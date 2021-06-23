Metros sending the most people to Salt Lake City
Metros sending the most people to Salt Lake CityStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Salt Lake City using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Salt Lake City from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Reno, NV Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Reno in 2014-2018: 151 (#26 most common destination from Reno)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Reno: 134 (#56 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 17 to Salt Lake City
#49. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 155 (#74 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Cincinnati: 108 (#64 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 47 to Salt Lake City
#48. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Gulfport in 2014-2018: 163 (#25 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Gulfport: 0 (#243 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 163 to Salt Lake City
#47. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Idaho Falls in 2014-2018: 163 (#6 most common destination from Idaho Falls)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Idaho Falls: 163 (#48 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 0 to Salt Lake City
#46. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Orlando in 2014-2018: 167 (#88 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Orlando: 233 (#32 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 66 to Orlando
#45. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Hanford in 2014-2018: 169 (#14 most common destination from Hanford)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Hanford: 0 (#243 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 169 to Salt Lake City
#44. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Durham in 2014-2018: 184 (#36 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Durham: 13 (#176 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 171 to Salt Lake City
#43. Billings, MT Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Billings in 2014-2018: 188 (#7 most common destination from Billings)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Billings: 16 (#162 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 172 to Salt Lake City
#42. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Santa Cruz in 2014-2018: 190 (#15 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Santa Cruz: 38 (#122 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 152 to Salt Lake City
#41. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Twin Falls in 2014-2018: 205 (#3 most common destination from Twin Falls)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Twin Falls: 49 (#102 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 156 to Salt Lake City
#40. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Miami in 2014-2018: 214 (#113 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Miami: 76 (#79 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 138 to Salt Lake City
#39. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 220 (#36 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Louisville/Jefferson County: 62 (#90 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 158 to Salt Lake City
#38. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 220 (#70 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to San Antonio: 134 (#56 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 86 to Salt Lake City
#37. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Nashville in 2014-2018: 222 (#56 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Nashville: 19 (#156 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 203 to Salt Lake City
#36. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 225 (#58 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Sacramento: 459 (#18 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 234 to Sacramento
#35. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 242 (#54 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Indianapolis: 107 (#65 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 135 to Salt Lake City
#34. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Spokane in 2014-2018: 247 (#15 most common destination from Spokane)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Spokane: 155 (#50 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 92 to Salt Lake City
#33. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 308 (#60 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Virginia Beach: 72 (#83 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 236 to Salt Lake City
#32. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Tampa in 2014-2018: 313 (#68 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Tampa: 377 (#22 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 64 to Tampa
#31. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 332 (#55 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Minneapolis: 366 (#23 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 34 to Minneapolis
#30. Bend-Redmond, OR Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Bend in 2014-2018: 333 (#7 most common destination from Bend)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Bend: 0 (#243 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 333 to Salt Lake City
#29. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Tucson in 2014-2018: 333 (#25 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Tucson: 329 (#26 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 4 to Salt Lake City
#28. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from San Diego in 2014-2018: 340 (#75 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to San Diego: 520 (#15 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 180 to San Diego
#27. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Boston in 2014-2018: 360 (#67 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Boston: 200 (#36 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 160 to Salt Lake City
#26. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Houston in 2014-2018: 363 (#76 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Houston: 936 (#10 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 573 to Houston
#25. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Austin in 2014-2018: 369 (#37 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Austin: 505 (#16 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 136 to Austin
#24. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 376 (#17 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Albuquerque: 272 (#29 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 104 to Salt Lake City
#23. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 377 (#45 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to St. Louis: 150 (#51 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 227 to Salt Lake City
#22. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 443 (#86 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Atlanta: 406 (#19 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 37 to Salt Lake City
#21. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 494 (#66 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Philadelphia: 101 (#71 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 393 to Salt Lake City
#20. Anchorage, AK Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 509 (#11 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Anchorage: 45 (#111 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 464 to Salt Lake City
#19. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Denver in 2014-2018: 547 (#40 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Denver: 588 (#14 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 41 to Denver
#18. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Boise City in 2014-2018: 629 (#7 most common destination from Boise City)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Boise City: 723 (#13 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 94 to Boise City
#17. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Washington in 2014-2018: 654 (#73 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Washington: 736 (#12 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 82 to Washington
#16. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Portland in 2014-2018: 680 (#23 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Portland: 772 (#11 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 92 to Portland
#15. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Dallas in 2014-2018: 699 (#55 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Dallas: 1,152 (#7 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 453 to Dallas
#14. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from San Jose in 2014-2018: 746 (#24 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to San Jose: 403 (#20 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 343 to Salt Lake City
#13. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 768 (#16 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Urban Honolulu: 88 (#73 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 680 to Salt Lake City
#12. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 820 (#36 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to San Francisco: 351 (#25 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 469 to Salt Lake City
#11. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Chicago in 2014-2018: 859 (#66 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Chicago: 472 (#17 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 387 to Salt Lake City
#10. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from New York in 2014-2018: 871 (#94 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to New York: 217 (#35 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 654 to Salt Lake City
#9. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Riverside in 2014-2018: 1,057 (#17 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Riverside: 393 (#21 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 664 to Salt Lake City
#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 1,224 (#26 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Phoenix: 1,981 (#3 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 757 to Phoenix
#7. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 1,264 (#10 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas: 1,121 (#8 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 143 to Salt Lake City
#6. Logan, UT-ID Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Logan in 2014-2018: 1,411 (#2 most common destination from Logan)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Logan: 1,105 (#9 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 306 to Salt Lake City
#5. St. George, UT Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from St. George in 2014-2018: 1,551 (#1 most common destination from St. George)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to St. George: 1,659 (#5 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 108 to St. George
#4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 1,654 (#31 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles: 1,514 (#6 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 140 to Salt Lake City
#3. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,668 (#18 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Seattle: 1,781 (#4 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 113 to Seattle
#2. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Ogden in 2014-2018: 6,891 (#1 most common destination from Ogden)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Ogden: 8,613 (#2 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 1,722 to Ogden
#1. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City from Provo in 2014-2018: 9,892 (#1 most common destination from Provo)
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Provo: 9,526 (#1 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 366 to Salt Lake City