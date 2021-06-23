Cancel
Fantasy Baseball Morning Buzz: June 23

By Ryan Hallam
Cover picture for the articleWell, it didn’t take long for the consensus top prospect coming into this season to make an impact. The Rays Wander Franco homered, doubled and walked while driving in three runs and making a great defensive play in the field as well. If the window didn’t already close for you to add him in your leagues, you might want to re-evaluate who you are playing fantasy baseball with. Needless to say, his DFS price is going to skyrocket fast. He will face Garrett Richards on Wednesday with another chance to shine.

