruled out by organisers and Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike reiterated on Friday that an outright ban on spectators was an option.Koike, who was returning to work after recent hospitalisation for exhaustion and apologised for her absence at a critical time, confirmed that the proportion of variants among Covid cases is rising and urged public...