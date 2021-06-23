Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Montgomery

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Montgomery using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Montgomery from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJsS1_0acsUl3w00
SG Arts // Shutterstock

#50. Midland, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Midland in 2014-2018: 70 (#26 most common destination from Midland)
- Migration from Montgomery to Midland: 0 (#155 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 70 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLC2q_0acsUl3w00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#49. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 70 (#148 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Montgomery to Minneapolis: 47 (#59 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 23 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48gK5m_0acsUl3w00
Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina

#48. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Goldsboro in 2014-2018: 74 (#18 most common destination from Goldsboro)
- Migration from Montgomery to Goldsboro: 48 (#57 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 26 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdVt4_0acsUl3w00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#47. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Tucson in 2014-2018: 75 (#90 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Montgomery to Tucson: 123 (#33 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 48 to Tucson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPZT4_0acsUl3w00
Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Lynchburg in 2014-2018: 79 (#21 most common destination from Lynchburg)
- Migration from Montgomery to Lynchburg: 0 (#155 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 79 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DLw6o_0acsUl3w00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#45. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Riverside in 2014-2018: 79 (#151 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Montgomery to Riverside: 9 (#115 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 70 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NCVot_0acsUl3w00
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#44. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 81 (#77 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Montgomery to Fayetteville: 78 (#44 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 3 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TqvHw_0acsUl3w00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#43. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 84 (#140 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Montgomery to St. Louis: 262 (#12 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 178 to St. Louis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wVcvr_0acsUl3w00
Armona // Wikicommons

#42. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Hanford in 2014-2018: 86 (#23 most common destination from Hanford)
- Migration from Montgomery to Hanford: 0 (#155 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 86 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ST4lu_0acsUl3w00
tweber1// Wikimedia

#41. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Winston in 2014-2018: 86 (#50 most common destination from Winston)
- Migration from Montgomery to Winston: 11 (#109 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 75 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XGq8x_0acsUl3w00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#40. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 86 (#117 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Montgomery to Las Vegas: 108 (#35 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 22 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFF2s_0acsUl3w00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#39. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 87 (#104 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Montgomery to Indianapolis: 0 (#155 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 87 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tE0Pp_0acsUl3w00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#38. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Orlando in 2014-2018: 92 (#121 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Montgomery to Orlando: 23 (#82 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 69 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07SDb5_0acsUl3w00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#37. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Memphis in 2014-2018: 92 (#85 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Montgomery to Memphis: 130 (#31 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 38 to Memphis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KxZWM_0acsUl3w00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#36. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Crestview in 2014-2018: 96 (#44 most common destination from Crestview)
- Migration from Montgomery to Crestview: 95 (#37 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 1 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7t3Z_0acsUl3w00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Boston in 2014-2018: 97 (#130 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Montgomery to Boston: 40 (#64 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 57 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PhSKE_0acsUl3w00
Robinaire // Wikimedia

#34. Alexandria, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Alexandria in 2014-2018: 99 (#10 most common destination from Alexandria)
- Migration from Montgomery to Alexandria: 16 (#95 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 83 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kk3ME_0acsUl3w00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#33. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Nashville in 2014-2018: 99 (#103 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Montgomery to Nashville: 346 (#9 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 247 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ceV6r_0acsUl3w00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Dallas in 2014-2018: 104 (#179 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Montgomery to Dallas: 258 (#15 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 154 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2miMva_0acsUl3w00
Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Hagerstown in 2014-2018: 105 (#21 most common destination from Hagerstown)
- Migration from Montgomery to Hagerstown: 0 (#155 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 105 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVC5h_0acsUl3w00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#30. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 109 (#91 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Montgomery to Jacksonville: 183 (#22 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 74 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cpD3_0acsUl3w00
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#29. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Little Rock in 2014-2018: 112 (#48 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Migration from Montgomery to Little Rock: 5 (#128 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 107 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sa9Tf_0acsUl3w00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#28. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from New York in 2014-2018: 122 (#211 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Montgomery to New York: 133 (#29 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 11 to New York https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dnswt_0acsUl3w00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#27. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Chattanooga in 2014-2018: 128 (#21 most common destination from Chattanooga)
- Migration from Montgomery to Chattanooga: 48 (#57 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 80 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Slva2_0acsUl3w00
Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Gadsden, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Gadsden in 2014-2018: 141 (#7 most common destination from Gadsden)
- Migration from Montgomery to Gadsden: 197 (#20 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 56 to Gadsden https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15i9sL_0acsUl3w00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#25. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Detroit in 2014-2018: 141 (#96 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Montgomery to Detroit: 405 (#7 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 264 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10azxP_0acsUl3w00
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#24. Jackson, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Jackson in 2014-2018: 142 (#24 most common destination from Jackson)
- Migration from Montgomery to Jackson: 46 (#60 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 96 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHDhI_0acsUl3w00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#23. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Tampa in 2014-2018: 145 (#115 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Montgomery to Tampa: 11 (#109 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 134 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140QUU_0acsUl3w00
Public Domain

#22. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Seattle in 2014-2018: 145 (#118 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Montgomery to Seattle: 27 (#75 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 118 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uc5Sp_0acsUl3w00
skeeze // Pixabay

#21. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Houston in 2014-2018: 163 (#129 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Montgomery to Houston: 92 (#38 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 71 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QefS6_0acsUl3w00
Burkeanwhig // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Florence in 2014-2018: 164 (#5 most common destination from Florence)
- Migration from Montgomery to Florence: 239 (#17 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 75 to Florence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vn9mB_0acsUl3w00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#19. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from San Jose in 2014-2018: 179 (#60 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Montgomery to San Jose: 0 (#155 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 179 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ClLRJ_0acsUl3w00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Miami in 2014-2018: 184 (#123 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Montgomery to Miami: 227 (#18 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 43 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Be5wG_0acsUl3w00
Ianmccor // Wikicommons

#17. Sumter, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Sumter in 2014-2018: 193 (#6 most common destination from Sumter)
- Migration from Montgomery to Sumter: 149 (#27 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 44 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=039eyh_0acsUl3w00
Djsasso // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Anniston in 2014-2018: 197 (#5 most common destination from Anniston)
- Migration from Montgomery to Anniston: 154 (#25 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 43 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L2IbO_0acsUl3w00
Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Daphne in 2014-2018: 216 (#9 most common destination from Daphne)
- Migration from Montgomery to Daphne: 260 (#13 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 44 to Daphne https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4awkWr_0acsUl3w00
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Columbus in 2014-2018: 226 (#21 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Montgomery to Columbus: 294 (#11 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 68 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vAAU_0acsUl3w00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#13. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Chicago in 2014-2018: 240 (#145 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Montgomery to Chicago: 211 (#19 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 29 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01q7qf_0acsUl3w00
Woodlot// Wikimedia

#12. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Gulfport in 2014-2018: 257 (#17 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Migration from Montgomery to Gulfport: 77 (#45 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 180 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C07I4_0acsUl3w00
Pixabay

#11. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 269 (#63 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Montgomery to San Antonio: 139 (#28 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 130 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PXGcX_0acsUl3w00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#10. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 285 (#64 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Montgomery to Virginia Beach: 58 (#52 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 227 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rtmes_0acsUl3w00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 303 (#27 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Montgomery to Pensacola: 350 (#8 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 47 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ixEwb_0acsUl3w00
Pixabay

#8. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Huntsville in 2014-2018: 430 (#9 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Migration from Montgomery to Huntsville: 1,058 (#3 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 628 to Huntsville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLjoK_0acsUl3w00
Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#7. Mobile, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Mobile in 2014-2018: 503 (#6 most common destination from Mobile)
- Migration from Montgomery to Mobile: 521 (#5 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 18 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TbN4X_0acsUl3w00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#6. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Washington in 2014-2018: 529 (#83 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Montgomery to Washington: 664 (#4 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 135 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TctEi_0acsUl3w00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dothan, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Dothan in 2014-2018: 618 (#2 most common destination from Dothan)
- Migration from Montgomery to Dothan: 90 (#40 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 528 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343HeQ_0acsUl3w00
Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#4. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Tuscaloosa in 2014-2018: 636 (#2 most common destination from Tuscaloosa)
- Migration from Montgomery to Tuscaloosa: 338 (#10 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 298 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ffhGe_0acsUl3w00
Library of Congress

#3. Auburn-Opelika, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Auburn in 2014-2018: 702 (#4 most common destination from Auburn)
- Migration from Montgomery to Auburn: 1,194 (#2 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 492 to Auburn https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZiGH_0acsUl3w00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,045 (#43 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Montgomery to Atlanta: 508 (#6 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 537 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lyys0_0acsUl3w00
M Floyd // Flickr

#1. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery from Birmingham in 2014-2018: 1,750 (#4 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Migration from Montgomery to Birmingham: 2,647 (#1 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 897 to Birmingham
