'Jersey Shore': Jen Harley Losing Business Deals After Domestic Violence Arrest

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJen Harley's brand partnerships are drying up after the mother of Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz Magro's 3-year-old daughter was arrested in Las Vegas Saturday on allegations of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon following an altercation with boyfriend Joseph Ambrosole. TMZ reported Wednesday that two of the brands Harley was paid to promote on Instagram have either dropped her as a rep or suspended their partnership pending further court proceedings.

