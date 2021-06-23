Cancel
Economy

Combating rampant ageism at work: Why this is a big problem, how to fight it

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Veteran entrepreneur and investor Donald Thompson is a regular contributor to WRAL TechWire. His columns are published on Wednesdays. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – In March of this year, I was fortunate to be named one of Forbes’ Next 1000 Upstart Entrepreneurs Redefining the American Dream. I am honored to be part of that list and to see my name surrounded by so many impressive individuals. Yet, at 49 years old, I am also one of the oldest people on it. (14th oldest, to be exact.) I don’t generally consider myself old, so I was surprised about that ranking, and since then, the list has made me think more extensively about age and bias at work and in entrepreneurship.

