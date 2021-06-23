Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Metros sending the most people to Reno

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gyivQ_0acsTs2000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m22h2_0acsTs2000
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

Metros sending the most people to Reno

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Reno using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Reno from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3byBdS_0acsTs2000
Pixabay

#50. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 84 (#130 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Reno to San Antonio: 55 (#69 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 29 to Reno
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JurX9_0acsTs2000
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#49. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 84 (#48 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Migration from Reno to Bakersfield: 201 (#17 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 117 to Bakersfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slOTA_0acsTs2000
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#48. Redding, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Redding in 2014-2018: 85 (#24 most common destination from Redding)
- Migration from Reno to Redding: 82 (#45 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 3 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FeZS_0acsTs2000
Pixabay

#47. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Austin in 2014-2018: 89 (#112 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Reno to Austin: 159 (#25 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 70 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R9fRa_0acsTs2000
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 92 (#77 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Reno to Pensacola: 95 (#38 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 3 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cEVas_0acsTs2000
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#45. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Harrisburg in 2014-2018: 93 (#52 most common destination from Harrisburg)

- Migration from Reno to Harrisburg: 0 (#182 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 93 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QjiiV_0acsTs2000
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#44. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Salinas in 2014-2018: 99 (#49 most common destination from Salinas)
- Migration from Reno to Salinas: 34 (#91 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 65 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MDyy_0acsTs2000
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#43. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 100 (#41 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Migration from Reno to Myrtle Beach: 19 (#107 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 81 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPCTe_0acsTs2000
Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Albany, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Albany in 2014-2018: 104 (#10 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Reno to Albany: 63 (#61 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 41 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6jsR_0acsTs2000
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 105 (#179 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Reno to Atlanta: 132 (#29 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 27 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20dy8y_0acsTs2000
Pixabay

#40. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Santa Maria in 2014-2018: 111 (#34 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Migration from Reno to Santa Maria: 108 (#33 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 3 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Qxuz_0acsTs2000
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#39. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 118 (#86 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Reno to Jacksonville: 38 (#87 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 80 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ix34T_0acsTs2000
spablab // Flickr

#38. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Providence in 2014-2018: 119 (#61 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Reno to Providence: 0 (#182 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 119 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021oO2_0acsTs2000
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#37. Fresno, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Fresno in 2014-2018: 119 (#36 most common destination from Fresno)
- Migration from Reno to Fresno: 58 (#66 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 61 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZBtVR_0acsTs2000
California Droning // Shutterstock

#36. Vallejo-Fairfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Vallejo in 2014-2018: 125 (#32 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Migration from Reno to Vallejo: 106 (#35 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 19 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wHSyO_0acsTs2000
Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#35. Bend-Redmond, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Bend in 2014-2018: 126 (#17 most common destination from Bend)
- Migration from Reno to Bend: 108 (#33 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 18 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GQLl_0acsTs2000
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#34. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Tampa in 2014-2018: 130 (#120 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Reno to Tampa: 243 (#12 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 113 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1DxC_0acsTs2000
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#33. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 132 (#98 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Reno to Minneapolis: 64 (#59 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 68 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9fNO_0acsTs2000
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#32. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Santa Cruz in 2014-2018: 133 (#22 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Migration from Reno to Santa Cruz: 24 (#99 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 109 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EcZh_0acsTs2000
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#31. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 134 (#56 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Reno to Salt Lake City: 151 (#26 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 17 to Salt Lake City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PAZM8_0acsTs2000
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Dallas in 2014-2018: 139 (#153 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Reno to Dallas: 375 (#10 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 236 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EAIBm_0acsTs2000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#29. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Boston in 2014-2018: 140 (#110 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Reno to Boston: 61 (#64 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 79 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aqqu9_0acsTs2000
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#28. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from El Paso in 2014-2018: 141 (#59 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Reno to El Paso: 35 (#90 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 106 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X64LF_0acsTs2000
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#27. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from New Haven in 2014-2018: 142 (#40 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Reno to New Haven: 0 (#182 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 142 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27kiqa_0acsTs2000
Inkknife_2000//WikiCommons

#26. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Grand Junction in 2014-2018: 148 (#6 most common destination from Grand Junction)
- Migration from Reno to Grand Junction: 54 (#70 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 94 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdnF8_0acsTs2000
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#25. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 154 (#85 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Reno to Kansas City: 25 (#98 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 129 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9J9M_0acsTs2000
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#24. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 156 (#47 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from Reno to Anchorage: 61 (#64 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 95 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07t1IF_0acsTs2000
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#23. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Yuba City in 2014-2018: 161 (#7 most common destination from Yuba City)
- Migration from Reno to Yuba City: 19 (#107 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 142 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8G1E_0acsTs2000
pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Erie, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Erie in 2014-2018: 161 (#22 most common destination from Erie)
- Migration from Reno to Erie: 40 (#85 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 121 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07RFqV_0acsTs2000
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 163 (#47 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Reno to Albuquerque: 77 (#48 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 86 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPkSH_0acsTs2000
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#20. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from New York in 2014-2018: 163 (#195 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Reno to New York: 235 (#13 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 72 to New York https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6KXP_0acsTs2000
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#19. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Washington in 2014-2018: 169 (#173 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Reno to Washington: 210 (#15 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 41 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F6EmG_0acsTs2000
f11photo // Shutterstock

#18. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Denver in 2014-2018: 188 (#86 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Reno to Denver: 188 (#19 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 0 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKfKh_0acsTs2000
DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 249 (#83 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Reno to Phoenix: 568 (#5 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 319 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSgCa_0acsTs2000
Public Domain

#16. Modesto, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Modesto in 2014-2018: 250 (#16 most common destination from Modesto)
- Migration from Reno to Modesto: 22 (#103 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 228 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qoN5j_0acsTs2000
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Provo in 2014-2018: 251 (#23 most common destination from Provo)
- Migration from Reno to Provo: 70 (#54 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 181 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXlp9_0acsTs2000
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#14. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Portland in 2014-2018: 284 (#52 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Reno to Portland: 515 (#6 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 231 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjsW4_0acsTs2000
skeeze // Pixabay

#13. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Houston in 2014-2018: 285 (#89 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Reno to Houston: 131 (#30 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 154 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jVwG_0acsTs2000
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#12. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 301 (#40 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Reno to Urban Honolulu: 76 (#49 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 225 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yPn5_0acsTs2000
Matt314 // Wikicommons

#11. Santa Rosa, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Santa Rosa in 2014-2018: 303 (#12 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Migration from Reno to Santa Rosa: 87 (#43 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 216 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gM5jw_0acsTs2000
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#10. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from San Jose in 2014-2018: 485 (#33 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Reno to San Jose: 221 (#14 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 264 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0meyFg_0acsTs2000
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#9. Stockton-Lodi, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Stockton in 2014-2018: 501 (#10 most common destination from Stockton)
- Migration from Reno to Stockton: 145 (#27 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 356 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6rA8_0acsTs2000
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#8. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Riverside in 2014-2018: 526 (#44 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Reno to Riverside: 431 (#9 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 95 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xlYLP_0acsTs2000
Public Domain

#7. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Seattle in 2014-2018: 604 (#50 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Reno to Seattle: 432 (#8 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 172 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsCeN_0acsTs2000
SD Dirk // Flickr

#6. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from San Diego in 2014-2018: 750 (#39 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Reno to San Diego: 326 (#11 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 424 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qy3bU_0acsTs2000
EPoelzl // Flickr

#5. Carson City, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Carson City in 2014-2018: 871 (#1 most common destination from Carson City)
- Migration from Reno to Carson City: 1,298 (#3 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 427 to Carson City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a2NWK_0acsTs2000
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 1,177 (#44 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Reno to Los Angeles: 596 (#4 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 581 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hvzo0_0acsTs2000
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 1,519 (#27 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Reno to San Francisco: 492 (#7 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 1,027 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Brhtf_0acsTs2000
Pixabay

#2. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 1,896 (#9 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Reno to Sacramento: 1,425 (#2 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 471 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X2fIQ_0acsTs2000
randy andy // Shutterstock

#1. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Reno from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 3,398 (#2 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Reno to Las Vegas: 1,696 (#1 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 1,702 to Reno
Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Ct#Sugar#The U S Census Bureau#Reno Nickchapman#Wikimedia Commons#Harrisburg Carlisle#Reno Daniel Slim#Reno Jmabel#Reno Keizers#Atlanta Pixabay#Reno Spablab#Ri Ma#Reno California Droning#Bend Redmond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Gardner, KSwyandottedaily.com

Blue Angels, Thunderbirds perform at air show

At the airshow held at the New Century airport in Gardner, Kansas, both the Navy Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds performed at the same location. This has not happened in seven years. Vintage World War II aircraft were on display at the airshow, including the B-17 airplane, which...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Texas StatePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Is Surprised How Big Things Are in Texas

Traveling can teach you things about yourself and the world that you would never have found out if you had stayed home. For example, today’s jokes show that traveling can show you how different things are in different places. We have all heard the rumors that everything in Texas is...
IndustryCharleston Regional Business Journal

We love our celebratory explosives in S.C.

Rankings determined by dollar value of fireworks imports into the state, divided by population. Maybe it’s because fireworks are illegal in North Carolina. Maybe it’s because we’re more patriotic than 45 other states in the U.S. However, the data is clear. South Carolinians love to shoot fireworks on holidays like July 4.
Florida StateSlate

The Dream of Florida Is Dead

Danny Rivero was one of the first reporters on the scene of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in the town of Surfside, Florida, not too far from Miami Beach. He’s been there almost every day since, chronicling what is still, technically, a search and rescue mission. The death toll now stands at 12, but 149 people are still unaccounted-for. And Rivero says the initial shock of the event is “starting to wear off,” turning to grief—and anger. “This didn’t happen for no reason,” he says. “Even though it came out of nowhere, in a sense, it did not come out of nowhere. There were reasons behind why this happened.”