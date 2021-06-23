Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Sacramento

By Rob Powell
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

Pixabay

Metros sending the most people to Sacramento

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Sacramento using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Sacramento from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Ogden in 2014-2018: 244 (#12 most common destination from Ogden)
- Migration from Sacramento to Ogden: 357 (#42 most common destination from Sacramento)
Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#49. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Baton Rouge in 2014-2018: 246 (#19 most common destination from Baton Rouge)
- Migration from Sacramento to Baton Rouge: 145 (#72 most common destination from Sacramento)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#48. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Boston in 2014-2018: 264 (#81 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Sacramento to Boston: 408 (#40 most common destination from Sacramento)
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#47. Eugene, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Eugene in 2014-2018: 280 (#11 most common destination from Eugene)
- Migration from Sacramento to Eugene: 698 (#29 most common destination from Sacramento)
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#46. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 288 (#61 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Sacramento to Minneapolis: 315 (#46 most common destination from Sacramento)
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 310 (#36 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Sacramento to Colorado Springs: 759 (#26 most common destination from Sacramento)
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#44. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Boise City in 2014-2018: 314 (#15 most common destination from Boise City)
- Migration from Sacramento to Boise City: 592 (#33 most common destination from Sacramento)
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Provo in 2014-2018: 316 (#16 most common destination from Provo)
- Migration from Sacramento to Provo: 433 (#38 most common destination from Sacramento)
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#42. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 330 (#25 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Sacramento to New Orleans: 20 (#189 most common destination from Sacramento)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#41. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 341 (#83 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Sacramento to Philadelphia: 266 (#49 most common destination from Sacramento)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#40. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 341 (#47 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Sacramento to St. Louis: 296 (#48 most common destination from Sacramento)
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#39. Visalia-Porterville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Visalia in 2014-2018: 391 (#9 most common destination from Visalia)
- Migration from Sacramento to Visalia: 324 (#44 most common destination from Sacramento)
Armona // Wikicommons

#38. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Hanford in 2014-2018: 406 (#7 most common destination from Hanford)
- Migration from Sacramento to Hanford: 137 (#75 most common destination from Sacramento)
Famartin // Wikicommons

#37. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 411 (#44 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Sacramento to Baltimore: 74 (#109 most common destination from Sacramento)
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#36. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 438 (#26 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Sacramento to Urban Honolulu: 215 (#61 most common destination from Sacramento)
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#35. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 459 (#18 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Sacramento to Salt Lake City: 225 (#58 most common destination from Sacramento)
skeeze // Pixabay

#34. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Houston in 2014-2018: 485 (#63 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Sacramento to Houston: 807 (#25 most common destination from Sacramento)
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 542 (#71 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Sacramento to Atlanta: 603 (#32 most common destination from Sacramento)
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#32. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Chicago in 2014-2018: 544 (#93 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Sacramento to Chicago: 359 (#41 most common destination from Sacramento)
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#31. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 558 (#29 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Sacramento to Kansas City: 124 (#81 most common destination from Sacramento)
Pixabay

#30. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Santa Maria in 2014-2018: 593 (#8 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Migration from Sacramento to Santa Maria: 812 (#24 most common destination from Sacramento)
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Dallas in 2014-2018: 605 (#59 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Sacramento to Dallas: 759 (#26 most common destination from Sacramento)
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#28. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Tucson in 2014-2018: 711 (#10 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Sacramento to Tucson: 477 (#36 most common destination from Sacramento)
Basar // Wikicommons

#27. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from San Luis Obispo in 2014-2018: 731 (#6 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Migration from Sacramento to San Luis Obispo: 1,101 (#17 most common destination from Sacramento)
Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#26. Napa, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Napa in 2014-2018: 753 (#4 most common destination from Napa)
- Migration from Sacramento to Napa: 711 (#28 most common destination from Sacramento)
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#25. Redding, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Redding in 2014-2018: 754 (#2 most common destination from Redding)
- Migration from Sacramento to Redding: 640 (#30 most common destination from Sacramento)
Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#24. Merced, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Merced in 2014-2018: 802 (#4 most common destination from Merced)
- Migration from Sacramento to Merced: 618 (#31 most common destination from Sacramento)
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#23. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Santa Cruz in 2014-2018: 803 (#5 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Migration from Sacramento to Santa Cruz: 1,026 (#19 most common destination from Sacramento)
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#22. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Washington in 2014-2018: 917 (#56 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Sacramento to Washington: 981 (#20 most common destination from Sacramento)
Public Domain

#21. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,013 (#31 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Sacramento to Seattle: 1,198 (#16 most common destination from Sacramento)
randy andy // Shutterstock

#20. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 1,037 (#14 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Sacramento to Las Vegas: 928 (#22 most common destination from Sacramento)
DPPed// Wikimedia

#19. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 1,172 (#28 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Sacramento to Phoenix: 1,397 (#13 most common destination from Sacramento)
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#18. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 1,197 (#7 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Migration from Sacramento to Bakersfield: 969 (#21 most common destination from Sacramento)
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 1,215 (#3 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Migration from Sacramento to Oxnard: 334 (#43 most common destination from Sacramento)
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from New York in 2014-2018: 1,317 (#73 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Sacramento to New York: 1,069 (#18 most common destination from Sacramento)
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#15. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Portland in 2014-2018: 1,351 (#13 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Sacramento to Portland: 1,330 (#14 most common destination from Sacramento)
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#14. Fresno, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Fresno in 2014-2018: 1,367 (#7 most common destination from Fresno)
- Migration from Sacramento to Fresno: 1,601 (#10 most common destination from Sacramento)
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#13. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Reno in 2014-2018: 1,425 (#2 most common destination from Reno)
- Migration from Sacramento to Reno: 1,896 (#9 most common destination from Sacramento)
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#12. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Salinas in 2014-2018: 1,517 (#1 most common destination from Salinas)
- Migration from Sacramento to Salinas: 897 (#23 most common destination from Sacramento)
Daderot // Wikicommons

#11. Chico, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Chico in 2014-2018: 1,744 (#1 most common destination from Chico)
- Migration from Sacramento to Chico: 1,494 (#11 most common destination from Sacramento)
Public Domain

#10. Modesto, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Modesto in 2014-2018: 1,901 (#3 most common destination from Modesto)
- Migration from Sacramento to Modesto: 1,205 (#15 most common destination from Sacramento)
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#9. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Yuba City in 2014-2018: 1,922 (#1 most common destination from Yuba City)
- Migration from Sacramento to Yuba City: 2,394 (#6 most common destination from Sacramento)
SD Dirk // Flickr

#8. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from San Diego in 2014-2018: 2,071 (#13 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Sacramento to San Diego: 1,995 (#8 most common destination from Sacramento)
Matt314 // Wikicommons

#7. Santa Rosa, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Santa Rosa in 2014-2018: 2,083 (#2 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Migration from Sacramento to Santa Rosa: 1,414 (#12 most common destination from Sacramento)
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Riverside in 2014-2018: 3,055 (#6 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Sacramento to Riverside: 4,208 (#3 most common destination from Sacramento)
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#5. Stockton-Lodi, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Stockton in 2014-2018: 3,677 (#2 most common destination from Stockton)
- Migration from Sacramento to Stockton: 3,384 (#4 most common destination from Sacramento)
California Droning // Shutterstock

#4. Vallejo-Fairfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Vallejo in 2014-2018: 4,202 (#1 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Migration from Sacramento to Vallejo: 2,422 (#5 most common destination from Sacramento)
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#3. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from San Jose in 2014-2018: 6,539 (#2 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Sacramento to San Jose: 2,286 (#7 most common destination from Sacramento)
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 9,508 (#9 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Sacramento to Los Angeles: 5,407 (#2 most common destination from Sacramento)
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#1. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 16,513 (#2 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Sacramento to San Francisco: 10,034 (#1 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 6,479 to Sacramento
