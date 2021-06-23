ERP Business Systems Manager (NetSuite)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, today announced its intention to spin off its LoyaltyOne segment, comprising its Canadian AIR MILESÂ® Reward Program and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty business. The spinoff is expected to be tax-free, resulting in two independent, U.S.-based, publicly traded companies, Alliance Data and "Spinco," positioned to pursue their respective unique growth opportunities and build long-term value. Immediately following the transaction, Alliance Data stockholders will own shares of both companies, with Alliance Data retaining a minority stake in Spinco. At the time of the spinoff, Spinco expects to complete a debt financing and dividend the net proceeds to Alliance Data. Alliance Data will use all of the net proceeds to retire a portion of its corporate debt. Alliance Data expects the spinoff to be completed by the end of the year.