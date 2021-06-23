Cancel
Military

Remington 870: Everything to Know About America's Most Popular Shotgun

By Travis Smola
Wide Open Spaces
Wide Open Spaces
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Remington 870 is an American Classic. In the world of shotguns, few are as popular as the Remington 870 pump-action shotgun. It makes perfect sense too. This firearm is easily one of the most versatile firearms ever made. First manufactured in 1950, the 870 can be used to hunt everything from squirrels to deer. It has served in multiple wars, and it is trusted by many law enforcement agencies to this day.

Wide Open Spaces

Wide Open Spaces

Wide Open Spaces honors the passion of sportsmen with accurate and entertaining information about one of the original branches of America's roots: The great outdoors.

Illinois State
