Metros sending the most people to Springfield

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zUOt3_0acsSOsv00
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Springfield using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Springfield from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yVC34_0acsSOsv00
Woodlot// Wikimedia

#50. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Gulfport in 2014-2018: 56 (#61 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Migration from Springfield to Gulfport: 7 (#128 most common destination from Springfield)

- Net migration: 49 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12qeEs_0acsSOsv00
America's Power // Wikicommons

#49. Topeka, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Topeka in 2014-2018: 57 (#24 most common destination from Topeka)
- Migration from Springfield to Topeka: 0 (#174 most common destination from Springfield)

- Net migration: 57 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVEnG_0acsSOsv00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#48. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Boston in 2014-2018: 57 (#167 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Springfield to Boston: 32 (#67 most common destination from Springfield)

- Net migration: 25 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oCoG6_0acsSOsv00
Dirk// Wikimedia

#47. Dubuque, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Dubuque in 2014-2018: 59 (#10 most common destination from Dubuque)
- Migration from Springfield to Dubuque: 0 (#174 most common destination from Springfield)

- Net migration: 59 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VwnZq_0acsSOsv00
Kim Schuster // Flickr

#46. Rochester, MN Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Rochester in 2014-2018: 59 (#24 most common destination from Rochester)
- Migration from Springfield to Rochester: 0 (#174 most common destination from Springfield)

- Net migration: 59 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zw0xK_0acsSOsv00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#45. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 59 (#161 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Springfield to Virginia Beach: 48 (#48 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 11 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LC5l_0acsSOsv00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Iowa City in 2014-2018: 60 (#36 most common destination from Iowa City)
- Migration from Springfield to Iowa City: 0 (#174 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 60 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vw284_0acsSOsv00
skeeze // Pixabay

#43. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Houston in 2014-2018: 60 (#218 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Springfield to Houston: 96 (#24 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 36 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqNnd_0acsSOsv00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#42. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Detroit in 2014-2018: 61 (#155 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Springfield to Detroit: 74 (#35 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 13 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mCmn9_0acsSOsv00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#41. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 62 (#144 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Springfield to San Francisco: 28 (#79 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 34 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dbmQo_0acsSOsv00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#40. Olympia-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Olympia in 2014-2018: 63 (#44 most common destination from Olympia)
- Migration from Springfield to Olympia: 0 (#174 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 63 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bD3jU_0acsSOsv00
JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock

#39. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Davenport in 2014-2018: 63 (#44 most common destination from Davenport)
- Migration from Springfield to Davenport: 21 (#89 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 42 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBLt8_0acsSOsv00
https://static.stacker.com/s3fs-public/styles/1280x720/s3/Billings_MT_Downtown_12.jpg?token=up8hj9Pj

#38. Billings, MT Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Billings in 2014-2018: 65 (#21 most common destination from Billings)
- Migration from Springfield to Billings: 0 (#174 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 65 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cYcDj_0acsSOsv00
j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Panama City, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Panama City in 2014-2018: 69 (#46 most common destination from Panama City)
- Migration from Springfield to Panama City: 0 (#174 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 69 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OvfoS_0acsSOsv00
Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Charlottesville in 2014-2018: 71 (#37 most common destination from Charlottesville)
- Migration from Springfield to Charlottesville: 0 (#174 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 71 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b97hn_0acsSOsv00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 77 (#111 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Springfield to Indianapolis: 0 (#174 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 77 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36cbOJ_0acsSOsv00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#34. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from New York in 2014-2018: 77 (#253 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Springfield to New York: 39 (#59 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 38 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlhQE_0acsSOsv00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#33. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Fort Smith in 2014-2018: 80 (#18 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Migration from Springfield to Fort Smith: 21 (#89 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 59 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAOBn_0acsSOsv00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Bloomington, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Bloomington in 2014-2018: 81 (#26 most common destination from Bloomington)
- Migration from Springfield to Bloomington: 0 (#174 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 81 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5FkX_0acsSOsv00
Wikimedia

#31. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 83 (#80 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Springfield to Oklahoma City: 171 (#16 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 88 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVayI_0acsSOsv00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#30. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Portland in 2014-2018: 88 (#119 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Springfield to Portland: 90 (#27 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 2 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NsAUi_0acsSOsv00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#29. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Omaha in 2014-2018: 89 (#73 most common destination from Omaha)
- Migration from Springfield to Omaha: 74 (#35 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 15 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyDFr_0acsSOsv00
Max Pixel

#28. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 94 (#79 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Springfield to Milwaukee: 137 (#20 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 43 to Milwaukee https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlyno_0acsSOsv00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#27. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Denver in 2014-2018: 118 (#123 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Springfield to Denver: 280 (#8 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 162 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQNuM_0acsSOsv00
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#26. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Little Rock in 2014-2018: 120 (#43 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Migration from Springfield to Little Rock: 191 (#15 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 71 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLbuk_0acsSOsv00
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Jonesboro, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Jonesboro in 2014-2018: 127 (#8 most common destination from Jonesboro)
- Migration from Springfield to Jonesboro: 3 (#139 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 124 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JhnN_0acsSOsv00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#24. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 128 (#191 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Springfield to Los Angeles: 252 (#14 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 124 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cn4KO_0acsSOsv00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 132 (#158 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Springfield to Atlanta: 32 (#67 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 100 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGQDC_0acsSOsv00
David Wilson // Flickr

#22. Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Cape Girardeau in 2014-2018: 135 (#6 most common destination from Cape Girardeau)
- Migration from Springfield to Cape Girardeau: 75 (#34 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 60 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nayy4_0acsSOsv00
Kristin Nador // Flickr

#21. Wichita, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Wichita in 2014-2018: 139 (#32 most common destination from Wichita)
- Migration from Springfield to Wichita: 65 (#42 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 74 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQHyy_0acsSOsv00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Manhattan, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Manhattan in 2014-2018: 148 (#12 most common destination from Manhattan)
- Migration from Springfield to Manhattan: 70 (#38 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 78 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWX55_0acsSOsv00
Explorecdale // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Carbondale in 2014-2018: 156 (#7 most common destination from Carbondale)
- Migration from Springfield to Carbondale: 0 (#174 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 156 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbMtg_0acsSOsv00
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Coeur d'Alene in 2014-2018: 156 (#8 most common destination from Coeur d'Alene)
- Migration from Springfield to Coeur d'Alene: 0 (#174 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 156 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WSJhG_0acsSOsv00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 161 (#121 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Springfield to Phoenix: 169 (#17 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 8 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cv8Jv_0acsSOsv00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#16. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from San Diego in 2014-2018: 173 (#113 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Springfield to San Diego: 42 (#56 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 131 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393FEr_0acsSOsv00
Public Domain

#15. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Seattle in 2014-2018: 179 (#108 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Springfield to Seattle: 119 (#22 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 60 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e1kgk_0acsSOsv00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#14. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 186 (#29 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Migration from Springfield to Tulsa: 280 (#8 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 94 to Tulsa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mouyA_0acsSOsv00
Pixabay

#13. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Austin in 2014-2018: 186 (#72 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Springfield to Austin: 304 (#7 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 118 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FB1SF_0acsSOsv00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#12. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Orlando in 2014-2018: 187 (#82 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Springfield to Orlando: 16 (#104 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 171 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdCNr_0acsSOsv00
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#11. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 234 (#31 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from Springfield to Anchorage: 0 (#174 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 234 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GrV0T_0acsSOsv00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#10. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Riverside in 2014-2018: 239 (#88 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Springfield to Riverside: 148 (#18 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 91 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exhKX_0acsSOsv00
Tim Kiser // Wikimedia

#9. St. Joseph, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from St. Joseph in 2014-2018: 255 (#4 most common destination from St. Joseph)
- Migration from Springfield to St. Joseph: 278 (#11 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 23 to St. Joseph https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hHYNY_0acsSOsv00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#8. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Chicago in 2014-2018: 322 (#131 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Springfield to Chicago: 279 (#10 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 43 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l141f_0acsSOsv00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#7. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 322 (#10 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Springfield to Fayetteville: 344 (#6 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 22 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VlNBS_0acsSOsv00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Dallas in 2014-2018: 434 (#73 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Springfield to Dallas: 464 (#4 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 30 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RoonV_0acsSOsv00
Katherine Dowler // Wikimedia

#5. Jefferson City, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Jefferson City in 2014-2018: 688 (#3 most common destination from Jefferson City)
- Migration from Springfield to Jefferson City: 440 (#5 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 248 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkkgy_0acsSOsv00
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Joplin, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Joplin in 2014-2018: 740 (#1 most common destination from Joplin)
- Migration from Springfield to Joplin: 276 (#12 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 464 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEXws_0acsSOsv00
Pixabay

#3. Columbia, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Columbia in 2014-2018: 1,000 (#4 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from Springfield to Columbia: 491 (#3 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 509 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xw2SG_0acsSOsv00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#2. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 2,183 (#5 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Springfield to Kansas City: 2,530 (#1 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 347 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkZik_0acsSOsv00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 3,451 (#2 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Springfield to St. Louis: 1,351 (#2 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 2,100 to Springfield
