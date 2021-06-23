Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Orlando

By Rob Powell
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DoExt_0acsSLEk00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Orlando using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Orlando from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KpdWF_0acsSLEk00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#50. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 440 (#15 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Orlando to Louisville/Jefferson County: 76 (#129 most common destination from Orlando)

- Net migration: 364 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTxyZ_0acsSLEk00
FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#49. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Naples in 2014-2018: 455 (#6 most common destination from Naples)
- Migration from Orlando to Naples: 549 (#32 most common destination from Orlando)

- Net migration: 94 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJWBc_0acsSLEk00
skeeze // Pixabay

#48. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Houston in 2014-2018: 471 (#65 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Orlando to Houston: 1,684 (#14 most common destination from Orlando)

- Net migration: 1,213 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PhLZy_0acsSLEk00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Scranton in 2014-2018: 486 (#8 most common destination from Scranton)
- Migration from Orlando to Scranton: 152 (#95 most common destination from Orlando)

- Net migration: 334 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyXkF_0acsSLEk00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Reading, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Reading in 2014-2018: 504 (#5 most common destination from Reading)
- Migration from Orlando to Reading: 113 (#108 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 391 to Orlando
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUQ6V_0acsSLEk00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#45. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Columbus in 2014-2018: 515 (#24 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Orlando to Columbus: 223 (#74 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 292 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rXbjL_0acsSLEk00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#44. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 519 (#33 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Orlando to Las Vegas: 658 (#26 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 139 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27S677_0acsSLEk00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#43. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Homosassa Springs in 2014-2018: 525 (#3 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)
- Migration from Orlando to Homosassa Springs: 354 (#51 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 171 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QSWW0_0acsSLEk00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#42. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 525 (#52 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Orlando to Phoenix: 1,078 (#21 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 553 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01k8mQ_0acsSLEk00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Syracuse in 2014-2018: 531 (#9 most common destination from Syracuse)
- Migration from Orlando to Syracuse: 122 (#104 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 409 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nFWlg_0acsSLEk00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#40. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from New Haven in 2014-2018: 531 (#10 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Orlando to New Haven: 233 (#70 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 298 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJ5Gt_0acsSLEk00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#39. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Nashville in 2014-2018: 538 (#17 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Orlando to Nashville: 671 (#25 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 133 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBEZR_0acsSLEk00
Canva

#38. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 627 (#20 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Orlando to Cleveland: 198 (#78 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 429 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUb1F_0acsSLEk00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#37. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Denver in 2014-2018: 636 (#37 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Orlando to Denver: 838 (#24 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 202 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XlgtP_0acsSLEk00
Pixabay

#36. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Austin in 2014-2018: 646 (#24 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Orlando to Austin: 469 (#35 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 177 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zrxd_0acsSLEk00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 701 (#22 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Orlando to St. Louis: 158 (#92 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 543 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lIlc1_0acsSLEk00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#34. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 710 (#30 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Orlando to Minneapolis: 372 (#47 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 338 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVMUI_0acsSLEk00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 710 (#9 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Orlando to Pensacola: 532 (#34 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 178 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUBd6_0acsSLEk00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#32. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Hartford in 2014-2018: 715 (#14 most common destination from Hartford)
- Migration from Orlando to Hartford: 323 (#54 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 392 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6vAz_0acsSLEk00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#31. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 726 (#18 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Orlando to Indianapolis: 575 (#31 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 151 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXK2R_0acsSLEk00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#30. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 772 (#24 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Orlando to Virginia Beach: 543 (#33 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 229 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUzsf_0acsSLEk00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 782 (#24 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Orlando to Charlotte: 643 (#28 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 139 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZrPhy_0acsSLEk00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#28. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 822 (#20 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Orlando to Pittsburgh: 437 (#40 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 385 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gvix8_0acsSLEk00
Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#27. The Villages, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from The Villages in 2014-2018: 830 (#1 most common destination from The Villages)
- Migration from Orlando to The Villages: 1,437 (#16 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 607 to The Villages https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UhNaz_0acsSLEk00
Pixabay

#26. Savannah, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Savannah in 2014-2018: 848 (#3 most common destination from Savannah)
- Migration from Orlando to Savannah: 163 (#91 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 685 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hfCn_0acsSLEk00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#25. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 880 (#59 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Orlando to Los Angeles: 981 (#22 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 101 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMoTr_0acsSLEk00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#24. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 887 (#21 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Orlando to Baltimore: 288 (#60 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 599 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LeCVi_0acsSLEk00
j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Panama City, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Panama City in 2014-2018: 913 (#4 most common destination from Panama City)
- Migration from Orlando to Panama City: 404 (#45 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 509 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufB2z_0acsSLEk00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#22. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 1,015 (#13 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Orlando to Raleigh: 364 (#48 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 651 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzDjJ_0acsSLEk00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#21. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Detroit in 2014-2018: 1,072 (#21 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Orlando to Detroit: 414 (#44 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 658 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDZEa_0acsSLEk00
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#20. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Port St. Lucie in 2014-2018: 1,077 (#2 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)
- Migration from Orlando to Port St. Lucie: 644 (#27 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 433 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CBqpb_0acsSLEk00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#19. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Boston in 2014-2018: 1,304 (#23 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Orlando to Boston: 1,230 (#18 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 74 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ifd4k_0acsSLEk00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#18. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Crestview in 2014-2018: 1,407 (#2 most common destination from Crestview)
- Migration from Orlando to Crestview: 465 (#36 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 942 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YCGiE_0acsSLEk00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#17. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 1,431 (#4 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Migration from Orlando to Cape Coral: 1,209 (#19 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 222 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YaPVG_0acsSLEk00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,459 (#28 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Orlando to Dallas: 1,966 (#11 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 507 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdpNL_0acsSLEk00
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#15. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Gainesville in 2014-2018: 1,619 (#4 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Migration from Orlando to Gainesville: 1,803 (#13 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 184 to Gainesville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HLC8t_0acsSLEk00
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#14. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Tallahassee in 2014-2018: 1,671 (#3 most common destination from Tallahassee)
- Migration from Orlando to Tallahassee: 2,224 (#10 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 553 to Tallahassee https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bbRz_0acsSLEk00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#13. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 2,022 (#20 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Orlando to Philadelphia: 901 (#23 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 1,121 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xq4lt_0acsSLEk00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#12. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from North Port in 2014-2018: 2,045 (#3 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Orlando to North Port: 1,881 (#12 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 164 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqhPo_0acsSLEk00
Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Ocala, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Ocala in 2014-2018: 2,534 (#1 most common destination from Ocala)
- Migration from Orlando to Ocala: 2,662 (#9 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 128 to Ocala https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjDSD_0acsSLEk00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#10. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Chicago in 2014-2018: 2,694 (#25 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Orlando to Chicago: 1,170 (#20 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 1,524 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0DM5_0acsSLEk00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Washington in 2014-2018: 2,770 (#23 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Orlando to Washington: 1,613 (#15 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 1,157 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L6Smt_0acsSLEk00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#8. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 2,821 (#2 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Orlando to Jacksonville: 4,032 (#5 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 1,211 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VhDto_0acsSLEk00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 2,983 (#11 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Orlando to Atlanta: 3,094 (#7 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 111 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDPni_0acsSLEk00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#6. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Palm Bay in 2014-2018: 3,286 (#1 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Migration from Orlando to Palm Bay: 3,080 (#8 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 206 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MiSQM_0acsSLEk00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#5. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Deltona in 2014-2018: 4,857 (#1 most common destination from Deltona)
- Migration from Orlando to Deltona: 7,480 (#2 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 2,623 to Deltona https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YlXhn_0acsSLEk00
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#4. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Lakeland in 2014-2018: 6,862 (#1 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Migration from Orlando to Lakeland: 6,340 (#3 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 522 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oO6Uh_0acsSLEk00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#3. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Tampa in 2014-2018: 8,079 (#1 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Orlando to Tampa: 6,197 (#4 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 1,882 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tkrxk_0acsSLEk00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from New York in 2014-2018: 10,378 (#11 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Orlando to New York: 3,210 (#6 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 7,168 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VgUwr_0acsSLEk00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando from Miami in 2014-2018: 17,339 (#1 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Orlando to Miami: 8,877 (#1 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 8,462 to Orlando
