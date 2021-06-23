Metros sending the most people to San Diego

WasteFreeSD.org provides solutions for residents looking to recycle, reuse, donate or properly dispose of just about anything. San Diego County CA— Did you know the team at WasteFreeSD.org (WFSD) assisted nearly 30,000 San Diego County residents in 2020 through its online waste diversion database and free hotline? And, each year, the number of people looking for advice on how to recycle, reuse, donate or properly dispose of unwanted household goods grows. This resource powered by environmental nonprofit I Love A Clean San Diego County, in partnership with the County of San Diego, is a unique regional solution dedicated to recycling and preventing hazardous waste and many common household items from entering the landfill and the environment.