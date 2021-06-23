Cancel
UPDATE 1-Malaysia stock exchange asks Serba Dinamik to appoint independent reviewer

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

(Adds details, context)

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian oil and gas service provider Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd must appoint an independent reviewer to address issues raised by the company’s external auditor, the national stock exchange said on Wednesday.

In May, Serba said auditor KPMG had not been able to verify contracts and transactions worth 3.5 billion ringgit ($841.55 million) with 11 customers.

Serba rejected the concerns and has said it saw no issues with the existence or legitimacy of the contracts.

“To provide clarity to the market, it is imperative that (Serba Dinamik) undertake the necessary steps to appoint the independent reviewer immediately to address the uncertainty surrounding the veracity and accuracy of the matters, as highlighted by its external auditors, in a timely manner,” Bursa Malaysia said in a statement.

The exchange also requested a timeframe for appointment of the reviewer.

Serba did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Serba sought legal action against KPMG, saying the auditor “negligently red flagged some issues.”

KPMG has said it will vigorously contest any court proceedings.

In a separate statement on Wednesday, Malaysia’s securities regulator said its investigations into Serba Dinamik were ongoing.

It had opened a probe last month when the audit issues first came to light.

