Metros sending the most people to Waco

By Rob Powell
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35M31z_0acsT8xB00
Lpret // Wikicommons

Metros sending the most people to Waco

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Waco using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Waco from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40oWtQ_0acsT8xB00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#50. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 46 (#166 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Waco to Las Vegas: 0 (#122 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 46 to Waco
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fbv4_0acsT8xB00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Manhattan, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Manhattan in 2014-2018: 47 (#45 most common destination from Manhattan)
- Migration from Waco to Manhattan: 0 (#122 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 47 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJS6A_0acsT8xB00
Renelibrary // Wikicommons

#48. Sherman-Denison, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Sherman in 2014-2018: 47 (#16 most common destination from Sherman)
- Migration from Waco to Sherman: 11 (#66 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 36 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VdWHd_0acsT8xB00
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#47. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Durham in 2014-2018: 49 (#84 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Waco to Durham: 0 (#122 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 49 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lW2AA_0acsT8xB00
Charles Henry // Flickr

#46. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Amarillo in 2014-2018: 49 (#42 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Migration from Waco to Amarillo: 117 (#16 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 68 to Amarillo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VnmYZ_0acsT8xB00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#45. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Nashville in 2014-2018: 49 (#150 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Waco to Nashville: 197 (#8 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 148 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRM2T_0acsT8xB00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#44. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 51 (#57 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Waco to Fayetteville: 42 (#31 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 9 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5nb5_0acsT8xB00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#43. San Angelo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from San Angelo in 2014-2018: 53 (#25 most common destination from San Angelo)
- Migration from Waco to San Angelo: 28 (#46 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 25 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1GGA_0acsT8xB00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#42. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Portland in 2014-2018: 54 (#150 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Waco to Portland: 0 (#122 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 54 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpASj_0acsT8xB00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#41. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 55 (#176 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Waco to Minneapolis: 2 (#91 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 53 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3qI9_0acsT8xB00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#40. Boulder, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Boulder in 2014-2018: 57 (#50 most common destination from Boulder)
- Migration from Waco to Boulder: 0 (#122 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 57 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQG2D_0acsT8xB00
MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Hilton Head Island in 2014-2018: 58 (#45 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)
- Migration from Waco to Hilton Head Island: 0 (#122 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 58 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIjhU_0acsT8xB00
GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#38. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Sierra Vista in 2014-2018: 58 (#32 most common destination from Sierra Vista)
- Migration from Waco to Sierra Vista: 0 (#122 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 58 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVdvc_0acsT8xB00
Wikimedia

#37. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 59 (#103 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Waco to Oklahoma City: 132 (#14 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 73 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32eLQa_0acsT8xB00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#36. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from New York in 2014-2018: 67 (#264 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Waco to New York: 42 (#31 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 25 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mgdiy_0acsT8xB00
CletusDitto // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Tyler, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Tyler in 2014-2018: 68 (#18 most common destination from Tyler)
- Migration from Waco to Tyler: 172 (#11 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 104 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLokD_0acsT8xB00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#34. Victoria, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Victoria in 2014-2018: 69 (#12 most common destination from Victoria)
- Migration from Waco to Victoria: 3 (#89 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 66 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DjpCI_0acsT8xB00
Public Domain

#33. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Brownsville in 2014-2018: 70 (#23 most common destination from Brownsville)
- Migration from Waco to Brownsville: 65 (#22 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 5 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26XQPN_0acsT8xB00
Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#32. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from College Station in 2014-2018: 79 (#36 most common destination from College Station)
- Migration from Waco to College Station: 297 (#7 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 218 to College Station https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38kf2e_0acsT8xB00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 80 (#202 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Waco to Atlanta: 43 (#28 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 37 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFcCF_0acsT8xB00
Public Domain

#30. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Seattle in 2014-2018: 85 (#176 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Waco to Seattle: 89 (#20 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 4 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYe4C_0acsT8xB00
Barbara Brannon//Flickr

#29. Abilene, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Abilene in 2014-2018: 85 (#25 most common destination from Abilene)
- Migration from Waco to Abilene: 116 (#17 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 31 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F2BeD_0acsT8xB00
Public Domain

#28. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Beaumont in 2014-2018: 86 (#23 most common destination from Beaumont)
- Migration from Waco to Beaumont: 24 (#49 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 62 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Bgar_0acsT8xB00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#27. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 92 (#108 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Waco to Kansas City: 27 (#47 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 65 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CQnEw_0acsT8xB00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 98 (#93 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Waco to Colorado Springs: 0 (#122 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 98 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSwt2_0acsT8xB00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#25. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Detroit in 2014-2018: 100 (#118 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Waco to Detroit: 0 (#122 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 100 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oUTX5_0acsT8xB00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#24. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Memphis in 2014-2018: 101 (#78 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Waco to Memphis: 0 (#122 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 101 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImzAQ_0acsT8xB00
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#23. Medford, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Medford in 2014-2018: 102 (#17 most common destination from Medford)
- Migration from Waco to Medford: 0 (#122 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 102 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bHXQV_0acsT8xB00
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#22. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Little Rock in 2014-2018: 117 (#46 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Migration from Waco to Little Rock: 36 (#38 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 81 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LDfoR_0acsT8xB00
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#21. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from El Paso in 2014-2018: 119 (#68 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Waco to El Paso: 40 (#34 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 79 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R0JFT_0acsT8xB00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#20. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 122 (#106 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Waco to Virginia Beach: 58 (#24 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 64 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3srKaM_0acsT8xB00
M Floyd // Flickr

#19. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Birmingham in 2014-2018: 127 (#53 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Migration from Waco to Birmingham: 70 (#21 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 57 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxU2H_0acsT8xB00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 132 (#99 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Waco to Charlotte: 11 (#66 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 121 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=466x4A_0acsT8xB00
Paul Anderson // Wikimedia

#17. Longview, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Longview in 2014-2018: 132 (#10 most common destination from Longview)
- Migration from Waco to Longview: 172 (#11 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 40 to Longview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUJMc_0acsT8xB00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#16. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from San Diego in 2014-2018: 140 (#131 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Waco to San Diego: 13 (#60 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 127 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ooTI_0acsT8xB00
SG Arts // Shutterstock

#15. Midland, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Midland in 2014-2018: 161 (#9 most common destination from Midland)
- Migration from Waco to Midland: 639 (#5 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 478 to Midland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1349DW_0acsT8xB00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#14. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 169 (#31 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Migration from Waco to Tulsa: 36 (#38 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 133 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJdH0_0acsT8xB00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Miami in 2014-2018: 179 (#125 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Waco to Miami: 0 (#122 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 179 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45by2m_0acsT8xB00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#12. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 179 (#111 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Waco to Phoenix: 58 (#24 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 121 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZHUy_0acsT8xB00
Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#11. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Corpus Christi in 2014-2018: 184 (#18 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Migration from Waco to Corpus Christi: 29 (#44 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 155 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dd1Ak_0acsT8xB00
Rusalkin Dmytro // Shutterstock

#10. Odessa, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Odessa in 2014-2018: 193 (#10 most common destination from Odessa)
- Migration from Waco to Odessa: 0 (#122 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 193 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcQmo_0acsT8xB00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#9. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Chicago in 2014-2018: 202 (#164 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Waco to Chicago: 127 (#15 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 75 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zj6s7_0acsT8xB00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#8. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Denver in 2014-2018: 227 (#79 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Waco to Denver: 13 (#60 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 214 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cR7Uq_0acsT8xB00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 276 (#121 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Waco to Los Angeles: 43 (#28 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 233 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IvE6P_0acsT8xB00
Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Lubbock in 2014-2018: 450 (#6 most common destination from Lubbock)
- Migration from Waco to Lubbock: 183 (#10 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 267 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUgk3_0acsT8xB00
Pixabay

#5. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 621 (#24 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Waco to San Antonio: 455 (#6 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 166 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TXoD3_0acsT8xB00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#4. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Killeen in 2014-2018: 1,118 (#5 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Waco to Killeen: 1,192 (#4 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 74 to Killeen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43QulQ_0acsT8xB00
Pixabay

#3. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Austin in 2014-2018: 1,508 (#8 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Waco to Austin: 1,218 (#3 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 290 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E4kBa_0acsT8xB00
skeeze // Pixabay

#2. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Houston in 2014-2018: 1,587 (#20 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Waco to Houston: 1,566 (#2 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 21 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccc6Z_0acsT8xB00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco from Dallas in 2014-2018: 3,581 (#9 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Waco to Dallas: 2,863 (#1 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 718 to Waco
