Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwinsville, NY

Baldwinsville Public Library sets up shop at Mercer Park

By Meghin Roberts
Posted by 
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwbsA_0acsUhX200

BALDWINSVILLE — We’ve missed seeing you all in person! The Baldwinsville Library will be at the Mercer Park gazebo all summer long. Find Ms. Anna there Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. for storytime and Ms. Meghin at 3 p.m. Fridays for crafts and other activities.

Storytime will run for six weeks, from June 30 through Aug. 11, in conjunction with our Summer Reading Program. Registration is not required for storytime, but it is encouraged in case of weather cancellations and supply limitations.

Crafts will run throughout the summer, beginning Friday, July 9, and ending Friday, Aug. 20. There will be no park program on Friday, Aug. 6 — don’t worry, we’ll remind you when it gets closer. Crafts are open to all ages and registration is required. Please register each child so we bring enough supplies!

You may want to bring a blanket or towel to sit on as table space is limited.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the weather and will let all registered participants know if we need to cancel an event. We will also post any updates on our Facebook pages at least 30 minutes before the event’s scheduled time.

To register for BPL @ the Park events give the library a call at 315-635-5631 or visit bville.lib.ny.us and navigate to Library Calendar (under Programs & Collections). Hope to see you this summer!

Community Policy
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
379
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baldwinsville, NY
Baldwinsville, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Summer Long#Weather#The Baldwinsville Library#Storytime#Bpl#Library Calendar Lrb#Programs Collections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles Library’s summer book sale is back with extended hours

SKANEATELES — Skaneateles Library’s popular summer book sale is back this year and will be held July 16-18 and 24-25 at the village hall at 26 Fennell St. “We had to decide in April whether to hold the book sale this year,” said book sale leader Mary Giroux. “COVID restrictions were much different then, so we had to plan for limited shoppers and social distancing. To give people more opportunity to browse the many thousands of used books, we decided to hold the sale over two weekends.”
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Fairmount Community Library shares summer events

FAIRMOUNT — The Fairmount Community Library located at 406 Chapel Drive in Syracuse is excited to celebrate the summer season! We will be hosting a combination of virtual and outdoor programs, as well as promoting our Summer Reading Program. Families can register for our programs online by visiting the library calendar at www.fairmountlibrary.org. All program links can be found at fairmountlibrary.org/children, on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fairmountcommunitylibrarysyracuse, or on our Youtube channel, tinyurl.com/fclvideos.
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Curbstone Festival returns to Skaneateles

SKANEATELES — After being rescheduled and relocated last year due to the pandemic, Skaneateles’ Curbstone Festival and Sidewalk Sales return to the village this summer, July 15-17. The family-friendly event runs along Genesee, Jordan and Fennell streets. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Cazenovia, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

CACDA launches GoCaz Adventure Challenge

CAZENOVIA — This summer, Cazenovia Area Community Development Association (CACDA) is launching the GoCaz Adventure Challenge, an active journey that will guide participants through the hills and valleys of Cazenovia. The free challenge will go live on July 1 and run through Sept. 6, 2021. Participants will work to solve...
Clay, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Clay residents speak out on solar proposal

CLAY — Residents of the town of Clay aired their concerns about a second solar panel farm at the June 21 town board meeting. VP Road Solar LLC’s proposed solar panel installation, presented by Caryn Mlodzianowski of Bohler Engineering, Kevin O’Neill and Pedro Rodriguez of Seaboard Solar, would accompany another built along Verplank Road.
Cazenovia, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia commemorates World Refugee Day

CAZENOVIA — On June 19, Cazenovia Welcomes Refugees (CWR) celebrated World Refugee Day at the Cazenovia Farmers’ Market. CWR is a community-based initiative dedicated to working with newly resettled refugees as they integrate into American life. The organization also engages with Cazenovia residents to foster a welcoming environment for refugees to live, work and attend school.
Fayetteville, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Village of Fayetteville comprehensive plan update eyed by board

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – During its June 28 meeting, Fayetteville’s board of trustees discussed the possibility of revising the village’s comprehensive plan. The most recent update to the municipal road map was approved by the board in 2014, the ensuing gap propelling Syracuse-based landscape architecture firm Environmental Design & Research (EDR) to develop a proposal centered around an overhaul.
Cazenovia, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia village board meeting scheduled for July 1

CAZENOVIA — The Village of Cazenovia Board of Trustees will hold its July regular meeting on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 7 p.m. at 90 Albany St. Kate Hill joined Eagle News as a community news reporter in February 2019. She covers stories for the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers. Hill is a lifelong resident of Cazenovia and a graduate of Hamilton College, where she studied archaeology. She has held writing positions for SUNY ESF and the Cazenovia Public Library.
Manlius, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Manlius solar moratorium likely

TOWN OF MANLIUS – Facing a slew of potential commercial solar projects, the Manlius Town Board will consider a moratorium on large-scale solar arrays. On Monday night, two town councilors, John Deer and Katelyn Kriesel, appeared at the Manlius Planning Board meeting prior to two contentious public hearings on proposed community solar arrays to poll the planning board on its interest in a moratorium.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

James E. Corey, 73

James Edward Corey, 73, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2021, at Riverside Doctors Hospital in Williamsburg, VA, after a long, hard-fought battle against ALS. Jim was born Oct. 24, 1947 to Edward and Mary (Gage) Corey in Auburn, N.Y. He was a 1965 graduate of Skaneateles High School. He attended Central City Business Institute in Syracuse, and graduated in 1968 with an accounting and data processing degree. Jim retired from Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, Syracuse, in 2009.
Madison County, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Madison County launches restaurant voucher program

MADISON COUNTY – Get ready to eat local, support local and double your money. On June 25, Madison County announced the restaurants that are participating in the “Madison Local Eats” gift card matching program. Individuals will be able to register for vouchers for their favorite Madison County restaurant and double...
ObituariesPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Patrick Bumpus, 69

Patrick Bumpus, 69, played to win. For Patrick DeLany Bumpus, it was as much about the joy of doing something as the end result. There was seemingly no sport that escaped his interest, no challenge he wasn’t game for. He looked for opportunities to succeed and put his all into...