Metros sending the most people to Montgomery
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons
Metros sending the most people to MontgomeryStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Montgomery using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Montgomery from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SG Arts // Shutterstock
#50. Midland, TX Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Midland in 2014-2018: 70 (#26 most common destination from Midland)
- Migration from Montgomery to Midland: 0 (#155 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 70 to Montgomery
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#49. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 70 (#148 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Montgomery to Minneapolis: 47 (#59 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 23 to Montgomery
Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina
#48. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Goldsboro in 2014-2018: 74 (#18 most common destination from Goldsboro)
- Migration from Montgomery to Goldsboro: 48 (#57 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 26 to Montgomery
Zereshk // Wikimedia
#47. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Tucson in 2014-2018: 75 (#90 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Montgomery to Tucson: 123 (#33 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 48 to Tucson
Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Lynchburg in 2014-2018: 79 (#21 most common destination from Lynchburg)
- Migration from Montgomery to Lynchburg: 0 (#155 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 79 to Montgomery
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#45. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Riverside in 2014-2018: 79 (#151 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Montgomery to Riverside: 9 (#115 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 70 to Montgomery
davidwilson1949 // Flickr
#44. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 81 (#77 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Montgomery to Fayetteville: 78 (#44 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 3 to Montgomery
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#43. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 84 (#140 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Montgomery to St. Louis: 262 (#12 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 178 to St. Louis
Armona // Wikicommons
#42. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Hanford in 2014-2018: 86 (#23 most common destination from Hanford)
- Migration from Montgomery to Hanford: 0 (#155 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 86 to Montgomery
tweber1// Wikimedia
#41. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Winston in 2014-2018: 86 (#50 most common destination from Winston)
- Migration from Montgomery to Winston: 11 (#109 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 75 to Montgomery
randy andy // Shutterstock
#40. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 86 (#117 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Montgomery to Las Vegas: 108 (#35 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 22 to Las Vegas
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#39. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 87 (#104 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Montgomery to Indianapolis: 0 (#155 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 87 to Montgomery
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#38. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Orlando in 2014-2018: 92 (#121 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Montgomery to Orlando: 23 (#82 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 69 to Montgomery
Noel Pennington//Flickr
#37. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Memphis in 2014-2018: 92 (#85 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Montgomery to Memphis: 130 (#31 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 38 to Memphis
Ebyabe // Wikicommons
#36. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Crestview in 2014-2018: 96 (#44 most common destination from Crestview)
- Migration from Montgomery to Crestview: 95 (#37 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 1 to Montgomery
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#35. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Boston in 2014-2018: 97 (#130 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Montgomery to Boston: 40 (#64 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 57 to Montgomery
Robinaire // Wikimedia
#34. Alexandria, LA Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Alexandria in 2014-2018: 99 (#10 most common destination from Alexandria)
- Migration from Montgomery to Alexandria: 16 (#95 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 83 to Montgomery
f11photo // Shutterstock
#33. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Nashville in 2014-2018: 99 (#103 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Montgomery to Nashville: 346 (#9 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 247 to Nashville
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Dallas in 2014-2018: 104 (#179 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Montgomery to Dallas: 258 (#15 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 154 to Dallas
Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Hagerstown in 2014-2018: 105 (#21 most common destination from Hagerstown)
- Migration from Montgomery to Hagerstown: 0 (#155 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 105 to Montgomery
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'
#30. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 109 (#91 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Montgomery to Jacksonville: 183 (#22 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 74 to Jacksonville
Photolitherland // Wikicommons
#29. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Little Rock in 2014-2018: 112 (#48 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Migration from Montgomery to Little Rock: 5 (#128 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 107 to Montgomery
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#28. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from New York in 2014-2018: 122 (#211 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Montgomery to New York: 133 (#29 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 11 to New York
Imilious // Wikicommons
#27. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Chattanooga in 2014-2018: 128 (#21 most common destination from Chattanooga)
- Migration from Montgomery to Chattanooga: 48 (#57 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 80 to Montgomery
Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Gadsden, AL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Gadsden in 2014-2018: 141 (#7 most common destination from Gadsden)
- Migration from Montgomery to Gadsden: 197 (#20 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 56 to Gadsden
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#25. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Detroit in 2014-2018: 141 (#96 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Montgomery to Detroit: 405 (#7 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 264 to Detroit
Michlaovic // Wikimedia
#24. Jackson, MS Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Jackson in 2014-2018: 142 (#24 most common destination from Jackson)
- Migration from Montgomery to Jackson: 46 (#60 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 96 to Montgomery
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#23. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Tampa in 2014-2018: 145 (#115 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Montgomery to Tampa: 11 (#109 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 134 to Montgomery
Public Domain
#22. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Seattle in 2014-2018: 145 (#118 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Montgomery to Seattle: 27 (#75 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 118 to Montgomery
skeeze // Pixabay
#21. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Houston in 2014-2018: 163 (#129 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Montgomery to Houston: 92 (#38 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 71 to Montgomery
Burkeanwhig // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Florence in 2014-2018: 164 (#5 most common destination from Florence)
- Migration from Montgomery to Florence: 239 (#17 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 75 to Florence
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#19. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from San Jose in 2014-2018: 179 (#60 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Montgomery to San Jose: 0 (#155 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 179 to Montgomery
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Miami in 2014-2018: 184 (#123 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Montgomery to Miami: 227 (#18 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 43 to Miami
Ianmccor // Wikicommons
#17. Sumter, SC Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Sumter in 2014-2018: 193 (#6 most common destination from Sumter)
- Migration from Montgomery to Sumter: 149 (#27 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 44 to Montgomery
Djsasso // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Anniston in 2014-2018: 197 (#5 most common destination from Anniston)
- Migration from Montgomery to Anniston: 154 (#25 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 43 to Montgomery
Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Daphne in 2014-2018: 216 (#9 most common destination from Daphne)
- Migration from Montgomery to Daphne: 260 (#13 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 44 to Daphne
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Columbus in 2014-2018: 226 (#21 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Montgomery to Columbus: 294 (#11 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 68 to Columbus
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#13. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Chicago in 2014-2018: 240 (#145 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Montgomery to Chicago: 211 (#19 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 29 to Montgomery
Woodlot// Wikimedia
#12. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Gulfport in 2014-2018: 257 (#17 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Migration from Montgomery to Gulfport: 77 (#45 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 180 to Montgomery
Pixabay
#11. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 269 (#63 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Montgomery to San Antonio: 139 (#28 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 130 to Montgomery
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#10. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 285 (#64 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Montgomery to Virginia Beach: 58 (#52 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 227 to Montgomery
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 303 (#27 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Montgomery to Pensacola: 350 (#8 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 47 to Pensacola
Pixabay
#8. Huntsville, AL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Huntsville in 2014-2018: 430 (#9 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Migration from Montgomery to Huntsville: 1,058 (#3 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 628 to Huntsville
Altairisfar // Wikicommons
#7. Mobile, AL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Mobile in 2014-2018: 503 (#6 most common destination from Mobile)
- Migration from Montgomery to Mobile: 521 (#5 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 18 to Mobile
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#6. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Washington in 2014-2018: 529 (#83 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Montgomery to Washington: 664 (#4 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 135 to Washington
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Dothan, AL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Dothan in 2014-2018: 618 (#2 most common destination from Dothan)
- Migration from Montgomery to Dothan: 90 (#40 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 528 to Montgomery
Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock
#4. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Tuscaloosa in 2014-2018: 636 (#2 most common destination from Tuscaloosa)
- Migration from Montgomery to Tuscaloosa: 338 (#10 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 298 to Montgomery
Library of Congress
#3. Auburn-Opelika, AL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Auburn in 2014-2018: 702 (#4 most common destination from Auburn)
- Migration from Montgomery to Auburn: 1,194 (#2 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 492 to Auburn
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,045 (#43 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Montgomery to Atlanta: 508 (#6 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 537 to Montgomery
M Floyd // Flickr
#1. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery from Birmingham in 2014-2018: 1,750 (#4 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Migration from Montgomery to Birmingham: 2,647 (#1 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 897 to Birmingham