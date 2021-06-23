Charge transfer systems as potential building blocks for future's electronic nanodevices
Colorful organic materials have fascinated scientists already for more than 200 years. The color of an organic material typically arises from light-matter-interactions that involve electronic transitions such as charge transfer (CT) within or between organic molecules. Modern research has shown that besides being colorants, organic CT materials can be used for many more applications such as photovoltaics or illuminating devices. To aid this development and to study the formation and the applications of prospective supramolecular charge transfer systems, Andreas Rösch explored several approaches for developing prospective model systems.phys.org