Metros sending the most people to Reno
Metros sending the most people to RenoStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Reno using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Reno from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Reno from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 84 (#130 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Reno to San Antonio: 55 (#69 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 29 to Reno
#49. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 84 (#48 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Migration from Reno to Bakersfield: 201 (#17 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 117 to Bakersfield
#48. Redding, CA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Redding in 2014-2018: 85 (#24 most common destination from Redding)
- Migration from Reno to Redding: 82 (#45 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 3 to Reno
#47. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Austin in 2014-2018: 89 (#112 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Reno to Austin: 159 (#25 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 70 to Austin
#46. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 92 (#77 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Reno to Pensacola: 95 (#38 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 3 to Pensacola
#45. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Harrisburg in 2014-2018: 93 (#52 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Migration from Reno to Harrisburg: 0 (#182 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 93 to Reno
#44. Salinas, CA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Salinas in 2014-2018: 99 (#49 most common destination from Salinas)
- Migration from Reno to Salinas: 34 (#91 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 65 to Reno
#43. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 100 (#41 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Migration from Reno to Myrtle Beach: 19 (#107 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 81 to Reno
#42. Albany, OR Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Albany in 2014-2018: 104 (#10 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Reno to Albany: 63 (#61 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 41 to Reno
#41. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 105 (#179 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Reno to Atlanta: 132 (#29 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 27 to Atlanta
#40. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Santa Maria in 2014-2018: 111 (#34 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Migration from Reno to Santa Maria: 108 (#33 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 3 to Reno
#39. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 118 (#86 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Reno to Jacksonville: 38 (#87 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 80 to Reno
#38. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Providence in 2014-2018: 119 (#61 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Reno to Providence: 0 (#182 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 119 to Reno
#37. Fresno, CA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Fresno in 2014-2018: 119 (#36 most common destination from Fresno)
- Migration from Reno to Fresno: 58 (#66 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 61 to Reno
#36. Vallejo-Fairfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Vallejo in 2014-2018: 125 (#32 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Migration from Reno to Vallejo: 106 (#35 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 19 to Reno
#35. Bend-Redmond, OR Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Bend in 2014-2018: 126 (#17 most common destination from Bend)
- Migration from Reno to Bend: 108 (#33 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 18 to Reno
#34. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Tampa in 2014-2018: 130 (#120 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Reno to Tampa: 243 (#12 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 113 to Tampa
#33. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 132 (#98 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Reno to Minneapolis: 64 (#59 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 68 to Reno
#32. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Santa Cruz in 2014-2018: 133 (#22 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Migration from Reno to Santa Cruz: 24 (#99 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 109 to Reno
#31. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 134 (#56 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Reno to Salt Lake City: 151 (#26 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 17 to Salt Lake City
#30. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Dallas in 2014-2018: 139 (#153 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Reno to Dallas: 375 (#10 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 236 to Dallas
#29. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Boston in 2014-2018: 140 (#110 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Reno to Boston: 61 (#64 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 79 to Reno
#28. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to Reno from El Paso in 2014-2018: 141 (#59 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Reno to El Paso: 35 (#90 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 106 to Reno
#27. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area- Migration to Reno from New Haven in 2014-2018: 142 (#40 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Reno to New Haven: 0 (#182 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 142 to Reno
#26. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Grand Junction in 2014-2018: 148 (#6 most common destination from Grand Junction)
- Migration from Reno to Grand Junction: 54 (#70 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 94 to Reno
#25. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 154 (#85 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Reno to Kansas City: 25 (#98 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 129 to Reno
#24. Anchorage, AK Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 156 (#47 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from Reno to Anchorage: 61 (#64 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 95 to Reno
#23. Yuba City, CA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Yuba City in 2014-2018: 161 (#7 most common destination from Yuba City)
- Migration from Reno to Yuba City: 19 (#107 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 142 to Reno
#22. Erie, PA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Erie in 2014-2018: 161 (#22 most common destination from Erie)
- Migration from Reno to Erie: 40 (#85 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 121 to Reno
#21. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 163 (#47 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Reno to Albuquerque: 77 (#48 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 86 to Reno
#20. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from New York in 2014-2018: 163 (#195 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Reno to New York: 235 (#13 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 72 to New York
#19. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Washington in 2014-2018: 169 (#173 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Reno to Washington: 210 (#15 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 41 to Washington
#18. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Denver in 2014-2018: 188 (#86 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Reno to Denver: 188 (#19 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 0 to Reno
#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 249 (#83 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Reno to Phoenix: 568 (#5 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 319 to Phoenix
#16. Modesto, CA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Modesto in 2014-2018: 250 (#16 most common destination from Modesto)
- Migration from Reno to Modesto: 22 (#103 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 228 to Reno
#15. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Provo in 2014-2018: 251 (#23 most common destination from Provo)
- Migration from Reno to Provo: 70 (#54 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 181 to Reno
#14. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Portland in 2014-2018: 284 (#52 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Reno to Portland: 515 (#6 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 231 to Portland
#13. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Houston in 2014-2018: 285 (#89 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Reno to Houston: 131 (#30 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 154 to Reno
#12. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 301 (#40 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Reno to Urban Honolulu: 76 (#49 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 225 to Reno
#11. Santa Rosa, CA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Santa Rosa in 2014-2018: 303 (#12 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Migration from Reno to Santa Rosa: 87 (#43 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 216 to Reno
#10. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from San Jose in 2014-2018: 485 (#33 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Reno to San Jose: 221 (#14 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 264 to Reno
#9. Stockton-Lodi, CA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Stockton in 2014-2018: 501 (#10 most common destination from Stockton)
- Migration from Reno to Stockton: 145 (#27 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 356 to Reno
#8. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Riverside in 2014-2018: 526 (#44 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Reno to Riverside: 431 (#9 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 95 to Reno
#7. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Seattle in 2014-2018: 604 (#50 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Reno to Seattle: 432 (#8 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 172 to Reno
#6. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from San Diego in 2014-2018: 750 (#39 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Reno to San Diego: 326 (#11 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 424 to Reno
#5. Carson City, NV Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Carson City in 2014-2018: 871 (#1 most common destination from Carson City)
- Migration from Reno to Carson City: 1,298 (#3 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 427 to Carson City
#4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 1,177 (#44 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Reno to Los Angeles: 596 (#4 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 581 to Reno
#3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 1,519 (#27 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Reno to San Francisco: 492 (#7 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 1,027 to Reno
#2. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 1,896 (#9 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Reno to Sacramento: 1,425 (#2 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 471 to Reno
#1. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Reno from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 3,398 (#2 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Reno to Las Vegas: 1,696 (#1 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 1,702 to Reno