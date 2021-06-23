Rare 1974 Pontiac Trans Am Super Duty For Sale: Video

Back in 1969, Chevy was cranking out the Camaros, but the Camaro SS was only sold to 35,000 buyers, which is a number widdled down by time. By today's account, there are relatively few first generation Camaro SS examples out there, and fewer for sale. Combine that with a stressed used car market, and that has people considering some options they may not have before. One of those cars might be this Camaro with extensive rusting throughout, but that hasn't stopped bidding from going into the $15K, at the time of this article.