'Jersey Shore': Jen Harley Losing Business Deals After Domestic Violence Arrest
Jen Harley's brand partnerships are drying up after the mother of Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz Magro's 3-year-old daughter was arrested in Las Vegas Saturday on allegations of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon following an altercation with boyfriend Joseph Ambrosole. TMZ reported Wednesday that two of the brands Harley was paid to promote on Instagram have either dropped her as a rep or suspended their partnership pending further court proceedings.popculture.com