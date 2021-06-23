Metros sending the most people to Sacramento
Pixabay
Metros sending the most people to SacramentoStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Sacramento using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Sacramento from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Ogden in 2014-2018: 244 (#12 most common destination from Ogden)
- Migration from Sacramento to Ogden: 357 (#42 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 113 to Ogden
Philip Lange // Shutterstock
#49. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Baton Rouge in 2014-2018: 246 (#19 most common destination from Baton Rouge)
- Migration from Sacramento to Baton Rouge: 145 (#72 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 101 to Sacramento
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#48. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Boston in 2014-2018: 264 (#81 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Sacramento to Boston: 408 (#40 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 144 to Boston
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons
#47. Eugene, OR Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Eugene in 2014-2018: 280 (#11 most common destination from Eugene)
- Migration from Sacramento to Eugene: 698 (#29 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 418 to Eugene
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#46. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 288 (#61 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Sacramento to Minneapolis: 315 (#46 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 27 to Minneapolis
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 310 (#36 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Sacramento to Colorado Springs: 759 (#26 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 449 to Colorado Springs
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#44. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Boise City in 2014-2018: 314 (#15 most common destination from Boise City)
- Migration from Sacramento to Boise City: 592 (#33 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 278 to Boise City
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Provo in 2014-2018: 316 (#16 most common destination from Provo)
- Migration from Sacramento to Provo: 433 (#38 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 117 to Provo
Pedro Szekely // flickr
#42. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 330 (#25 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Sacramento to New Orleans: 20 (#189 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 310 to Sacramento
f11photo // Shutterstock
#41. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 341 (#83 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Sacramento to Philadelphia: 266 (#49 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 75 to Sacramento
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#40. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 341 (#47 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Sacramento to St. Louis: 296 (#48 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 45 to Sacramento
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons
#39. Visalia-Porterville, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Visalia in 2014-2018: 391 (#9 most common destination from Visalia)
- Migration from Sacramento to Visalia: 324 (#44 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 67 to Sacramento
Armona // Wikicommons
#38. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Hanford in 2014-2018: 406 (#7 most common destination from Hanford)
- Migration from Sacramento to Hanford: 137 (#75 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 269 to Sacramento
Famartin // Wikicommons
#37. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 411 (#44 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Sacramento to Baltimore: 74 (#109 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 337 to Sacramento
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#36. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 438 (#26 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Sacramento to Urban Honolulu: 215 (#61 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 223 to Sacramento
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons
#35. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 459 (#18 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Sacramento to Salt Lake City: 225 (#58 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 234 to Sacramento
skeeze // Pixabay
#34. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Houston in 2014-2018: 485 (#63 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Sacramento to Houston: 807 (#25 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 322 to Houston
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 542 (#71 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Sacramento to Atlanta: 603 (#32 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 61 to Atlanta
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#32. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Chicago in 2014-2018: 544 (#93 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Sacramento to Chicago: 359 (#41 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 185 to Sacramento
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#31. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 558 (#29 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Sacramento to Kansas City: 124 (#81 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 434 to Sacramento
Pixabay
#30. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Santa Maria in 2014-2018: 593 (#8 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Migration from Sacramento to Santa Maria: 812 (#24 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 219 to Santa Maria
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Dallas in 2014-2018: 605 (#59 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Sacramento to Dallas: 759 (#26 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 154 to Dallas
Zereshk // Wikimedia
#28. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Tucson in 2014-2018: 711 (#10 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Sacramento to Tucson: 477 (#36 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 234 to Sacramento
Basar // Wikicommons
#27. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from San Luis Obispo in 2014-2018: 731 (#6 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Migration from Sacramento to San Luis Obispo: 1,101 (#17 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 370 to San Luis Obispo
Stan Shebs // Wikicommons
#26. Napa, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Napa in 2014-2018: 753 (#4 most common destination from Napa)
- Migration from Sacramento to Napa: 711 (#28 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 42 to Sacramento
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons
#25. Redding, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Redding in 2014-2018: 754 (#2 most common destination from Redding)
- Migration from Sacramento to Redding: 640 (#30 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 114 to Sacramento
Mark Miller // Wikicommons
#24. Merced, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Merced in 2014-2018: 802 (#4 most common destination from Merced)
- Migration from Sacramento to Merced: 618 (#31 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 184 to Sacramento
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons
#23. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Santa Cruz in 2014-2018: 803 (#5 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Migration from Sacramento to Santa Cruz: 1,026 (#19 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 223 to Santa Cruz
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#22. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Washington in 2014-2018: 917 (#56 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Sacramento to Washington: 981 (#20 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 64 to Washington
Public Domain
#21. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,013 (#31 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Sacramento to Seattle: 1,198 (#16 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 185 to Seattle
randy andy // Shutterstock
#20. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 1,037 (#14 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Sacramento to Las Vegas: 928 (#22 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 109 to Sacramento
DPPed// Wikimedia
#19. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 1,172 (#28 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Sacramento to Phoenix: 1,397 (#13 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 225 to Phoenix
nickchapman // Wikicommons
#18. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 1,197 (#7 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Migration from Sacramento to Bakersfield: 969 (#21 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 228 to Sacramento
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 1,215 (#3 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Migration from Sacramento to Oxnard: 334 (#43 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 881 to Sacramento
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from New York in 2014-2018: 1,317 (#73 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Sacramento to New York: 1,069 (#18 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 248 to Sacramento
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#15. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Portland in 2014-2018: 1,351 (#13 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Sacramento to Portland: 1,330 (#14 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 21 to Sacramento
David Jordan // Wikicommons
#14. Fresno, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Fresno in 2014-2018: 1,367 (#7 most common destination from Fresno)
- Migration from Sacramento to Fresno: 1,601 (#10 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 234 to Fresno
Lómelinde // Wikicommons
#13. Reno, NV Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Reno in 2014-2018: 1,425 (#2 most common destination from Reno)
- Migration from Sacramento to Reno: 1,896 (#9 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 471 to Reno
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons
#12. Salinas, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Salinas in 2014-2018: 1,517 (#1 most common destination from Salinas)
- Migration from Sacramento to Salinas: 897 (#23 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 620 to Sacramento
Daderot // Wikicommons
#11. Chico, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Chico in 2014-2018: 1,744 (#1 most common destination from Chico)
- Migration from Sacramento to Chico: 1,494 (#11 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 250 to Sacramento
Public Domain
#10. Modesto, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Modesto in 2014-2018: 1,901 (#3 most common destination from Modesto)
- Migration from Sacramento to Modesto: 1,205 (#15 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 696 to Sacramento
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons
#9. Yuba City, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Yuba City in 2014-2018: 1,922 (#1 most common destination from Yuba City)
- Migration from Sacramento to Yuba City: 2,394 (#6 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 472 to Yuba City
SD Dirk // Flickr
#8. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from San Diego in 2014-2018: 2,071 (#13 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Sacramento to San Diego: 1,995 (#8 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 76 to Sacramento
Matt314 // Wikicommons
#7. Santa Rosa, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Santa Rosa in 2014-2018: 2,083 (#2 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Migration from Sacramento to Santa Rosa: 1,414 (#12 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 669 to Sacramento
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Riverside in 2014-2018: 3,055 (#6 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Sacramento to Riverside: 4,208 (#3 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 1,153 to Riverside
LPS.1 // Wikicommons
#5. Stockton-Lodi, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Stockton in 2014-2018: 3,677 (#2 most common destination from Stockton)
- Migration from Sacramento to Stockton: 3,384 (#4 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 293 to Sacramento
California Droning // Shutterstock
#4. Vallejo-Fairfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Vallejo in 2014-2018: 4,202 (#1 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Migration from Sacramento to Vallejo: 2,422 (#5 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 1,780 to Sacramento
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#3. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from San Jose in 2014-2018: 6,539 (#2 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Sacramento to San Jose: 2,286 (#7 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 4,253 to Sacramento
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 9,508 (#9 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Sacramento to Los Angeles: 5,407 (#2 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 4,101 to Sacramento
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#1. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 16,513 (#2 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Sacramento to San Francisco: 10,034 (#1 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 6,479 to Sacramento