'Jersey Shore': Jen Harley Losing Business Deals After Domestic Violence Arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro got engaged to girlfriend Saffire Matos in Los Angeles on June 19. That same day, his ex Jen Harley was reportedly arrested in Las Vegas. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is engaged! The Jersey Shore star proposed to girlfriend Saffire Matos on a beach in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 19, a source told People. Ronnie confirmed the news on Monday, June 21 by sharing an Instagram photo of the engagement beach scene and Saffire’s ring. “I love you 💕 Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part! #SheSaidYes,” he wrote. Ronnie and Saffire, who began dating last fall, were reportedly joined at their engagement by the reality star’s family, including his 3-year-old daughter, Ariana Sky Magro. Ronnie shares Ariana with his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley.