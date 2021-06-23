Remington 870: Everything to Know About America's Most Popular Shotgun
The Remington 870 is an American Classic. In the world of shotguns, few are as popular as the Remington 870 pump-action shotgun. It makes perfect sense too. This firearm is easily one of the most versatile firearms ever made. First manufactured in 1950, the 870 can be used to hunt everything from squirrels to deer. It has served in multiple wars, and it is trusted by many law enforcement agencies to this day.