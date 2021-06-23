Woman goes to ATM to withdraw $20, discovers almost $1 billion in account

Florida woman Julia Yonkowski has made headlines after she was confused to find that her bank account listed almost $1 billion in funds that weren’t actually there. Per WFLA, Yonkowski went to the Chase Bank near her home in Largo on Saturday, and when she got a bank receipt to show her balance it listed $999,985,855.94 in her account. "Oh my God, I was horrified. I know most people would think they won the lottery but I was horrified," she explained, adding that she went to the ATM at the bank to take out $20. "When I put in for the $20, the machine came back and said we’ll give you the $20 but that’ll cause an overdraft and you will be charged and I said, ‘Oh just forget it.'"