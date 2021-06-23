Metros sending the most people to Greenville
Metros sending the most people to GreenvilleStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Greenville using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Greenville from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Bangor, ME Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Bangor in 2014-2018: 138 (#5 most common destination from Bangor)
- Migration from Greenville to Bangor: 15 (#149 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 123 to Greenville
#49. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 138 (#74 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Greenville to Colorado Springs: 31 (#108 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 107 to Greenville
#48. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Chattanooga in 2014-2018: 141 (#18 most common destination from Chattanooga)
- Migration from Greenville to Chattanooga: 7 (#174 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 134 to Greenville
#47. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 146 (#80 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Greenville to Pittsburgh: 9 (#168 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 137 to Greenville
#46. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Flagstaff in 2014-2018: 151 (#11 most common destination from Flagstaff)
- Migration from Greenville to Flagstaff: 0 (#230 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 151 to Greenville
#45. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 151 (#133 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Greenville to Phoenix: 99 (#51 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 52 to Greenville
#44. Auburn-Opelika, AL Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Auburn in 2014-2018: 152 (#10 most common destination from Auburn)
- Migration from Greenville to Auburn: 37 (#98 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 115 to Greenville
#43. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Nashville in 2014-2018: 157 (#75 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Greenville to Nashville: 677 (#8 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 520 to Nashville
#42. Sumter, SC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Sumter in 2014-2018: 167 (#7 most common destination from Sumter)
- Migration from Greenville to Sumter: 170 (#31 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 3 to Sumter
#41. Knoxville, TN Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Knoxville in 2014-2018: 169 (#32 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Migration from Greenville to Knoxville: 112 (#43 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 57 to Greenville
#40. Reno, NV Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Reno in 2014-2018: 177 (#23 most common destination from Reno)
- Migration from Greenville to Reno: 0 (#230 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 177 to Greenville
#39. New Bern, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from New Bern in 2014-2018: 188 (#17 most common destination from New Bern)
- Migration from Greenville to New Bern: 7 (#174 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 181 to Greenville
#38. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Palm Bay in 2014-2018: 188 (#25 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Migration from Greenville to Palm Bay: 194 (#28 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 6 to Palm Bay
#37. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 198 (#61 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Greenville to Cincinnati: 100 (#50 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 98 to Greenville
#36. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Detroit in 2014-2018: 210 (#79 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Greenville to Detroit: 393 (#12 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 183 to Detroit
#35. Savannah, GA Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Savannah in 2014-2018: 218 (#25 most common destination from Savannah)
- Migration from Greenville to Savannah: 106 (#46 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 112 to Greenville
#34. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Winston in 2014-2018: 228 (#19 most common destination from Winston)
- Migration from Greenville to Winston: 332 (#15 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 104 to Winston
#33. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from San Diego in 2014-2018: 230 (#94 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Greenville to San Diego: 38 (#95 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 192 to Greenville
#32. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Tucson in 2014-2018: 232 (#37 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Greenville to Tucson: 9 (#168 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 223 to Greenville
#31. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Birmingham in 2014-2018: 238 (#26 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Migration from Greenville to Birmingham: 141 (#35 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 97 to Greenville
#30. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Denver in 2014-2018: 244 (#71 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Greenville to Denver: 299 (#17 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 55 to Denver
#29. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Houston in 2014-2018: 248 (#100 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Greenville to Houston: 131 (#38 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 117 to Greenville
#28. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 253 (#19 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Greenville to Jacksonville: 74 (#62 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 179 to Greenville
#27. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Tuscaloosa in 2014-2018: 254 (#6 most common destination from Tuscaloosa)
- Migration from Greenville to Tuscaloosa: 36 (#100 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 218 to Greenville
#26. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 258 (#53 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Greenville to Jacksonville: 422 (#11 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 164 to Jacksonville
#25. Raleigh, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 302 (#40 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Greenville to Raleigh: 340 (#14 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 38 to Raleigh
#24. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Deltona in 2014-2018: 310 (#16 most common destination from Deltona)
- Migration from Greenville to Deltona: 81 (#57 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 229 to Greenville
#23. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Tampa in 2014-2018: 312 (#69 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Greenville to Tampa: 112 (#43 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 200 to Greenville
#22. Erie, PA Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Erie in 2014-2018: 316 (#7 most common destination from Erie)
- Migration from Greenville to Erie: 16 (#145 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 300 to Greenville
#21. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Hilton Head Island in 2014-2018: 331 (#9 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)
- Migration from Greenville to Hilton Head Island: 1,377 (#5 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 1,046 to Hilton Head Island
#20. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Dallas in 2014-2018: 336 (#92 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Greenville to Dallas: 341 (#13 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 5 to Dallas
#19. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Boston in 2014-2018: 344 (#71 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Greenville to Boston: 223 (#24 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 121 to Greenville
#18. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Port St. Lucie in 2014-2018: 352 (#9 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)
- Migration from Greenville to Port St. Lucie: 8 (#171 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 344 to Greenville
#17. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 369 (#48 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Greenville to Baltimore: 125 (#39 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 244 to Greenville
#16. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Chicago in 2014-2018: 412 (#115 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Greenville to Chicago: 226 (#23 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 186 to Greenville
#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 428 (#97 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Greenville to Los Angeles: 101 (#49 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 327 to Greenville
#14. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 438 (#18 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Greenville to Fayetteville: 3 (#184 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 435 to Greenville
#13. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 456 (#71 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Greenville to Philadelphia: 185 (#29 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 271 to Greenville
#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Washington in 2014-2018: 504 (#86 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Greenville to Washington: 263 (#21 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 241 to Greenville
#11. Asheville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Asheville in 2014-2018: 639 (#4 most common destination from Asheville)
- Migration from Greenville to Asheville: 580 (#9 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 59 to Greenville
#10. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Miami in 2014-2018: 688 (#45 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Greenville to Miami: 218 (#25 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 470 to Greenville
#9. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 864 (#5 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Migration from Greenville to Myrtle Beach: 1,069 (#6 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 205 to Myrtle Beach
#8. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Augusta in 2014-2018: 954 (#4 most common destination from Augusta)
- Migration from Greenville to Augusta: 199 (#27 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 755 to Greenville
#7. Florence, SC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Florence in 2014-2018: 1,007 (#2 most common destination from Florence)
- Migration from Greenville to Florence: 282 (#19 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 725 to Greenville
#6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from New York in 2014-2018: 1,339 (#71 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Greenville to New York: 439 (#10 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 900 to Greenville
#5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,474 (#31 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Greenville to Atlanta: 1,053 (#7 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 421 to Greenville
#4. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Charleston in 2014-2018: 1,885 (#2 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Greenville to Charleston: 1,816 (#4 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 69 to Greenville
#3. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 2,314 (#7 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Greenville to Charlotte: 1,937 (#3 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 377 to Greenville
#2. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Columbia in 2014-2018: 2,666 (#2 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from Greenville to Columbia: 2,660 (#2 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 6 to Greenville
#1. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Spartanburg in 2014-2018: 3,905 (#1 most common destination from Spartanburg)
- Migration from Greenville to Spartanburg: 5,335 (#1 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 1,430 to Spartanburg