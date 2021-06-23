Tokyo Olympics to hold lottery among ticket holders to reduce spectators
The government has announced that a maximum of 10,000 spectators will be allowed at Olympic events this summer, on the condition that the number of attendees does not exceed 50 percent of venue capacity. Because the number of available tickets will be reduced by roughly 910,000 to 2.72 million, Kyodo News reports that the government will be holding a lottery to determine which existing ticket holders will be able to attend.www.timeout.com