Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Metros sending the most people to Savannah

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVf97_0acsT6Bj00
Pixabay

Metros sending the most people to Savannah

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Savannah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Savannah from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sx8CW_0acsT6Bj00
Public Domain

#50. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Watertown in 2014-2018: 115 (#31 most common destination from Watertown)
- Migration from Savannah to Watertown: 58 (#74 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 57 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EBJsx_0acsT6Bj00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 121 (#84 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Savannah to Colorado Springs: 251 (#20 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 130 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqTg8_0acsT6Bj00
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#48. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Gainesville in 2014-2018: 124 (#32 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Migration from Savannah to Gainesville: 56 (#77 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 68 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TI4s7_0acsT6Bj00
Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Albany, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Albany in 2014-2018: 125 (#10 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Savannah to Albany: 83 (#57 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 42 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7mdk_0acsT6Bj00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#46. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 125 (#107 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Savannah to Baltimore: 116 (#47 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 9 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUM9R_0acsT6Bj00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#45. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 139 (#53 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

- Migration from Savannah to Salt Lake City: 0 (#207 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 139 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45prIe_0acsT6Bj00
Pixabay

#44. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 143 (#96 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Savannah to San Antonio: 523 (#6 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 380 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1apcXp_0acsT6Bj00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#43. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 149 (#105 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Savannah to San Francisco: 38 (#94 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 111 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0INXoW_0acsT6Bj00
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#42. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 154 (#59 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Savannah to Fayetteville: 177 (#33 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 23 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OaQkg_0acsT6Bj00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#41. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from North Port in 2014-2018: 156 (#40 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Savannah to North Port: 108 (#50 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 48 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZQECR_0acsT6Bj00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#40. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Columbia in 2014-2018: 156 (#42 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from Savannah to Columbia: 139 (#40 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 17 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SIClg_0acsT6Bj00
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#39. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Reno in 2014-2018: 160 (#24 most common destination from Reno)
- Migration from Savannah to Reno: 0 (#207 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 160 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19SFfe_0acsT6Bj00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#38. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Orlando in 2014-2018: 163 (#91 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Savannah to Orlando: 848 (#3 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 685 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fN1pA_0acsT6Bj00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#37. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 165 (#93 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Savannah to St. Louis: 26 (#109 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 139 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17K0pF_0acsT6Bj00
Public Domain

#36. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Seattle in 2014-2018: 175 (#110 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Savannah to Seattle: 196 (#29 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 21 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWdkl_0acsT6Bj00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#35. Valdosta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Valdosta in 2014-2018: 189 (#8 most common destination from Valdosta)
- Migration from Savannah to Valdosta: 116 (#47 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 73 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214lUa_0acsT6Bj00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#34. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Tampa in 2014-2018: 191 (#93 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Savannah to Tampa: 359 (#11 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 168 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pbe5C_0acsT6Bj00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#33. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 196 (#86 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Savannah to Virginia Beach: 315 (#15 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 119 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sMeQY_0acsT6Bj00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#32. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 202 (#74 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Savannah to Minneapolis: 25 (#112 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 177 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVT1J_0acsT6Bj00
Pixabay

#31. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Huntsville in 2014-2018: 202 (#16 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Migration from Savannah to Huntsville: 239 (#21 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 37 to Huntsville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xCpBp_0acsT6Bj00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 210 (#70 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Savannah to Charlotte: 172 (#34 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 38 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdf2N_0acsT6Bj00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#29. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 214 (#59 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Savannah to Jacksonville: 391 (#9 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 177 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sz3tF_0acsT6Bj00
Canva

#28. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 219 (#53 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Savannah to Cincinnati: 233 (#22 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 14 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ClLav_0acsT6Bj00
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Columbus in 2014-2018: 238 (#17 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Savannah to Columbus: 160 (#35 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 78 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZPfE_0acsT6Bj00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Dallas in 2014-2018: 238 (#113 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Savannah to Dallas: 219 (#24 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 19 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evBdi_0acsT6Bj00
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#25. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from El Paso in 2014-2018: 242 (#39 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Savannah to El Paso: 72 (#65 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 170 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrOME_0acsT6Bj00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#24. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Denver in 2014-2018: 245 (#70 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Savannah to Denver: 63 (#70 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 182 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZ5oP_0acsT6Bj00
Soglad2005 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Macon-Bibb County, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Macon in 2014-2018: 251 (#4 most common destination from Macon)
- Migration from Savannah to Macon: 751 (#5 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 500 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIl6d_0acsT6Bj00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#22. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Richmond in 2014-2018: 256 (#35 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from Savannah to Richmond: 274 (#18 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 18 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16tBis_0acsT6Bj00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#21. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Riverside in 2014-2018: 257 (#81 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Savannah to Riverside: 290 (#16 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 33 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sjHaI_0acsT6Bj00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#20. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Chattanooga in 2014-2018: 282 (#10 most common destination from Chattanooga)
- Migration from Savannah to Chattanooga: 67 (#69 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 215 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DkHAA_0acsT6Bj00
skeeze // Pixabay

#19. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Houston in 2014-2018: 284 (#90 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Savannah to Houston: 153 (#37 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 131 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFW4I_0acsT6Bj00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Miami in 2014-2018: 296 (#84 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Savannah to Miami: 218 (#25 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 78 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCJtz_0acsT6Bj00
Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Athens in 2014-2018: 301 (#2 most common destination from Athens)
- Migration from Savannah to Athens: 839 (#4 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 538 to Athens https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Hl2E_0acsT6Bj00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#16. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 302 (#113 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Savannah to Los Angeles: 266 (#19 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 36 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3Vt1_0acsT6Bj00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#15. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Boston in 2014-2018: 330 (#74 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Savannah to Boston: 59 (#72 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 271 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27PYvK_0acsT6Bj00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#14. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Killeen in 2014-2018: 333 (#20 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Savannah to Killeen: 199 (#28 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 134 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8ji0_0acsT6Bj00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Washington in 2014-2018: 338 (#119 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Savannah to Washington: 344 (#12 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 6 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sy0jX_0acsT6Bj00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 342 (#16 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Migration from Savannah to Clarksville: 70 (#67 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 272 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gOvEj_0acsT6Bj00
Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons

#11. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Warner Robins in 2014-2018: 383 (#3 most common destination from Warner Robins)
- Migration from Savannah to Warner Robins: 109 (#49 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 274 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bhRtf_0acsT6Bj00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#10. Asheville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Asheville in 2014-2018: 387 (#6 most common destination from Asheville)
- Migration from Savannah to Asheville: 18 (#124 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 369 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VgMSK_0acsT6Bj00
Ken Lund // Flickr

#9. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Charleston in 2014-2018: 394 (#20 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Savannah to Charleston: 286 (#17 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 108 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZ9IL_0acsT6Bj00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#8. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 405 (#76 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Savannah to Philadelphia: 40 (#91 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 365 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pslk8_0acsT6Bj00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Brunswick, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Brunswick in 2014-2018: 474 (#2 most common destination from Brunswick)
- Migration from Savannah to Brunswick: 375 (#10 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 99 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XDHYB_0acsT6Bj00
MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Hilton Head Island in 2014-2018: 569 (#4 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)
- Migration from Savannah to Hilton Head Island: 410 (#8 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 159 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xbp2y_0acsT6Bj00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from New York in 2014-2018: 719 (#106 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Savannah to New York: 331 (#14 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 388 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1jR6_0acsT6Bj00
Kristin Nador // Flickr

#4. Wichita, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Wichita in 2014-2018: 884 (#4 most common destination from Wichita)
- Migration from Savannah to Wichita: 9 (#153 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 875 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FL5S_0acsT6Bj00
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#3. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Augusta in 2014-2018: 1,092 (#3 most common destination from Augusta)
- Migration from Savannah to Augusta: 471 (#7 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 621 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YyWHy_0acsT6Bj00
Wtoc11 // Flickr

#2. Hinesville, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Hinesville in 2014-2018: 1,404 (#1 most common destination from Hinesville)
- Migration from Savannah to Hinesville: 1,007 (#2 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 397 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35GEgD_0acsT6Bj00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 3,840 (#7 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Savannah to Atlanta: 3,803 (#1 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 37 to Savannah
Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Metro#Cincinnati#U S Census Bureau#Pixabay Metros#Savannah Stacker#The U S Census Bureau#Wikimedia Commons#Douglasgreen#Savannah Famartin#Md Metro Area Migration#Ut Metro Area Migration#Savannah Davidwilson1949#Savannah Akhenaton06#Columbia#Savannah L Melinde#Nv Metro Area Migration#Orlando Sean Pavone#Savannah Public#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Memphis, TNWREG

Where people in Memphis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Memphis are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Memphis between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration. 1 / 50Billwhittaker...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Texas StatePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Is Surprised How Big Things Are in Texas

Traveling can teach you things about yourself and the world that you would never have found out if you had stayed home. For example, today’s jokes show that traveling can show you how different things are in different places. We have all heard the rumors that everything in Texas is...
Florida StateSlate

The Dream of Florida Is Dead

Danny Rivero was one of the first reporters on the scene of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in the town of Surfside, Florida, not too far from Miami Beach. He’s been there almost every day since, chronicling what is still, technically, a search and rescue mission. The death toll now stands at 12, but 149 people are still unaccounted-for. And Rivero says the initial shock of the event is “starting to wear off,” turning to grief—and anger. “This didn’t happen for no reason,” he says. “Even though it came out of nowhere, in a sense, it did not come out of nowhere. There were reasons behind why this happened.”