Metros sending the most people to Des Moines

By Rob Powell
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TF0ZX_0acsSIaZ00
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Des Moines using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Des Moines from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rDelN_0acsSIaZ00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Bloomington, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Bloomington in 2014-2018: 84 (#24 most common destination from Bloomington)
- Migration from Des Moines to Bloomington: 0 (#184 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 84 to Des Moines
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUac5_0acsSIaZ00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#49. Madison, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Madison in 2014-2018: 85 (#64 most common destination from Madison)
- Migration from Des Moines to Madison: 196 (#18 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 111 to Madison
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZmG9_0acsSIaZ00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#48. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Killeen in 2014-2018: 87 (#71 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Des Moines to Killeen: 57 (#61 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 30 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tUcnh_0acsSIaZ00
ktr101 // Wikimedia

#47. Barnstable Town, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Barnstable Town in 2014-2018: 91 (#17 most common destination from Barnstable Town)
- Migration from Des Moines to Barnstable Town: 0 (#184 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 91 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vITkE_0acsSIaZ00
jmd41280 // Flickr

#46. Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Chambersburg in 2014-2018: 91 (#13 most common destination from Chambersburg)
- Migration from Des Moines to Chambersburg: 0 (#184 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 91 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33hkWW_0acsSIaZ00
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#45. Eugene, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Eugene in 2014-2018: 91 (#26 most common destination from Eugene)
- Migration from Des Moines to Eugene: 0 (#184 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 91 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KymOS_0acsSIaZ00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Manhattan, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Manhattan in 2014-2018: 92 (#24 most common destination from Manhattan)
- Migration from Des Moines to Manhattan: 0 (#184 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 92 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406wlj_0acsSIaZ00
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Eau Claire in 2014-2018: 92 (#12 most common destination from Eau Claire)
- Migration from Des Moines to Eau Claire: 17 (#112 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 75 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7qxP_0acsSIaZ00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#42. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from New York in 2014-2018: 94 (#236 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Des Moines to New York: 73 (#49 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 21 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDtYu_0acsSIaZ00
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#41. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 100 (#70 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from Des Moines to Anchorage: 16 (#114 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 84 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1q7g_0acsSIaZ00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#40. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Detroit in 2014-2018: 100 (#118 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Des Moines to Detroit: 116 (#36 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 16 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbvHm_0acsSIaZ00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#39. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 105 (#92 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Des Moines to Jacksonville: 79 (#45 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 26 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzDFo_0acsSIaZ00
Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Lubbock in 2014-2018: 121 (#22 most common destination from Lubbock)
- Migration from Des Moines to Lubbock: 0 (#184 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 121 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Seb77_0acsSIaZ00
Canva

#37. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Duluth in 2014-2018: 133 (#10 most common destination from Duluth)
- Migration from Des Moines to Duluth: 16 (#114 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 117 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xfzzj_0acsSIaZ00
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#36. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Gainesville in 2014-2018: 137 (#28 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Migration from Des Moines to Gainesville: 24 (#101 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 113 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MuwOx_0acsSIaZ00
Kim Schuster // Flickr

#35. Rochester, MN Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Rochester in 2014-2018: 137 (#10 most common destination from Rochester)
- Migration from Des Moines to Rochester: 49 (#68 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 88 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F05eb_0acsSIaZ00
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#34. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Salisbury in 2014-2018: 138 (#16 most common destination from Salisbury)
- Migration from Des Moines to Salisbury: 3 (#154 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 135 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBuuG_0acsSIaZ00
Pixabay

#33. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 141 (#97 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Des Moines to San Antonio: 123 (#32 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 18 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LbQX4_0acsSIaZ00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#32. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 159 (#93 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Des Moines to Baltimore: 21 (#105 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 138 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jorm_0acsSIaZ00
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Greenville in 2014-2018: 162 (#32 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Des Moines to Greenville: 106 (#39 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 56 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13tTnZ_0acsSIaZ00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#30. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 167 (#124 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Des Moines to Philadelphia: 62 (#55 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 105 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLL2N_0acsSIaZ00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#29. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Tampa in 2014-2018: 168 (#104 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Des Moines to Tampa: 20 (#108 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 148 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cW83s_0acsSIaZ00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Miami in 2014-2018: 170 (#127 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Des Moines to Miami: 39 (#76 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 131 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ks1b1_0acsSIaZ00
Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#27. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from South Bend in 2014-2018: 171 (#19 most common destination from South Bend)
- Migration from Des Moines to South Bend: 0 (#184 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 171 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rnd7y_0acsSIaZ00
Kristin Nador // Flickr

#26. Wichita, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Wichita in 2014-2018: 171 (#25 most common destination from Wichita)
- Migration from Des Moines to Wichita: 78 (#47 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 93 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLEGU_0acsSIaZ00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#25. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 201 (#18 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Des Moines to Fayetteville: 12 (#124 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 189 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OGXvp_0acsSIaZ00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 205 (#61 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Des Moines to Indianapolis: 48 (#69 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 157 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pyXBX_0acsSIaZ00
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#23. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Fort Collins in 2014-2018: 212 (#14 most common destination from Fort Collins)
- Migration from Des Moines to Fort Collins: 35 (#80 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 177 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cln28_0acsSIaZ00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#22. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 236 (#65 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Des Moines to Las Vegas: 169 (#22 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 67 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bg2BE_0acsSIaZ00
Max Pixel

#21. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 246 (#44 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Des Moines to Milwaukee: 124 (#31 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 122 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vaukX_0acsSIaZ00
Public Domain

#20. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Seattle in 2014-2018: 277 (#85 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Des Moines to Seattle: 25 (#98 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 252 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bmakh_0acsSIaZ00
Dirk// Wikimedia

#19. Dubuque, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Dubuque in 2014-2018: 284 (#2 most common destination from Dubuque)
- Migration from Des Moines to Dubuque: 239 (#16 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 45 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sx5Ge_0acsSIaZ00
Tim Kiser // Wikimedia

#18. St. Joseph, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from St. Joseph in 2014-2018: 310 (#3 most common destination from St. Joseph)
- Migration from Des Moines to St. Joseph: 14 (#119 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 296 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5Qd9_0acsSIaZ00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Dallas in 2014-2018: 332 (#95 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Des Moines to Dallas: 490 (#8 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 158 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ACU2_0acsSIaZ00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#16. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 419 (#35 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Des Moines to Kansas City: 482 (#9 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 63 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mWo1_0acsSIaZ00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 420 (#88 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Des Moines to Atlanta: 400 (#13 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 20 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14sXZb_0acsSIaZ00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#14. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 420 (#43 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Des Moines to St. Louis: 451 (#11 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 31 to St. Louis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IO2FK_0acsSIaZ00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Washington in 2014-2018: 435 (#100 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Des Moines to Washington: 52 (#65 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 383 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GB9ZN_0acsSIaZ00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#12. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 461 (#90 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Des Moines to Los Angeles: 260 (#15 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 201 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38P5SC_0acsSIaZ00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#11. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 562 (#48 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Des Moines to Phoenix: 711 (#6 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 149 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DMTCS_0acsSIaZ00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#10. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Sioux City in 2014-2018: 614 (#2 most common destination from Sioux City)
- Migration from Des Moines to Sioux City: 180 (#20 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 434 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BOk4t_0acsSIaZ00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Denver in 2014-2018: 701 (#34 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Des Moines to Denver: 454 (#10 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 247 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOnC9_0acsSIaZ00
JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock

#8. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Davenport in 2014-2018: 834 (#2 most common destination from Davenport)
- Migration from Des Moines to Davenport: 435 (#12 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 399 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQ52g_0acsSIaZ00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Chicago in 2014-2018: 845 (#69 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Des Moines to Chicago: 745 (#5 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 100 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zwZlX_0acsSIaZ00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#6. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 980 (#20 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Des Moines to Minneapolis: 602 (#7 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 378 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40dpvN_0acsSIaZ00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Iowa City in 2014-2018: 1,039 (#2 most common destination from Iowa City)
- Migration from Des Moines to Iowa City: 1,028 (#2 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 11 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UI1BC_0acsSIaZ00
Davumaya//wikimedia

#4. Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Cedar Rapids in 2014-2018: 1,163 (#2 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Migration from Des Moines to Cedar Rapids: 316 (#14 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 847 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BPKY_0acsSIaZ00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#3. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Omaha in 2014-2018: 1,248 (#3 most common destination from Omaha)
- Migration from Des Moines to Omaha: 1,018 (#3 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 230 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15oJVH_0acsSIaZ00
David Wilson // Wikimedia

#2. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Waterloo in 2014-2018: 1,699 (#1 most common destination from Waterloo)
- Migration from Des Moines to Waterloo: 794 (#4 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 905 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIzUs_0acsSIaZ00
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Ames, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines from Ames in 2014-2018: 2,253 (#1 most common destination from Ames)
- Migration from Des Moines to Ames: 2,442 (#1 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 189 to Ames
