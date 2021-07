10:53 a.m.: Personnel responded to a gas leak on Prospect Street. On arrival Ladder 1 assumed command and investigated a gas leak in front of Robasham building. Car 3 arrived on scene and assumed command. A high pressure gas leak was caused when workers were removing tent stakes from a portable tent. National Grid was notified and responded. Ladder 1 secured utilities in surrounding school buildings and monitored with the combustible gas indicator. No readings were found in any school building. School was also not in session with no building in area occupied. Engine 1 established a supply line with 150-feet of 4-inch hose line to hydrant at 16 Marsh St. A 150-feet 1-3/4-inch handline was charged and placed near leak location as a precaution. National grid arrived on scene and clamped gas line. They remained on scene to complete the repair. No further need for Belmont Fire Department at this time. Companies made up and command terminated.