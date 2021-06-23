Tokyo Olympics to hold lottery among ticket holders to reduce spectators

It’s going to be a rather sober Tokyo Olympics. Organizers for the 2020 Games announced Wednesday that the sale and consumption of alcohol at all venues will be prohibited in an effort to keep the coronavirus in check. The organizing committee had considered allowing booze, but that idea was met with sharp criticism as a state of emergency in Tokyo was only recently lifted after an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases. Under the state of emergency, restaurants were unable to sell alcohol. Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said Wednesday that alcohol sales are being banned “to prevent expansion of infection,” a move that was welcomed by Japanese beer giant Asahi Breweries. “We totally understand the decision by the committee,” spokesman Takayuki Tanaka said. “We will keep supporting the Games’ success.” Attendees at the Summer Olympics must reside in Japan, and venues will be limited to 50 percent capacity, organizers also announced this week.