A city man has been arrested and charged for his alleged role in the murder of a man at a 10th Avenue smoke shop, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Charles A. Richardson, 34, was arrested on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m. in East Orange during a traffic stop in connection with the June 20 killing of 43-year-old Tremaine Thomas at 434 10th Avenue. He has been charged with first-degree murder.