Metros sending the most people to Savannah
Metros sending the most people to SavannahStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Savannah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Savannah from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Watertown in 2014-2018: 115 (#31 most common destination from Watertown)
- Migration from Savannah to Watertown: 58 (#74 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 57 to Savannah
#49. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 121 (#84 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Savannah to Colorado Springs: 251 (#20 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 130 to Colorado Springs
#48. Gainesville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Gainesville in 2014-2018: 124 (#32 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Migration from Savannah to Gainesville: 56 (#77 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 68 to Savannah
#47. Albany, GA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Albany in 2014-2018: 125 (#10 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Savannah to Albany: 83 (#57 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 42 to Savannah
#46. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 125 (#107 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Savannah to Baltimore: 116 (#47 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 9 to Savannah
#45. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 139 (#53 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Savannah to Salt Lake City: 0 (#207 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 139 to Savannah
#44. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 143 (#96 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Savannah to San Antonio: 523 (#6 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 380 to San Antonio
#43. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 149 (#105 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Savannah to San Francisco: 38 (#94 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 111 to Savannah
#42. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 154 (#59 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Savannah to Fayetteville: 177 (#33 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 23 to Fayetteville
#41. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from North Port in 2014-2018: 156 (#40 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Savannah to North Port: 108 (#50 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 48 to Savannah
#40. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Columbia in 2014-2018: 156 (#42 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from Savannah to Columbia: 139 (#40 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 17 to Savannah
#39. Reno, NV Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Reno in 2014-2018: 160 (#24 most common destination from Reno)
- Migration from Savannah to Reno: 0 (#207 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 160 to Savannah
#38. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Orlando in 2014-2018: 163 (#91 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Savannah to Orlando: 848 (#3 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 685 to Orlando
#37. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 165 (#93 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Savannah to St. Louis: 26 (#109 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 139 to Savannah
#36. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Seattle in 2014-2018: 175 (#110 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Savannah to Seattle: 196 (#29 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 21 to Seattle
#35. Valdosta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Valdosta in 2014-2018: 189 (#8 most common destination from Valdosta)
- Migration from Savannah to Valdosta: 116 (#47 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 73 to Savannah
#34. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Tampa in 2014-2018: 191 (#93 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Savannah to Tampa: 359 (#11 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 168 to Tampa
#33. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 196 (#86 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Savannah to Virginia Beach: 315 (#15 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 119 to Virginia Beach
#32. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 202 (#74 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Savannah to Minneapolis: 25 (#112 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 177 to Savannah
#31. Huntsville, AL Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Huntsville in 2014-2018: 202 (#16 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Migration from Savannah to Huntsville: 239 (#21 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 37 to Huntsville
#30. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 210 (#70 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Savannah to Charlotte: 172 (#34 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 38 to Savannah
#29. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 214 (#59 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Savannah to Jacksonville: 391 (#9 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 177 to Jacksonville
#28. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 219 (#53 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Savannah to Cincinnati: 233 (#22 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 14 to Cincinnati
#27. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Columbus in 2014-2018: 238 (#17 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Savannah to Columbus: 160 (#35 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 78 to Savannah
#26. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Dallas in 2014-2018: 238 (#113 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Savannah to Dallas: 219 (#24 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 19 to Savannah
#25. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from El Paso in 2014-2018: 242 (#39 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Savannah to El Paso: 72 (#65 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 170 to Savannah
#24. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Denver in 2014-2018: 245 (#70 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Savannah to Denver: 63 (#70 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 182 to Savannah
#23. Macon-Bibb County, GA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Macon in 2014-2018: 251 (#4 most common destination from Macon)
- Migration from Savannah to Macon: 751 (#5 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 500 to Macon
#22. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Richmond in 2014-2018: 256 (#35 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from Savannah to Richmond: 274 (#18 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 18 to Richmond
#21. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Riverside in 2014-2018: 257 (#81 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Savannah to Riverside: 290 (#16 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 33 to Riverside
#20. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Chattanooga in 2014-2018: 282 (#10 most common destination from Chattanooga)
- Migration from Savannah to Chattanooga: 67 (#69 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 215 to Savannah
#19. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Houston in 2014-2018: 284 (#90 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Savannah to Houston: 153 (#37 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 131 to Savannah
#18. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Miami in 2014-2018: 296 (#84 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Savannah to Miami: 218 (#25 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 78 to Savannah
#17. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Athens in 2014-2018: 301 (#2 most common destination from Athens)
- Migration from Savannah to Athens: 839 (#4 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 538 to Athens
#16. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 302 (#113 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Savannah to Los Angeles: 266 (#19 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 36 to Savannah
#15. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Boston in 2014-2018: 330 (#74 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Savannah to Boston: 59 (#72 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 271 to Savannah
#14. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Killeen in 2014-2018: 333 (#20 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Savannah to Killeen: 199 (#28 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 134 to Savannah
#13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Washington in 2014-2018: 338 (#119 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Savannah to Washington: 344 (#12 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 6 to Washington
#12. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 342 (#16 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Migration from Savannah to Clarksville: 70 (#67 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 272 to Savannah
#11. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Warner Robins in 2014-2018: 383 (#3 most common destination from Warner Robins)
- Migration from Savannah to Warner Robins: 109 (#49 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 274 to Savannah
#10. Asheville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Asheville in 2014-2018: 387 (#6 most common destination from Asheville)
- Migration from Savannah to Asheville: 18 (#124 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 369 to Savannah
#9. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Charleston in 2014-2018: 394 (#20 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Savannah to Charleston: 286 (#17 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 108 to Savannah
#8. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 405 (#76 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Savannah to Philadelphia: 40 (#91 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 365 to Savannah
#7. Brunswick, GA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Brunswick in 2014-2018: 474 (#2 most common destination from Brunswick)
- Migration from Savannah to Brunswick: 375 (#10 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 99 to Savannah
#6. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Hilton Head Island in 2014-2018: 569 (#4 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)
- Migration from Savannah to Hilton Head Island: 410 (#8 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 159 to Savannah
#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from New York in 2014-2018: 719 (#106 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Savannah to New York: 331 (#14 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 388 to Savannah
#4. Wichita, KS Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Wichita in 2014-2018: 884 (#4 most common destination from Wichita)
- Migration from Savannah to Wichita: 9 (#153 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 875 to Savannah
#3. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Augusta in 2014-2018: 1,092 (#3 most common destination from Augusta)
- Migration from Savannah to Augusta: 471 (#7 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 621 to Savannah
#2. Hinesville, GA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Hinesville in 2014-2018: 1,404 (#1 most common destination from Hinesville)
- Migration from Savannah to Hinesville: 1,007 (#2 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 397 to Savannah
#1. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 3,840 (#7 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Savannah to Atlanta: 3,803 (#1 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 37 to Savannah