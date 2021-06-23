Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Rare 1974 Pontiac Trans Am Super Duty For Sale: Video

By Brett Hatfield
gmauthority.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy 1973, the muscle car revolution of the 1960s was all but dead, having reached its zenith with the 1970 model year. After that, emissions, pressure from insurance companies, falling compression ratios, and governmental regulation pablum killed off the monster power of LS6 Chevelles, Hemi ‘Cudas, and Boss 9 Mustangs. But there was one last stand, one final 455-cubic inch finger to the Man, and it came in the guise of the Pontiac Trans Am Super Duty.

gmauthority.com
Community Policy
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pontiac#Trans Am#Ams#Boss 9 Mustangs#Sd#The Super Duty#Posi Traction#Vanguard Motor Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

eBay Find: Rust-Ravaged 1969 Camaro SS

Back in 1969, Chevy was cranking out the Camaros, but the Camaro SS was only sold to 35,000 buyers, which is a number widdled down by time. By today's account, there are relatively few first generation Camaro SS examples out there, and fewer for sale. Combine that with a stressed used car market, and that has people considering some options they may not have before. One of those cars might be this Camaro with extensive rusting throughout, but that hasn't stopped bidding from going into the $15K, at the time of this article.
EntertainmentPosted by
Motorious

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Has The Coolest Car Collection

He definitely has the best celebrity collection we've seen in a long time. Billy Gibbons is well-known in the car community, so what does he drive? Check out the highlights. Check out other muscicians who rock a killer car collection here. 1948 Cadillac 'CadZZilla' Series 62. Powered by a 500...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS 454 Vs 1965 Pontiac GTO

Many consider the Pontiac GTO to be the first muscle car, meaning it has a special place in their heart. However, the Chevelle is well-loved by many of the same people, making a drag race between a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 and a 1965 Pontiac GTO so interesting. Choosing which one will be victorious might seem like quite the task, so let’s look at the two cars more closely before watching the race.
Buying CarsPistonheads

Coyote-powered '68 Ford Mustang for sale

It is conceivable that this Ford Mustang might upset you. After all, mint condition examples from 1968 - a sweet spot among first generation cars, if for no other reason than Bullitt - are not exactly thick on the ground, and turfing out the period V8 does rather sacrifice some of the Fastback life force.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

SpeedKore’s Mid-Engine Charger Is Everything Wrong With Muscle Cars Today

It’s a really nice build, and that’s part of the problem…. A lot of people are wowed at Hellacious, a mid-engine 1968 Dodge Charger built by SpeedKore, and rightfully so. The vehicle, which stars in the new Fast and Furious movie, is a technological wonder loaded not only with a mid-engine platform but plenty of other innovations nobody had even thought of in the 1960s. There’s no doubt the revealing of this mid-engine Charger will help pack people into movie theaters, making F9 a box office hit. However, this build perfectly encapsulates everything that’s wrong with muscle cars today. Allow me to explain, but first a little aside.
Carstopgear.com

The 2,500bhp twin-turbo tank-engined Crown Vic lives!

The bonkers 2,500bhp creation has just been started for the very first time. Skip 15 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. “Look! It's moving. It's alive. It's alive... It's alive, it's moving, it's alive, it's alive, it's alive, it's alive, IT'S ALIVE!”. Okay, it’s not quite moving just...
Buying CarsCarscoops

Any Ideas What To Do With This Wrecked 2021 C8 Corvette?

For all the guff that Mustangs get on the internet, the truth is that many sports cars meet an untimely end. Take, for instance, this 2021 Chevrolet Corvette available on IAA. The totaled C8 Corvette was in a front-end collision that pretty much ruined the front half of the car. Although the rear wasn’t completely spared, it’s possible that the engine could still be in reasonable condition. Secondary damage in the form of a “biohazard” is pretty grisly, though, and doesn’t really bear thinking about.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

762-HP Hydrocar With Chevy Engine Comes With Custom-Built Trailer

We’ve covered our fair share of weird and wacky auction pieces, including everything from a 1940 V8-powered snowmobile to Lewis Hamilton’s race-winning 2010 Formula 1 car. However, a recent listing from Barret Jackson features a V8-powered hydrocar with over 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts). We wouldn’t fault you if you’re currently...
Carsowegopennysaver.com

Cars We Remember – Big and medium-size 1960s muscle cars

Q: Hi Greg and I enjoy your columns on the muscle car era very much. In what year did the Big Three produce its first real full-size muscle car? Which manufacturer’s car was your favorite? Even though I’m a big Ford fan, can you touch on all three of Ford, Chevy and Plymouth/Dodge? Also, which of their midsize cars were the hot tickets back in the 1960s? Thanks much, Earl P. from Rhode Island.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Chrysler Airflow: The Car That Changed The Way American Automobiles Were Designed

Chrysler’s streamlining efforts led to a change in the way that American cars were designed in the early 1930s with an interesting design called the Airflow. In the late 1920s, Chrysler’s lead engineer, Carl Breer became fascinated with making a more efficient car. With the help of a wind tunnel he found that the cars currently being made were in fact more aerodynamic in reverse than they were going forward. This killed fuel economy and efficiency as well as limited aspects such as top speed and acceleration rates. It was this research that brought aerodynamics into the American automotive design of the 1930’s and Chrysler’s contribution was the Airflow.
Kansas City, MOHot Rod

Rare 1970 Mach 1 Ford Mustang Twister Special

This 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Twister Special was found packed in a garage with an equally interesting Torino Twister Special 429 SCJ Ram Air car. Twister Specials had a dealer graphics package designed to boost sales in the Kansas City sales area. There are also High Country Specials, Blazer Limited Editions, and the infamous Playmate Pink options from the swinging '60s, but that is another story.
CarsJalopnik

Toyota Says Screw It And Shows The Full 2022 Tundra

Toyota is as bad as Nissan when it comes to letting their trucks sit with no significant updates. Can you believe the current Tundra is only its second generation? It debuted in 2007. I was still in high school. There have been three generations of the F-150 since then. But that’s all going to change soon, as this is our first look at the all-new, third-generation Tundra.
Buying CarsFox News

1987 Buick GNX muscle car sold for record $275,000

A time capsule 1987 Buick GNX has set a new auction record for the model. The muscle car has just 8.7 miles on the odometer was sold for $275,000 at Barrett-Jackson's Las Vegas auction. The black coupe is one of just 547 like it that were built and was one...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

1969 Chevy Suburban Restomod For Sale: Video

The GMC Suburban began life in 1934 as a 1935 Chevrolet Carryall Suburban. The Suburban name has been in continuous use longer than any other, with the only production hiatus occurring during World War II. From 1943 to 1945, the Suburban was built for the United States military as a transport vehicle.
Buying CarsHot Rod

Cheap Project Cars Under $5,000

Your next hot rod awaits. Which one would you choose?. As the years unfold before our very eyes, it's easy to forget how long ago those automotive memories of youth really are. Remember when just a few hundys would buy a running muscle car that only needed a few tweaks to get back into solid fighting shape? Those days are long gone, and the project cars we craved are getting older, pricier, rarer, and more disheveled. Before long, many project cars will be unrealistic and unobtainable to all but a few folks with stacks of spare cash. How long are you willing to wait to claw back a scrap of your youth?
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Ultra Low-Mile 1977 Chevy Monte Carlo For Sale: Video

Chevrolet’s first personal luxury car, the Monte Carlo debuted in the 1970 model year. It was built on the intermediately-sized A-Special platform, along with the Pontiac Grand Prix, until its redesign for the 1973 model year, when it was switched to the A-Body platform. Believed to have had just two...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Guy Buys Last 2020 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport In The US

Automotive YouTuber itsjusta6 bought the last single cab 2020 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport in the United States, which is really something. Most people want 4 doors on their truck these days, even if it’s a performance model, but being a young single guy he isn’t as concerned about hauling the kids around with his new toy. Shelby actually made 250 of these for the 2020 model year, this being the last one to leave a dealer’s inventory.