Metros sending the most people to San Diego

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wkd0c_0acsTIhC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFIfM_0acsTIhC00
SD Dirk // Flickr

Metros sending the most people to San Diego

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to San Diego using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to San Diego from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kLiw_0acsTIhC00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#50. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Worcester in 2014-2018: 499 (#9 most common destination from Worcester)
- Migration from San Diego to Worcester: 65 (#198 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 434 to San Diego
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xXqxA_0acsTIhC00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Miami in 2014-2018: 501 (#60 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from San Diego to Miami: 566 (#55 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 65 to Miami
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFtFY_0acsTIhC00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#48. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Omaha in 2014-2018: 505 (#12 most common destination from Omaha)
- Migration from San Diego to Omaha: 206 (#103 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 299 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QpMGK_0acsTIhC00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#47. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 507 (#32 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from San Diego to Kansas City: 571 (#54 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 64 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FlBuy_0acsTIhC00
Pixabay

#46. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 516 (#29 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from San Diego to San Antonio: 1,114 (#25 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 598 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KiwAc_0acsTIhC00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#45. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 520 (#15 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from San Diego to Salt Lake City: 340 (#75 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 180 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChnTp_0acsTIhC00
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#44. Toledo, OH Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Toledo in 2014-2018: 534 (#7 most common destination from Toledo)
- Migration from San Diego to Toledo: 171 (#114 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 363 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1va5mR_0acsTIhC00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 538 (#10 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from San Diego to Albuquerque: 428 (#66 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 110 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nO3US_0acsTIhC00
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#42. Bremerton-Silverdale, WA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Bremerton in 2014-2018: 546 (#2 most common destination from Bremerton)
- Migration from San Diego to Bremerton: 722 (#40 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 176 to Bremerton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdtux_0acsTIhC00
Pixabay

#41. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Austin in 2014-2018: 550 (#29 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from San Diego to Austin: 995 (#30 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 445 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hbedI_0acsTIhC00
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#40. Fresno, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Fresno in 2014-2018: 560 (#14 most common destination from Fresno)
- Migration from San Diego to Fresno: 559 (#56 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 1 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36DbOF_0acsTIhC00
Public Domain

#39. Modesto, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Modesto in 2014-2018: 563 (#8 most common destination from Modesto)
- Migration from San Diego to Modesto: 135 (#134 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 428 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zveFO_0acsTIhC00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#38. Madison, WI Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Madison in 2014-2018: 596 (#9 most common destination from Madison)
- Migration from San Diego to Madison: 273 (#85 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 323 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wSul_0acsTIhC00
spablab // Flickr

#37. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Providence in 2014-2018: 614 (#13 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from San Diego to Providence: 485 (#61 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 129 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbcQT_0acsTIhC00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#36. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Tampa in 2014-2018: 634 (#35 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from San Diego to Tampa: 915 (#34 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 281 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46X8X0_0acsTIhC00
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#35. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Salinas in 2014-2018: 651 (#8 most common destination from Salinas)
- Migration from San Diego to Salinas: 751 (#38 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 100 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVkLP_0acsTIhC00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 745 (#58 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from San Diego to Atlanta: 1,382 (#22 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 637 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xoUQT_0acsTIhC00
Pixabay

#33. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Santa Maria in 2014-2018: 797 (#7 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Migration from San Diego to Santa Maria: 1,455 (#21 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 658 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pMBzj_0acsTIhC00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#32. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 826 (#25 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from San Diego to Baltimore: 973 (#32 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 147 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFFDj_0acsTIhC00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#31. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 862 (#22 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from San Diego to Minneapolis: 660 (#45 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 202 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZAi8K_0acsTIhC00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#30. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 878 (#10 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Migration from San Diego to Bakersfield: 1,148 (#24 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 270 to Bakersfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aQ2oh_0acsTIhC00
Basar // Wikicommons

#29. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from San Luis Obispo in 2014-2018: 895 (#4 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Migration from San Diego to San Luis Obispo: 1,017 (#29 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 122 to San Luis Obispo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSogj_0acsTIhC00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 990 (#2 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from San Diego to Jacksonville: 1,273 (#23 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 283 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074Amo_0acsTIhC00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 1,038 (#3 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from San Diego to Pensacola: 391 (#72 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 647 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WtCWR_0acsTIhC00
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 1,053 (#6 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Migration from San Diego to Oxnard: 1,516 (#19 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 463 to Oxnard https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A6EWa_0acsTIhC00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#25. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Detroit in 2014-2018: 1,083 (#20 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from San Diego to Detroit: 711 (#41 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 372 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gp6ct_0acsTIhC00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#24. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 1,089 (#11 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from San Diego to Jacksonville: 880 (#36 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 209 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPQfb_0acsTIhC00
Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#23. El Centro, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from El Centro in 2014-2018: 1,114 (#2 most common destination from El Centro)
- Migration from San Diego to El Centro: 1,103 (#26 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 11 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07vvz4_0acsTIhC00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 1,140 (#6 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from San Diego to Colorado Springs: 703 (#42 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 437 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z522Z_0acsTIhC00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#21. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Tucson in 2014-2018: 1,204 (#3 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from San Diego to Tucson: 1,496 (#20 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 292 to Tucson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EN7hL_0acsTIhC00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#20. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 1,211 (#33 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from San Diego to Philadelphia: 313 (#78 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 898 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3el8rt_0acsTIhC00
skeeze // Pixabay

#19. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Houston in 2014-2018: 1,228 (#25 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from San Diego to Houston: 1,943 (#14 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 715 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zYPEE_0acsTIhC00
MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Hilton Head Island in 2014-2018: 1,370 (#1 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)
- Migration from San Diego to Hilton Head Island: 608 (#49 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 762 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m528w_0acsTIhC00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#17. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Denver in 2014-2018: 1,471 (#15 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from San Diego to Denver: 1,877 (#16 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 406 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkj2j_0acsTIhC00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#16. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Boston in 2014-2018: 1,587 (#18 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from San Diego to Boston: 1,553 (#18 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 34 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J73Hp_0acsTIhC00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#15. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Portland in 2014-2018: 1,705 (#10 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from San Diego to Portland: 2,328 (#12 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 623 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wo8Tt_0acsTIhC00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#14. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 1,783 (#5 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from San Diego to Las Vegas: 2,852 (#8 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 1,069 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhCpW_0acsTIhC00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,902 (#21 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from San Diego to Dallas: 3,063 (#6 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 1,161 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JdiYC_0acsTIhC00
Pixabay

#12. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 1,995 (#8 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from San Diego to Sacramento: 2,071 (#13 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 76 to Sacramento https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJMP1_0acsTIhC00
Public Domain

#11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Seattle in 2014-2018: 2,194 (#11 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from San Diego to Seattle: 2,996 (#7 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 802 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16YeCr_0acsTIhC00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#10. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 2,245 (#4 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from San Diego to Urban Honolulu: 1,662 (#17 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 583 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DArne_0acsTIhC00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#9. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 2,522 (#4 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from San Diego to Virginia Beach: 2,742 (#9 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 220 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxDBv_0acsTIhC00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#8. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from San Jose in 2014-2018: 2,753 (#6 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from San Diego to San Jose: 2,574 (#10 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 179 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDsTv_0acsTIhC00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#7. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 2,976 (#10 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from San Diego to Phoenix: 5,638 (#4 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 2,662 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YdU0R_0acsTIhC00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#6. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Chicago in 2014-2018: 3,370 (#22 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from San Diego to Chicago: 1,928 (#15 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 1,442 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RVIP0_0acsTIhC00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from New York in 2014-2018: 3,740 (#32 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from San Diego to New York: 2,435 (#11 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 1,305 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQ4H9_0acsTIhC00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#4. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Washington in 2014-2018: 4,109 (#10 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from San Diego to Washington: 3,689 (#5 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 420 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07a8pN_0acsTIhC00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 4,882 (#9 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from San Diego to San Francisco: 6,835 (#3 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 1,953 to San Francisco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wF9B2_0acsTIhC00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#2. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Riverside in 2014-2018: 13,566 (#2 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from San Diego to Riverside: 22,362 (#1 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 8,796 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXLAH_0acsTIhC00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 17,009 (#3 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from San Diego to Los Angeles: 15,808 (#2 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 1,201 to San Diego
