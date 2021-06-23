Metros sending the most people to Washington, D.C.
Metros sending the most people to Washington, D.C.Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Washington, D.C. using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Washington from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 830 (#16 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Washington to Kansas City: 869 (#60 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 39 to Kansas City
#49. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Nashville in 2014-2018: 830 (#11 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Washington to Nashville: 1,161 (#45 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 331 to Nashville
#48. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Riverside in 2014-2018: 883 (#26 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Washington to Riverside: 1,367 (#40 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 484 to Riverside
#47. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 921 (#10 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Washington to Colorado Springs: 1,253 (#42 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 332 to Colorado Springs
#46. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Austin in 2014-2018: 959 (#15 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Washington to Austin: 1,853 (#32 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 894 to Austin
#45. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 977 (#12 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Washington to Cleveland: 933 (#54 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 44 to Washington
#44. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 981 (#20 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Washington to Sacramento: 917 (#56 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 64 to Washington
#43. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Albany in 2014-2018: 1,002 (#4 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Washington to Albany: 577 (#77 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 425 to Washington
#42. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 1,102 (#6 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Migration from Washington to Bridgeport: 646 (#75 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 456 to Washington
#41. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 1,103 (#1 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Washington to Jacksonville: 1,891 (#30 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 788 to Jacksonville
#40. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Durham in 2014-2018: 1,119 (#7 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Washington to Durham: 1,425 (#38 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 306 to Durham
#39. Raleigh, NC Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 1,146 (#11 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Washington to Raleigh: 2,685 (#26 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 1,539 to Raleigh
#38. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area- Migration to Washington from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 1,149 (#7 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Washington to New Orleans: 742 (#67 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 407 to Washington
#37. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Columbus in 2014-2018: 1,178 (#9 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Washington to Columbus: 1,597 (#35 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 419 to Columbus
#36. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Charleston in 2014-2018: 1,203 (#6 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Washington to Charleston: 1,236 (#44 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 33 to Charleston
#35. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Harrisonburg in 2014-2018: 1,233 (#1 most common destination from Harrisonburg)
- Migration from Washington to Harrisonburg: 3,014 (#21 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 1,781 to Harrisonburg
#34. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Salisbury in 2014-2018: 1,289 (#4 most common destination from Salisbury)
- Migration from Washington to Salisbury: 2,695 (#25 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 1,406 to Salisbury
#33. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Providence in 2014-2018: 1,327 (#5 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Washington to Providence: 866 (#62 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 461 to Washington
#32. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 1,343 (#15 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Washington to Minneapolis: 1,101 (#47 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 242 to Washington
#31. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Detroit in 2014-2018: 1,351 (#15 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Washington to Detroit: 964 (#52 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 387 to Washington
#30. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 1,369 (#10 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Washington to Jacksonville: 1,664 (#33 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 295 to Jacksonville
#29. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 1,390 (#15 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Washington to Charlotte: 3,002 (#22 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 1,612 to Charlotte
#28. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Washington from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 1,450 (#8 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Washington to St. Louis: 1,052 (#49 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 398 to Washington
#27. Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Blacksburg in 2014-2018: 1,580 (#1 most common destination from Blacksburg)
- Migration from Washington to Blacksburg: 3,662 (#14 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 2,082 to Blacksburg
#26. Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Winchester in 2014-2018: 1,607 (#1 most common destination from Winchester)
- Migration from Washington to Winchester: 2,723 (#24 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 1,116 to Winchester
#25. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Orlando in 2014-2018: 1,613 (#15 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Washington to Orlando: 2,770 (#23 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 1,157 to Orlando
#24. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 1,639 (#20 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Washington to Phoenix: 2,126 (#29 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 487 to Phoenix
#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Houston in 2014-2018: 1,639 (#18 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Washington to Houston: 4,518 (#9 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 2,879 to Houston
#22. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Washington from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 1,826 (#6 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Washington to San Antonio: 1,882 (#31 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 56 to San Antonio
#21. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,973 (#12 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Washington to Seattle: 3,106 (#20 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 1,133 to Seattle
#20. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Charlottesville in 2014-2018: 1,997 (#1 most common destination from Charlottesville)
- Migration from Washington to Charlottesville: 3,724 (#13 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 1,727 to Charlottesville
#19. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Denver in 2014-2018: 1,998 (#10 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Washington to Denver: 3,603 (#15 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 1,605 to Denver
#18. California-Lexington Park, MD Metro Area- Migration to Washington from California in 2014-2018: 2,130 (#1 most common destination from California)
- Migration from Washington to California: 3,381 (#19 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 1,251 to California
#17. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 2,300 (#2 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Washington to Pittsburgh: 2,477 (#28 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 177 to Pittsburgh
#16. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 2,311 (#2 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Washington to Urban Honolulu: 1,616 (#34 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 695 to Washington
#15. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Tampa in 2014-2018: 2,457 (#9 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Washington to Tampa: 2,609 (#27 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 152 to Tampa
#14. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Washington from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 2,481 (#20 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Washington to San Francisco: 3,424 (#18 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 943 to San Francisco
#13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Dallas in 2014-2018: 2,754 (#15 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Washington to Dallas: 3,458 (#17 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 704 to Dallas
#12. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Hagerstown in 2014-2018: 3,338 (#1 most common destination from Hagerstown)
- Migration from Washington to Hagerstown: 5,114 (#6 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 1,776 to Hagerstown
#11. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Miami in 2014-2018: 3,589 (#10 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Washington to Miami: 3,730 (#12 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 141 to Miami
#10. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Washington from San Diego in 2014-2018: 3,689 (#5 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Washington to San Diego: 4,109 (#10 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 420 to San Diego
#9. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Chicago in 2014-2018: 4,142 (#15 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Washington to Chicago: 3,531 (#16 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 611 to Washington
#8. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 4,191 (#4 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Washington to Atlanta: 4,012 (#11 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 179 to Washington
#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 4,364 (#17 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Washington to Los Angeles: 4,796 (#7 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 432 to Los Angeles
#6. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Boston in 2014-2018: 4,395 (#9 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Washington to Boston: 4,705 (#8 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 310 to Boston
#5. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 6,922 (#2 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Washington to Philadelphia: 6,002 (#5 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 920 to Washington
#4. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Richmond in 2014-2018: 7,679 (#1 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from Washington to Richmond: 10,602 (#3 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 2,923 to Richmond
#3. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 7,971 (#1 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Washington to Virginia Beach: 10,872 (#2 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 2,901 to Virginia Beach
#2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Washington from New York in 2014-2018: 16,086 (#4 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Washington to New York: 10,600 (#4 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 5,486 to Washington
#1. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Washington from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 23,968 (#1 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Washington to Baltimore: 28,140 (#1 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 4,172 to Baltimore