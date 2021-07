Quote To Start The Day: “I refuse to accept other people’s ideas of happiness for me. As if there’s a one size fits all standard for happiness.”. One Big Thing In Fintech: Six fintechs — PayPal, Square, Varo, Affirm, LendingClub and Oportun — asked the [CFPB] in a letter Tuesday to give more guidance on how it will apply the theory of disparate impact when artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and alternative credit data are used to make lending decisions.