Metros sending the most people to Washington, D.C.

By Rob Powell
Stacker
 11 days ago

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

Metros sending the most people to Washington, D.C.

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Washington, D.C. using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Washington from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#50. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 830 (#16 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Washington to Kansas City: 869 (#60 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 39 to Kansas City
f11photo // Shutterstock

#49. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Nashville in 2014-2018: 830 (#11 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Washington to Nashville: 1,161 (#45 most common destination from Washington)

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#48. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Riverside in 2014-2018: 883 (#26 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Washington to Riverside: 1,367 (#40 most common destination from Washington)

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 921 (#10 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Washington to Colorado Springs: 1,253 (#42 most common destination from Washington)

Pixabay

#46. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Austin in 2014-2018: 959 (#15 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Washington to Austin: 1,853 (#32 most common destination from Washington)

Canva

#45. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 977 (#12 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Washington to Cleveland: 933 (#54 most common destination from Washington)
Pixabay

#44. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 981 (#20 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Washington to Sacramento: 917 (#56 most common destination from Washington)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#43. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Albany in 2014-2018: 1,002 (#4 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Washington to Albany: 577 (#77 most common destination from Washington)
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#42. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 1,102 (#6 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Migration from Washington to Bridgeport: 646 (#75 most common destination from Washington)
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 1,103 (#1 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Washington to Jacksonville: 1,891 (#30 most common destination from Washington)
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#40. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Durham in 2014-2018: 1,119 (#7 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Washington to Durham: 1,425 (#38 most common destination from Washington)
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#39. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 1,146 (#11 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Washington to Raleigh: 2,685 (#26 most common destination from Washington)
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#38. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 1,149 (#7 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Washington to New Orleans: 742 (#67 most common destination from Washington)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#37. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Columbus in 2014-2018: 1,178 (#9 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Washington to Columbus: 1,597 (#35 most common destination from Washington)
Ken Lund // Flickr

#36. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Charleston in 2014-2018: 1,203 (#6 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Washington to Charleston: 1,236 (#44 most common destination from Washington)
Strawser// Wikimedia

#35. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Harrisonburg in 2014-2018: 1,233 (#1 most common destination from Harrisonburg)
- Migration from Washington to Harrisonburg: 3,014 (#21 most common destination from Washington)
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#34. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Salisbury in 2014-2018: 1,289 (#4 most common destination from Salisbury)
- Migration from Washington to Salisbury: 2,695 (#25 most common destination from Washington)
spablab // Flickr

#33. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Providence in 2014-2018: 1,327 (#5 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Washington to Providence: 866 (#62 most common destination from Washington)
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#32. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 1,343 (#15 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Washington to Minneapolis: 1,101 (#47 most common destination from Washington)
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#31. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Detroit in 2014-2018: 1,351 (#15 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Washington to Detroit: 964 (#52 most common destination from Washington)
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#30. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 1,369 (#10 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Washington to Jacksonville: 1,664 (#33 most common destination from Washington)
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 1,390 (#15 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Washington to Charlotte: 3,002 (#22 most common destination from Washington)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#28. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 1,450 (#8 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Washington to St. Louis: 1,052 (#49 most common destination from Washington)
Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Blacksburg in 2014-2018: 1,580 (#1 most common destination from Blacksburg)
- Migration from Washington to Blacksburg: 3,662 (#14 most common destination from Washington)
AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Winchester in 2014-2018: 1,607 (#1 most common destination from Winchester)
- Migration from Washington to Winchester: 2,723 (#24 most common destination from Washington)
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#25. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Orlando in 2014-2018: 1,613 (#15 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Washington to Orlando: 2,770 (#23 most common destination from Washington)
DPPed// Wikimedia

#24. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 1,639 (#20 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Washington to Phoenix: 2,126 (#29 most common destination from Washington)
skeeze // Pixabay

#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Houston in 2014-2018: 1,639 (#18 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Washington to Houston: 4,518 (#9 most common destination from Washington)
Pixabay

#22. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 1,826 (#6 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Washington to San Antonio: 1,882 (#31 most common destination from Washington)
Public Domain

#21. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,973 (#12 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Washington to Seattle: 3,106 (#20 most common destination from Washington)
Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Charlottesville in 2014-2018: 1,997 (#1 most common destination from Charlottesville)
- Migration from Washington to Charlottesville: 3,724 (#13 most common destination from Washington)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#19. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Denver in 2014-2018: 1,998 (#10 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Washington to Denver: 3,603 (#15 most common destination from Washington)
Potomac Sun Photography // Wikimedia

#18. California-Lexington Park, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from California in 2014-2018: 2,130 (#1 most common destination from California)
- Migration from Washington to California: 3,381 (#19 most common destination from Washington)
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#17. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 2,300 (#2 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Washington to Pittsburgh: 2,477 (#28 most common destination from Washington)
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#16. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 2,311 (#2 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Washington to Urban Honolulu: 1,616 (#34 most common destination from Washington)
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#15. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Tampa in 2014-2018: 2,457 (#9 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Washington to Tampa: 2,609 (#27 most common destination from Washington)
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#14. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 2,481 (#20 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Washington to San Francisco: 3,424 (#18 most common destination from Washington)
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Dallas in 2014-2018: 2,754 (#15 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Washington to Dallas: 3,458 (#17 most common destination from Washington)
Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Hagerstown in 2014-2018: 3,338 (#1 most common destination from Hagerstown)
- Migration from Washington to Hagerstown: 5,114 (#6 most common destination from Washington)
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Miami in 2014-2018: 3,589 (#10 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Washington to Miami: 3,730 (#12 most common destination from Washington)
SD Dirk // Flickr

#10. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from San Diego in 2014-2018: 3,689 (#5 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Washington to San Diego: 4,109 (#10 most common destination from Washington)
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#9. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Chicago in 2014-2018: 4,142 (#15 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Washington to Chicago: 3,531 (#16 most common destination from Washington)
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 4,191 (#4 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Washington to Atlanta: 4,012 (#11 most common destination from Washington)
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 4,364 (#17 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Washington to Los Angeles: 4,796 (#7 most common destination from Washington)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Boston in 2014-2018: 4,395 (#9 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Washington to Boston: 4,705 (#8 most common destination from Washington)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#5. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 6,922 (#2 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Washington to Philadelphia: 6,002 (#5 most common destination from Washington)
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#4. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Richmond in 2014-2018: 7,679 (#1 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from Washington to Richmond: 10,602 (#3 most common destination from Washington)
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#3. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 7,971 (#1 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Washington to Virginia Beach: 10,872 (#2 most common destination from Washington)
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from New York in 2014-2018: 16,086 (#4 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Washington to New York: 10,600 (#4 most common destination from Washington)
Famartin // Wikicommons

#1. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Washington from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 23,968 (#1 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Washington to Baltimore: 28,140 (#1 most common destination from Washington)
