Fantasy Baseball Morning Buzz: June 23

Brandon Belt (SF); FAAB Bid: 2-3% - Depending on your league settings Belt is potentially eligible both at first base and in the outfield, and that flexibility is plus. He consistently bats in the middle of the order for San Francisco and entering play on Wednesday, Belt is hitting .271 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 14 days. From a power and run production standpoint Belt has been consistent to start the season on his way to 11 home runs and 30 RBI but his batting average has improved each month (.212, .250, and .308) so far this year. Belt does the majority of his damage against right-handed pitching (nine of his 11 home runs) but he has hit well (.333) against southpaws in limited work (42 plate appearances). Belt also sees a noticeable improvement at home, especially in batting average (.321 compared to .183) but the overall body of work is pretty solid.