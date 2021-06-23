Naomi Osaka Graces the Cover of Vogue Japan after Withdrawal from French Open & Wimbledon

Tennis superstar and renowned fashionista Naomi Osaka made worldwide headlines after she graced the cover of Vogue Japan in an eye-catching ensemble.

Fresh from her shocking withdrawal from the French Open and Wimbledon, Naomi Osaka recently drew public attention once again, this time through her cover photo on Vogue Japan.

Uploaded on Vogue Japan's Instagram page, the photo showed Osaka wearing a Louis Vuitton bikini bra and orange pants. The dazzling athlete paired her stylish number with a belt bag and a yellow-green watch.

Osaka also shared her magazine cover shoot on her Instagram feed where it amassed 523,476 likes and a thousand comments. She also shared more snaps that showed her clad in Nike sportswear.

Many fans quickly commented on her jaw-dropping snaps. Admirers noted the fashion chameleon's long straight hair, far from her natural curls. A follower gushed:

"Tooo beautiful. 😍😍😍👏🔥🔥🔥"

Some Hollywood stars and sports celebrities, such as Venus Williams, Nicki Minaj, and Saweetie, reacted with awe as soon as Osaka showed her modeling prowess in the magazine.

Her luxurious photoshoot comes after the four-time Grand Slam champion stirred controversy by deciding not to grant media interviews during the French Open.

The star athlete stated she refused to do press interviews to protect her mental health and stressed that the tennis organization should prioritize athlete's mental health.

Osaka opened up about how she has suffered social anxiety and long bouts of depression due to media pressure. Many athletes, including Usain Bolt and Coco Gauff, supported her.

Although she skipped two tournaments in a row, Osaka said she will be ready to play at the Tokyo Olympics.

After the French Open organizers fined her $15,000 for refusing to be interviewed by the press, she withdrew from the competition. Her withdrawal came after her first tennis match in Paris.

Four Gland Slam organizers, including Wimbledon, supported the French Open's move to fine Osaka, but it did not stop her from deciding to boycott media interviews.

The world's highest-paid athlete pulled out from her match in Wimbledon. In a recent statement, Osaka is reportedly taking a break from tennis and spending time with her family and friends.

Wimbledon supported her decision. Although she skipped two tournaments in a row, Osaka said she will be ready to play at the Tokyo Olympics. She feels excited to play in her home country.

Osaka is known for staying true to what she believes in. During last year's U.S. Open, the public praised her for wearing facemasks bearing the names of victims of police brutality.