The wealthy should be made to pay their fair share. In 2020, the U.S. government spent $6.55 trillion from money that comes from the taxes we pay. When the U.S. population is broken down by economists into upper-, middle- and lower-income categories, they find the bulk of this money comes from the middle- and lower-income people, simply because of the large number of people in those groups. Add to that the long-documented and recently revealed fact that most rich people find loopholes to avoid paying taxes, and you begin to understand that we, the common people, are paying almost all the money that the government spends.