Lottery

Woman goes to ATM to withdraw $20, discovers almost $1 billion in account

By Tarrah Gibbons
Audacy
 11 days ago

A woman from Florida apparently wanted to take out $20 from an ATM, but she was surprised about what happened next. She discovered almost $1B in her account.

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
#Atm#Chase#Wfla
