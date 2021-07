Daryl Morey said all the right things. He didn't throw anyone under the bus. He was as supportive of the coach and players as he was ambiguous and downright vague about the future of the Sixers, and of their former No. 1 overall pick, Ben Simmons. He admitted to being in disbelief that his team lost a Game 7 at home to the Hawks, just like the rest of the city. Most importantly, he said he's going to do whatever it takes to improve the Sixers and put them in the best position to contend for a title in 2022.