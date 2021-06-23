Cancel
Charge transfer systems as potential building blocks for future's electronic nanodevices

By Eindhoven University of Technology
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorful organic materials have fascinated scientists already for more than 200 years. The color of an organic material typically arises from light-matter-interactions that involve electronic transitions such as charge transfer (CT) within or between organic molecules. Modern research has shown that besides being colorants, organic CT materials can be used for many more applications such as photovoltaics or illuminating devices. To aid this development and to study the formation and the applications of prospective supramolecular charge transfer systems, Andreas Rösch explored several approaches for developing prospective model systems.

Sciencearxiv.org

Calculation of Energy Loss in Antiproton Collisions with Many-Electron Systems using Ehrenfest's Theorem

Energy loss in collisions of charged projectiles with many-electron systems can be dealt with in time-dependent density functional theory by invoking Ehrenfest's theorem for the time evolution of expectation values of observables. We derive an exact expression for the evaluation of energy loss for systems described in a target reference frame, which is a functional of the electron density. Using an approximation scheme we then apply the expression to antiproton-atom collisions at intermediate and high energies within the framework of the basis generator method. The calculations are performed within the semiclassical approximation for the nuclear motion, and a straight-line trajectory is employed. The energy loss is evaluated from an expectation value of the time derivative of the time-dependent projectile potential and avoids the problem of identifying the excited and ionized many-electron contributions in the many-electron wavefunction. There is also no need to invoke the independent-event model, since the calculations are performed within the framework of the independent-electron mean-field model. Detailed comparisons are provided for net ionization and total energy loss of antiprotons colliding with hydrogen, helium, neon, carbon, nitrogen and oxygen. Reasonable agreement is found with the results from one-electron and two-electron calculations for atomic hydrogen and helium, and with experiment in the latter case. For the $\bar p - \rm Ne$ system at intermediate collision energies we find discrepancies with previous work that included only single-electron transitions. The sequence of results for C, N, O, Ne allows one to paint a consistent picture which awaits experimental verification.
Physicsarxiv.org

Electronic transport in two-dimensional strained Dirac materials under multi-step Fermi velocity barrier: transfer matrix method for supersymmetric systems

In recent years, graphene and other two-dimensional Dirac materials like silicene, germanene, etc. have been studied from different points of view: from mathematical physics, condensed matter physics to high energy physics. In this study, we utilize both supersymmetric quantum mechanics (SUSY-QM) and transfer matrix method (TTM) to examine electronic transport in two-dimensional Dirac materials under the influences of multi-step deformation as well as multi-step Fermi velocity barrier. The effects of multi-step effective mass and multi-step applied fields are also taken into account in our investigation. Results show the possibility of modulating the Klein tunneling of Dirac electron by using strain or electric field.
Physicsarxiv.org

Electrons on sphere in the helium-like atomic systems

The properties of a special configuration of a helium-like atomic system, when both electrons are on the surface of a sphere of radius $r$, and angle $\theta$ characterizes their positions on sphere, are investigated. Unlike the previous studies, $r$ is considered as a quantum mechanical variable but not a parameter. It is important that the "electrons-on-sphere" and the "collinear" configuration are coincident in two points. For $\theta=0$ one obtains the state of the electron-electron coalescence, whereas the angle $\theta=\pi$ characterizes the $\textbf{e-n-e}$ configuration when the electrons are located at the ends of the diameter of sphere with the nucleus at its center. The Pekeris-like method representing a fully three-body variational technique is used for the expedient calculations. Some interesting features of the expectation values representing the basic characteristic of the "electrons-on-sphere" configuration are studied. The unusual properties of the expectation values of the operators associated with the kinetic and potential energy of the two-electron atom/ion possessing the "electrons-on-sphere" configuration are found. Refined formulas for calculations of the two-electron Fock expansion by the Green's function approach are presented. The analytic wave functions of high accuracy describing the "electrons-on-sphere" configuration are obtained. All results are illustrated in tables and figures.
Coding & Programmingmathworks.com

Transfer Function Analysis of Dynamic Systems

Created with R2020b. Compatible with R2020b and later releases. This curriculum module contains interactive live scripts and a MATLAB® app that teach transfer function analysis of dynamic systems. In the first script, students learn to derive transfer functions from ODEs and compute impulse, step, and forced responses. In subsequent scripts, students perform pole-zero and frequency domain analyses. Throughout the module, students apply transfer functions to analyze the dynamics of physical and electrical systems. In the final lesson, students perform a frequency domain analysis of an LC filter in a buck converter. A review of Laplace transforms is also included for students seeking a refresher. These lessons can be used as part of a lecture, as activities in an instructional setting, or as interactive assignments to be completed outside of class.
Chemistryarxiv.org

A Polarizable Water Potential Derived from a Model Electron Density

A new empirical potential for efficient, large scale molecular dynamics simulation of water is presented. The HIPPO (Hydrogen-like Intermolecular Polarizable POtential) force field is based upon the model electron density of a hydrogen-like atom. This framework is used to derive and parameterize individual terms describing charge penetration damped permanent electrostatics, damped polarization, charge transfer, anisotropic Pauli repulsion, and damped dispersion interactions. Initial parameter values were fit to Symmetry Adapted Perturbation Theory (SAPT) energy components for ten water dimer configurations, as well as the radial and angular dependence of the canonical dimer. The SAPT-based parameters were then systematically refined to extend the treatment to water bulk phases. The final HIPPO water model provides a balanced representation of a wide variety of properties of gas phase clusters, liquid water and ice polymorphs, across a range of temperatures and pressures. This water potential yields a rationalization of water structure, dynamics and thermodynamics explicitly correlated with an ab initio energy decomposition, while providing a level of accuracy comparable or superior to previous polarizable atomic multipole force fields. The HIPPO water model serves as a cornerstone around which similarly detailed physics-based models can be developed for additional molecular species.
PhysicsAPS physics

Controlling quantum systems with modulated electron beams

Coherent control of quantum transitions—indispensable in quantum technology—generally relies on the interaction of quantum systems with electromagnetic radiation. Here, we theoretically demonstrate that the nonradiative electromagnetic near field of a temporally modulated free-space electron beam can be utilized for coherent control of quantum systems. We show that such manipulation can be performed with only classical control over the electron beam itself and is readily realizable with current technology. This approach may provide a pathway toward spectrally selective quantum control with nanoscale spatial resolution, harnessing the small de Broglie wavelength of electrons.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Let’s build a simple distributed computing system, for modern cloud

Design, develop, and test a fresh distributing computing framework from scratch while focusing being Simple, Modern, and Extensible. The way of writing software is much different now. Being cloud native is one of the key goals for almost every software system architecture out there. In this article, we will explore...
Sciencenanowerk.com

High activity and durable oxygen evolution single atoms supported by tungsten carbide

(Nanowerk News) Japanese astronomers have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) technique to remove noise in astronomical data due to random variations in galaxy shapes (Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, "Noise reduction for weak lensing mass mapping: an application of generative adversarial networks to Subaru Hyper Suprime-Cam first-year data").
PhysicsScience Now

Nontopological zero-bias peaks in full-shell nanowires induced by flux-tunable Andreev states

You are currently viewing the abstract. A semiconducting nanowire fully wrapped by a superconducting shell has been proposed as a platform for obtaining Majorana modes at small magnetic fields. In this study, we demonstrate that the appearance of subgap states in such structures is actually governed by the junction region in tunneling spectroscopy measurements and not the full-shell nanowire itself. Short tunneling regions never show subgap states, whereas longer junctions always do. This can be understood in terms of quantum dots forming in the junction and hosting Andreev levels in the Yu-Shiba-Rusinov regime. The intricate magnetic field dependence of the Andreev levels, through both the Zeeman and Little-Parks effects, may result in robust zero-bias peaks—features that could be easily misinterpreted as originating from Majorana zero modes but are unrelated to topological superconductivity.
ChemistryScience Now

High-strength nanocrystalline intermetallics with room temperature deformability enabled by nanometer thick grain boundaries

Although intermetallics are attractive for their high strength, many of them are often brittle at room temperature, thereby severely limiting their potential as structural materials. Here, we report on a previously unidentified deformable nanocrystalline CoAl intermetallics with Co-rich thick grain boundaries (GBs). In situ micropillar compression studies show that nanocrystalline CoAl with thick GBs exhibits ultrahigh yield strength, exceeding 4.5 gigapascals. Unexpectedly, nanocrystalline CoAl intermetallics also show prominent work hardening to a flow stress of 5.7 gigapascals up to 20% compressive strain. Transmission electron microscopy studies show that deformation induces abundant dislocations inside CoAl grains with thick GBs, which accommodate plastic deformation. Molecular dynamics simulations reveal that the Co-rich thick GBs play a vital role in promoting nucleation of dislocations at the Co/CoAl interfaces, thereby enhancing the plasticity of the intermetallics. This study provides a perspective to promoting the plasticity of intermetallics via the introduction of thick GBs.
SciencePhys.org

Synthetic biology circuits can respond within seconds

Synthetic biology offers a way to engineer cells to perform novel functions, such as glowing with fluorescent light when they detect a certain chemical. Usually, this is done by altering cells so they express genes that can be triggered by a certain input. However, there is often a long lag...
ScienceNature.com

Evanescent waves modulate energy efficiency of photocatalysis within TiO coated optical fibers illuminated using LEDs

Coupling photocatalyst-coated optical fibers (P-OFs) with LEDs shows potential in environmental applications. Here we report a strategy to maximize P-OF light usage and quantify interactions between two forms of light energy (refracted light and evanescent waves) and surface-coated photocatalysts. Different TiO2-coated quartz optical fibers (TiO2-QOFs) are synthesized and characterized. An energy balance model is then developed by correlating different nano-size TiO2 coating structures with light propagation modes in TiO2-QOFs. By reducing TiO2 patchiness on optical fibers to 0.034 cm2/cm2 and increasing the average interspace distance between fiber surfaces and TiO2 coating layers to 114.3 nm, refraction is largely reduced when light is launched into TiO2-QOFs, and 91% of light propagated on the fiber surface is evanescent waves. 24% of the generated evanescent waves are not absorbed by nano-TiO2 and returned to optical fibers, thus increasing the quantum yield during degradation of a refractory pollutant (carbamazepine) in water by 32%. Our model also predicts that extending the TiO2-QOF length could fully use the returned light to double the carbamazepine degradation and quantum yield. Therefore, maximizing evanescent waves to activate photocatalysts by controlling photocatalyst coating structures emerges as an effective strategy to improve light usage in photocatalysis.
ChemistryScience Now

New insight from an old concept for zeolites

You are currently viewing the summary. Zeolites are a class of crystalline materials with three-dimensional (3D) framework structures that form uniform micropores. Because the size of the pore windows is comparable to molecular dimensions, they can function as “molecular sieves” by adsorbing molecules that fit inside the pores and excluding larger ones. A small change in the dimension of the pore architecture (channels or cavities in the zeolite) sometimes makes the difference between success and failure in adsorption or catalytic conversion applications. This is why efforts have been made to synthesize zeolites with a variety of different framework structures and compositions. Discovering new zeolites is not trivial, especially for large-pore zeolites with thermal stability and strong acidity under harsh processing conditions. On page 104 of this issue, Lee et al. (1) report two thermally stable, large-pore aluminosilicate zeolites.
ScienceScience Now

Embryo-scale, single-cell spatial transcriptomics

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Single-cell RNA sequencing can provide information about cellular relationships based on shared transcriptomes, but most methods lose spatial information. Those methods that do retain spatial information can be limited to a specific set of genes and/or a small area. Srivatsan et al. introduce sci-Space, a spatial transcriptomic method that uses a grid of barcoded oligos on a slide that can be transferred to nuclei of an overlaid frozen tissue section to obtain both the spatial origin and the transcriptome of thousands of single cells per slide. The researchers used sci-Space to create a spatial atlas of mouse E14 sagittal sections, revealing spatially expressed genes across cell types. This application illustrates how sci-Space complements existing approaches in spatial genomics.
ChemistryAPS physics

Electrowetting of a leaky dielectric droplet under a time-periodic electric field

Dipin S. Pillai, Kirti Chandra Sahu, and Ranga Narayanan. The wetting and contact line dynamics of a leaky dielectric sessile droplet under an alternating (ac) electrostatic field applied in the vertical direction is investigated. A thin precursor film-based reduced-order model using the weighted residual integral boundary layer technique is developed. The limiting cases of perfect conducting and perfect dielectric droplets are also considered. It is shown that the droplet oscillates with a frequency twice that of the forcing potential due to the quadratic dependence of the Maxwell stress on the applied ac electric field. These oscillations take place about an equilibrium configuration, which can be achieved with a constant (dc) electric potential equivalent to the root-mean-square potential of the applied ac field. It is also shown that the contact line motion increases monotonically with the amplitude of the ac electric forcing. A significant increase in ac field leads to spiking and the interface ruptures at the top electrode. Depending on the static contact angle, the droplet deformation can become nonmonotonic as the applied frequency of the ac electric field increases. This behavior is attributed to the competition between the timescale of forcing and the timescale of the response as affected by the drop's wettability. The role of conductivity ratio, permittivity ratio, and different waveforms of ac forcing are also investigated.
SciencePhys.org

Open-source camera system that images natural habitats as they appear to rodents

During the course of evolution, animals have adapted to the particular demands of their local environments in ways that increased their chances of survival and reproduction. This is also true of diverse aspects of the sensory systems that enable species to perceive their surroundings. In the case of the visual system, these adaptations have shaped features such as the positioning of the eyes and the relative acuity of different regions of the retina.
EngineeringScience Now

On-chip transporting arresting and characterizing individual nano-objects in biological ionic liquids

Understanding and controlling the individual behavior of nanoscopic matter in liquids, the environment in which many such entities are functioning, is both inherently challenging and important to many natural and man-made applications. Here, we transport individual nano-objects, from an assembly in a biological ionic solution, through a nanochannel network and confine them in electrokinetic nanovalves, created by the collaborative effect of an applied ac electric field and a rationally engineered nanotopography, locally amplifying this field. The motion of so-confined fluorescent nano-objects is tracked, and its kinetics provides important information, enabling the determination of their particle diffusion coefficient, hydrodynamic radius, and electrical conductivity, which are elucidated for artificial polystyrene nanospheres and subsequently for sub–100-nm conjugated polymer nanoparticles and adenoviruses. The on-chip, individual nano-object resolution method presented here is a powerful approach to aid research and development in broad application areas such as medicine, chemistry, and biology.
Astronomynanowerk.com

Scientists propose source of unexplained solar jets

(Nanowerk News) Nothing seems more familiar than the sun in the sky. But mysterious swirls, jets, and flashes of powerful light that scientists cannot explain occur in the sun’s outer atmosphere all the time. Now, researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have gained insight into these puzzling phenomena.
ChemistryPhys.org

Graphene additive manufacturing for flexible and printable electronics

Research led by Kansas State University's Suprem Das, assistant professor of industrial and manufacturing systems engineering, in collaboration with Christopher Sorensen, university distinguished professor of physics, shows potential ways to manufacture graphene-based nano-inks for additive manufacturing of supercapacitors in the form of flexible and printable electronics. As researchers around the...