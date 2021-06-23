Baldwinsville Public Library sets up shop at Mercer Park

BALDWINSVILLE — We’ve missed seeing you all in person! The Baldwinsville Library will be at the Mercer Park gazebo all summer long. Find Ms. Anna there Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. for storytime and Ms. Meghin at 3 p.m. Fridays for crafts and other activities.

Storytime will run for six weeks, from June 30 through Aug. 11, in conjunction with our Summer Reading Program. Registration is not required for storytime, but it is encouraged in case of weather cancellations and supply limitations.

Crafts will run throughout the summer, beginning Friday, July 9, and ending Friday, Aug. 20. There will be no park program on Friday, Aug. 6 — don’t worry, we’ll remind you when it gets closer. Crafts are open to all ages and registration is required. Please register each child so we bring enough supplies!

You may want to bring a blanket or towel to sit on as table space is limited.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the weather and will let all registered participants know if we need to cancel an event. We will also post any updates on our Facebook pages at least 30 minutes before the event’s scheduled time.

To register for BPL @ the Park events give the library a call at 315-635-5631 or visit bville.lib.ny.us and navigate to Library Calendar (under Programs & Collections). Hope to see you this summer!