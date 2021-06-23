ERP Business Systems Manager (NetSuite)
At Elements Brands, we believe the rise of eCommerce has given entrepreneurs the ability to create custom-tailored products for enthusiastic communities. We own 5 different consumer products brands in industries like pet products, personal care, and household goods, and have big plans to acquire several more brands in the coming year. Since 2010, our team has amplified our brands and brought them to a wider digital audience. Our focus is digital marketing, manufacturing expertise, and global-scale logistics.charlotte.axios.com